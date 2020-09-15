US Department of State: Honduras’ Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Honduras on your 199th Independence Day.

The United States and Honduras enjoy a relationship grounded in shared values, commerce, culture, and familial ties. We will continue to support Honduras in strengthening its institutions, promoting economic growth, and fighting corruption and transnational crime. I am confident the bonds of friendship between our two nations will continue to grow as we confront shared challenges and work together to promote prosperity, security, and freedom across the region.

The United States wishes the Honduran people a happy Independence Day.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE