US Border Patrol Agents Rescue 13 Illegal Aliens in Mountainous Terrain

OCOTILLO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector, along with bi-national coordination with Mexican officials, rescued thirteen illegal aliens Saturday evening in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Mexican officials with Grupo Beta notified the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) of a distress call made by a group of individuals near the International Boundary in the mountainous area south of Ocotillo. Agents performing their assigned duties in the area responded to the location to begin searching for the group.

The El Centro Sector Special Operations Detachment (SOD) also immediately responded to the area with three BORSTAR (Border Search Trauma and Rescue) agents and a BORTAC (Border Tactical) K9 team to assist in the search.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. Mexican officials advised Border Patrol of a second distress call made after the original group split up. Agents received the updated information and location coordinates in order to continue the search. Approximately one hour later, SOD agents located the first half of the group consisting of six illegal aliens that were lost in the mountains. At 11:17 p.m., SOD agents reported that the second group of seven illegal aliens had been located.

BORSTAR Paramedics provided water and medically evaluated and treated all 13 subjects, which included three juveniles and ten adults. The 13 individuals, all illegal aliens from Mexico, were expelled to their country of origin after medical evaluation.