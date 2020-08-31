US Department of State: Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of Trinidad and Tobago as you celebrate your 58th Independence Day.

The United States values the strong ties between the American and Trinidadian and Tobagonian people and our work together on initiatives that strengthen our partnership and our economies. Our exchange programs will continue to build personal and professional relationships between our people in every field, from sports and youth civic engagement to public health and disaster preparedness. We also look forward to continuing our collaboration under the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership and U.S.-Caribbean 2020 Strategy.

On this day of celebration, I send our best wishes to Trinidadians and Tobagonians for peace, prosperity, and good health in the coming year.

