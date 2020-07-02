United States Attorney and the Internal Revenue Service Remind Taxpayers of Upcoming Filing Deadline and to Remain Vigilant for Fraud

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan, Jr. and Acting Special Agent in Charge Adam Steiner, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS CI), St. Louis Field Office, are reminding taxpayers that the tax filing and payment deadline is July 15, and to continue to be on the lookout for scam artists.

Deegan and Steiner made the announcement today to urge people who owe taxes, even if they have a filing extension, to carefully review their situation and pay what they can by July 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

Due to COVID-19, the original filing deadline and tax payment due date for 2019 was postponed from April 15 to July 15. For people facing hardships, including those affected by COVID-19, who cannot pay in full, the IRS has several options available on IRS.gov/payments.

“Taxpayers who are unable to pay their taxes in full should act as quickly as possible since interest and penalties can rapidly accumulate when more time passes,” warned Steiner. “You must pay the taxes you owe by July 15.”

In addition, Deegan and Steiner reminded taxpayers that scammers are hard at work looking for ways to steal your personal information and your money. Stay alert! The IRS will not contact you by phone, email or social media to ask for personal information. It is a scam.

“There are those who will seek to shamelessly prey upon vulnerable victims and American taxpayers,” said United States Attorney Deegan. “Working with the criminal investigators from the IRS, my office will continue to prosecute and hold responsible those who do. But I urge all taxpayers to remain vigilant to prevent themselves and those close to them from becoming victims.”

“IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are focusing on bringing to justice criminals that use taxpayer’s personal information as an opportunity to commit a crime, especially those looking to prey on vulnerable taxpayers,” said Steiner.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE