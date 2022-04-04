US Department of State Paid Internship Program Now Open

U.S. Department of State Paid Internship Program Now Open

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce a new paid student internship program beginning with the Fall 2022 internship season. The program is intended to expand opportunities for students of all backgrounds in post-secondary degree programs to gain experience and insight into the variety of careers available in U.S. foreign policy programs and administration of the U.S. Department of State and its diplomatic missions worldwide. By providing paid internships, the Department seeks to remove barriers for students who may not have the financial means to support themselves during an unpaid, volunteer internship.

The Department is currently accepting applications through April 12, 2022, or until 1,000 applications are received. Up to 200 student applicants will be chosen for the Fall 2022 internship season.

The paid student internship program is part of the Department of State’s continued efforts to reflect the diversity of the United States and to encourage individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups to pursue its student and career opportunities. The Department intends to make all its internships paid in 2023.

The paid student internship program will consider all qualified applicants for the 10-week internships.

Students must meet all the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen at the time of application;

Be at least 18 years old;

Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution on at least a part-time basis, pursuing a baccalaureate or graduate degree;

Be in good academic standing with at least a?3.0 GPA;

Be a college junior, senior, or graduate student with at least 60 credit hours completed;

Be able to pass and retain suitability and background clearance requirements.

Students selected for the paid internship program will receive pay at the GS-04 level, currently $17.51/hour in the Washington DC locality. They will also receive transportation to and housing at their duty stations, whether in Washington, D.C. or overseas. As temporary civil service employees of the Department, they will also earn annual leave, sick leave, and time-in-service credit.

For more information about this opportunity, please visit: https://careers.state.gov/intern/student-internships/.