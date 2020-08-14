US Department of State: Indonesia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Indonesian people as you celebrate your 75th year of independence on August 17.

The 75th anniversary is a momentous occasion and a time to recognize the immense strides the Indonesian people have made to emerge as one of the world’s largest democracies and a G20 country. It is also a moment to reflect on the long friendship between our nations. The strategic partnership the United States and Indonesia have forged remains more important than ever, even as both countries face the unprecedented challenge of the global pandemic. We will continue to strengthen the bonds that our two countries enjoy based on our shared democratic values, our deep economic ties, and our commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

