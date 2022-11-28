Uniparts India IPO: All you need to know about the issue

NEW DELHI: The Rs 836 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Uniparts India is all set to hit the primary market on Wednesday, November 30. Here are key things you should know about the issue.

When will Uniparts India IPO open for subscription?

Uniparts India IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, November 30.

When will the IPO of Uniparts India close for subscription?

The IPO of Uniparts India will close for subscription on Friday, December 2.

What is the price band of Uniparts India IPO?

The price band for Uniparts India IPO has been fixed at Rs 548-577 per share.

What is the issue size of Uniparts India IPO?

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 836 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Who are the shareholders participating in OFS of Uniparts India IPO?

Promoters Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Pamela Soni, Ashoka Investment Holdings and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding and Pamela Soni will be offering shares in the OFS.Andrew Warren Code, James Norma Hallene, Kevin John Code, Dennis Francis DeDecker and Melvin Keith Gibbs are other shareholders offloading the stake.

What will the company do with net proceeds from the issue?

The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue as the entire proceeds will be going to the selling shareholders, considering the nature of the issue being an OFS.

What is the lot size for Uniparts India IPO?

Investors can subscribe to the Uniparts India IPO by betting on a lot of 25 shares or in multiples thereof. At the upper range of the price band, one lot of the IPO is worth Rs 14,425. A retail bidder can bid for 13 lots or 325 shares at maximum.

What is the business profile of Uniparts India?

Incorporated in 1994, Uniparts India is a manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is a concept-to-supply player for precision products for off-highway vehicles.

What does Uniparts India do?

It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors with a presence across over 25 countries.The company has five manufacturing facilities, two at Ludhiana, Punjab, one at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and two at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also has a manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facility at Eldridge (US).

How did Uniparts India perform in the last year?

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 166.89 crore with a total revenue of Rs 1,231.04 crore, which stood at Rs 93.15 crore and Rs 947.69 crore, respectively in the previous fiscal.For the period ended on June 30, 2022, it clocked a bottomline of Rs 50.52 crore with a total revenue inching to Rs 347.76 crore.

What is the quota reserved for retail investors in Uniparts India IPO?

The quota for retail investors in Uniparts India IPO is fixed at 35% of the net offer. Qualified institutional buyers’ quota is fixed at 50% while for NII the quota is reserved at 15%.

When will the basis of allotment be finalized for Uniparts India’s IPO?

The finalization of the basis of allotment is likely by December 7 and the initialisation of refunds is likely by December 8. Meanwhile, credit of shares in the demat account is likely by December 9.

On what date will Uniparts India shares list?

Uniparts India is expected to make its market debut on December 12 (Monday).