Update from B2BinPay: New Pricing, Tokens, and Merchant Models Along with Redesigned Website

B2BinPay is perfect for businesses looking for a reliable, cost-effective cryptocurrency payment processing solution; the top payment solution B2BinPay has recently improved its commissions, website, Enterprise and Merchant Models, and the platform itself. With newly lowered costs and an improved user experience on their redesigned website, B2BinPay is making it easier than ever for businesses to get started with their services.

Pricing Structures Have Been Updated



The B2BinPay team has made a big move to increase value for the customers, announcing changes to their pricing plans, including lower percentage tiers and volume thresholds for the Merchant Models shown below:



B2BinPay also announced an updated and improved onboarding fee for Enterprise customers, having been reduced from $1,500 to just $1,000. Additionally, the threshold of percentage tiers for Enterprise users has been adjusted, allowing users to save a significant amount of funds. The changes are illustrated below:



Also worth mentioning is that all outbound transactions are free! These are some of the lowest prices on the market and provide excellent value for B2BinPay clients.

New Website Design, Better UI, More Features

Visitors to the B2BinPay website will find a brand new, revamped design that allows for easier navigation and access to essential information about their products and services. With pages dedicated to each offering, getting what you need from this leading digital payments platform has never been easier. Streamlined navigation leads visitors directly to the most important content, making it easier than ever to make informed decisions.



B2BinPay also published a comprehensive guide on On-Chain and Off-Chain transactions. And the website now offers a thorough summary of every On-Chain and Off-Chain transaction between users.

On-chain transactions occur on the blockchain and must be confirmed by network participants. However, B2BinPay does not charge a commission for On-chain transactions, but the consumer still pays for the blockchain commission. At the same time, Off-chain transactions are handled by B2BinPay’s exclusive technology and take place outside the blockchain. With this technology, users can save money on transaction fees and processing time while enjoying secure, fast transfers within the B2BinPay user community.



In a move to make navigating the cryptocurrency world easier and more convenient, B2BinPay’s team has added an “Available Currencies” page featuring more than 80 different coins. And now, customers will be able to take advantage of the FAQs section too, which offers detailed answers to any questions about services, functionality and security measures, and more.

The product, B2BinPay, was also upgraded with support for Cardano (ADA), Merchant Invoice Limits, and Delta Amount, in addition to some user-friendly enhancements. In addition, companies can now quickly and simply integrate blockchain technology into their payment systems using B2BinPay’s API, offering more ease and security than ever before. Within a few clicks, all relevant documentation is available.

Additional New Tokens

B2BinPay has announced its most recent expansion of currency and token offerings in its Merchant and Enterprise models, boasting nearly 100 tokens such as WBTC, ANKR, GALA, IMX, and more.



Enhanced Merchant Models

B2BinPay has revamped its model offerings, now offering three distinct models instead of the previous two: Merchant (Fiat Settlement), Enterprise, and Merchant (Crypto Settlement). The latter option allows users to open virtual wallets denominated in USDT, USDC, and BTC.

Verdict

The B2BinPay team has worked hard over the last year to offer competitive fees and pricing models, ensuring customers find the ideal plan that suits their individual needs. With its improved features and user-friendly interface, B2BinPay is an excellent choice for companies looking to incorporate cryptocurrency payments into their operations.









