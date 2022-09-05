US Department of State – Leaf’s Travel to Israel

Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Tunisia, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, and Iraq

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf is traveling to Tunisia, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, and Iraq from August 29 to September 9.

Assistant Secretary Leaf is on travel to Tunisia from August 29-31 to meet senior government officials and leading Tunisian experts, including economic analysts, to hear their views on a path forward to improve prosperity for all Tunisians. Her visit underscores U.S. support for an inclusive and transparent political and economic reform process that represents diverse Tunisian voices and protects fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression. In Tunisia, the Assistant Secretary will also reiterate U.S. support for a political resolution to the Libyan conflict in engagements with senior Libyan and Tunisian officials. The recent outbreak of violence in Tripoli demonstrates the urgency for warring factions to reach consensus on a constitutional basis for elections to prevent further instability.

The Assistant Secretary will travel to Israel and the West Bank September 1-3 to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials to discuss a range of priorities, including the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, strengthening U.S. cooperation with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, U.S. interest in improving the quality of life for the Palestinian people, and the Administration’s continued support for a two-state solution.

Assistant Secretary Leaf will then travel to Jordan September 3-4. In Amman, she will meet with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and discuss the strategic U.S.-Jordan relationship, shared efforts to promote regional stability, and the new seven-year, $10.15 billion bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership, announced by President Biden following his July meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The Assistant Secretary will conclude her travel with a visit to Baghdad and Erbil from September 4-9 where she will meet with Iraqi government officials, civil society members, entrepreneurs, journalists, and members of parliament.

