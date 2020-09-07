US Department of Labor Acts to Help American Workers, Employers During Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor took a range of actions to aid American workers and employers as our nation combats the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening America’s Economy:

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Scalia on the August Jobs Report – “Today’s jobs report is encouraging news for American workers heading into Labor Day. The report significantly beat expectations, with the unemployment rate dropping to 8.4 percent even as more Americans entered the labor force. Unemployment fell across all demographics, and the 1.4 million jobs added showed increases across most industry sectors. This follows a string of other reports showing a strong recovery underway. The Administration remains focused on returning millions more Americans to work, and providing additional support to the unemployed through the Lost Wages Assistance Program authorized by the President when Congress failed to act on enhanced unemployment benefits.” Secretary Scalia also joined Fox News, Fox Business and CNN to discuss the report.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia Highlights USMCA and Economic Recovery in Michigan and Illinois – Secretary Scalia traveled to Zeeland, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois, to discuss economic recovery and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s (USMCA) recent entry into force.

U.S. Department of Labor Awards $13.5 Million in Dislocated Worker Grants in Response to Coronavirus Public Health Emergency – The U.S. Department of Labor announced the award of two Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs) totaling $13,500,000 to help address the workforce-related impacts of the public health emergency related to the coronavirus. These awards are funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $345 million for DWGs to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

U.S. Department of Labor Provides $100 Million to States To Combat Unemployment Insurance Fraud – The U.S. Department of Labor announced $100 million in funding to support state efforts to combat fraud and recover improper payments in the Unemployment Insurance program, including those programs created under the CARES Act.

Defending Workers’ Rights to Paid Leave and Wages Earned:

U.S. Department of Labor Offers Webinar for Ohio Employers – The Wage and Hour Division and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration presented a webinar for Ohio area employers and human resources professionals on the paid leave requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and safety guidance for returning to work and maintaining a safe and healthy working environment.

