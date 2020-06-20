Update: Stabbing Investigation Continues-Ronald McCloud Booked

Portland, OR (STL.News) Assault Detectives continue to investigate the stabbing incident from yesterday afternoon near Southeast 17th Avenue and Rhine Street.

53 year-old Ronald McCloud was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one charge of Assault II.

The victim remains in an area hospital in serious condition.

If anyone has information about this incident who has not already spoken with investigators, please contact Detective Chris Traynor at (503) 823-0451

ORIGINAL MESSAGE BELOW

On June 16, 2020, at 5:35 p.m., Central Precinct Officer responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Southeast Haig Street and 17th Avenue. An injured adult male was located and transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injury.

Officers located a subject nearby who was believed to be the involved suspect. He had a stick-like object approximately 2 and a half feet in length in his hand and challenged officers to shoot him. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and safety take him into custody without force being used.

Southeast 17th Avenue from Haig to Rhine Streets remains closed, which is impacting the TriMet stop in this area.

This incident does not appear to be connected to the other stabbing investigation from earlier today.

Assault Detectives are assisting with the investigation. If anyone has information related to this incident, contact Detective Chris Traynor at (503) 823-0451 or at christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov

