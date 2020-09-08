US Department of State: North Macedonia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

As North Macedonia celebrates its independence, I extend greetings and best wishes on behalf of the United States Government and the American people.

This year we congratulate North Macedonia on becoming the 30th member of NATO, and we applaud your country’s commitment to regional and global peace and security that is reflected in this tremendous achievement. We are encouraged by the progress you made on the path towards EU membership and will continue to support your efforts to achieve European integration. North Macedonia’s recent parliamentary elections were peaceful and successful in unprecedented circumstances and we commend your pursuit of democratic ideals, transparency, and strengthened rule of law. Your accomplishments will help shape the future direction of the Western Balkans region.

As you celebrate, I wish safety and health to all the people of North Macedonia as we work together to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States stands by North Macedonia as a steadfast Ally.

