Union County Man Jhon Rodriguez-Acosta Admits Distributing over One Kilogram of Fentanyl

(STL.News) – A Union County, New Jersey, man today admitted distributing and conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Jhon Rodriguez-Acosta, 34, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of knowingly and intentionally distributing of 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From April 2018 through Feb. 13, 2019, Rodriguez-Acosta conspired with others to distribute narcotics. On Feb. 12, 2019, Rodriguez-Acosta provided a conspirator with over one kilogram of fentanyl. On or about Feb. 13, 2019, Rodriguez-Acosta and a second conspirator traveled to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Elizabeth to collect payment for the fentanyl he distributed.

The counts to which Rodriguez-Acosta pleaded guilty each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason Molina, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

