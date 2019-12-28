US Customs and Border Protection Patrol Agents, Rescue Beacons Save Lives

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) On Christmas Eve, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector rescued a family of three who activated a rescue beacon near Lukeville.

Although distressed, the mother, father, and infant did not require medical attention and were transported out of the desert safely. As of December 25, 2019, Tucson Sector agents have rescued 243 individuals in just under three months.

Tucson Sector has 34 rescue beacons deployed throughout its more desolate areas, improving migrants’ chances of requesting help and being saved. Unfortunately, smugglers abandon many individuals who enter the United States illegally, leaving it to U.S. Border Patrol agents to save them.

The rescue beacons were implemented under the Tucson Sector’s Border Safety Initiative. This humanitarian, bi-national program is designed to educate potential migrants about the hazards of crossing the border illegally. U.S. Border Patrol encourages migrants to call 911 for help if faced with a life-threatening situation.