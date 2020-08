Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss cooperation on a range of issues related to Iran, Belarus, and Russia. Secretary Pompeo underscored the need for a unified Transatlantic response to hold Iran accountable and ensure the Security Council lives up to its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE