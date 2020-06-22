US Border Patrol: Del Rio Sector Announces New Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II

DEL RIO, TX (STL.News) The U.S. Border Patrol is pleased to announce the appointment ofas Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector. He will take command on July 5.

Chief Skero brings to Del Rio Sector almost 30 years of law enforcement experience. He began his Border Patrol career in February 1995, as a member of Academy Class 279, and most recently served as the Deputy Chief Patrol Agent in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. He has previously served as Chief Patrol Agent for the Grand Forks Sector on our northern border with Canada and as the Deputy Chief of Operations at Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Chief Skero is the recipient of many awards and commendations including the Border Patrol’s highest award for valor, the Newton-Azrak Award. Prior to joining the Border Patrol, Chief Skero served Texas as a Deputy Sheriff in Edwards County.

“Some of my fondest memories include working western Val Verde County out of the Comstock Border Patrol Station,” said Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero, “My wife Chandra and I love this part of Texas and we are so happy to be coming home. It is an honor to join the outstanding men and women of Del Río Sector in service to Southwest Texas.”