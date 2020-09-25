US Department of State: Mick Mulvaney’s Travel to Belfast, Dublin, and London

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, Ambassador Mick Mulvaney, will travel to Belfast and London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Republic of Ireland, September 27 to October 2.

In Belfast, Ambassador Mulvaney will meet with representatives of Northern Ireland’s devolved government and civil society to discuss U.S. policy priorities in the region, including the continued implementation of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement, as well as current political and economic developments in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the UK’s departure from the European Union.

In Dublin, Ambassador Mulvaney will meet with senior leaders to advance U.S. policy priorities and affirm the longstanding U.S. commitment to peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland.

In London, Ambassador Mulvaney will meet with Members of Parliament and government officials to discuss bilateral cooperation to promote Northern Ireland’s continued stability and economic development.

Throughout his travel, Ambassador Mulvaney will highlight strong U.S. support for Northern Ireland, including the prospect of increased trade and investment ties between the United States and Northern Ireland.

