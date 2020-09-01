US Department of State: Slovakia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of the Slovak Republic as you celebrate Constitution Day.

The United States and the Slovak Republic have a strong history of cooperation and partnership. Our shared values and the democratic principles enshrined in both our constitutions provide the foundation upon which is built our common path that leads to greater prosperity, security, and stability for both of our countries.

I look forward to continuing to build our strong relationship as friends, partners, and Allies in the years to come.

