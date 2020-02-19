Unacast Releases Report Studio Insights for Retail and Real Estate

NEW YORK (STL.News) – Unacast, an award-winning location data and analytics firm, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the Unacast Report Studio. This new offering allows a wider group of companies to access valuable insights derived from Unacast’s data sets.

Small and mid-sized companies without existing data science teams often struggle to interpret large data sets and are unable to evaluate this information in context. Through Unacast’s Report Studio, these smaller shops are able to stay competitive with bigger brands through venue and neighborhood analyses and the suggested strategies that are outlined in each report.

“Location data, when properly processed and interpreted, can work for any organization, not just the companies with big data teams and deep pockets,” says Adam Slackman, VP of Sales at Unacast. “That’s why we’re launching the Unacast Report Studio — to deliver custom human mobility insights to companies that need them quickly and affordably.”

Unacast Report Studio can help companies of all types, such as:

Real estate companies gathering information about potential new property investments or measuring the performance of existing portfolios

Retailers looking to enhance expansion strategies into new markets or evaluating store cannibalization

Companies without a data science team or the technical infrastructure to ingest, visualize, or interpret the data

Firms that need additional insights about specific venues or neighborhoods, but don’t want to sacrifice speed or details

Brands that want to see a data snapshot with a one-time transaction, rather than an annual contract or monthly platform subscription

Included in each report are a standard set of correlations and visualizations. Unacast works directly with each client to pinpoint locations of interest and an estimated timeframe. The Insights and Analytics team are then able to generate charts and graphs that help spot patterns in activity. The end result is an analysis of what this data means and recommendations for how to interpret it.

Unacast is currently offering two types of custom reports (with additional reports coming later this year): the Venue Profiling report, which measures visitations to single locations (such as a store); and the Neighborhood Profiling report, which measures visitations to up to four larger areas.

To learn more and to request a customized report for your business, please visit: https://www.unacast.com/solutions/unacast-report-studio

About Unacast

Unacast is an award-winning human mobility data company that harnesses anonymous device location data, map data, and strategic intelligence to tackle business challenges for the retail, real estate, tourism, transportation, and marketing industries. With its flagship product “The Real World Graph®”, it provides innovative solutions and insights to operational challenges for companies of any size or shape. Unacast was founded in 2014 with offices in New York and Oslo, Norway. In 2019, Unacast was awarded the #1 small company to work in NYC for by Built In NYC and received Street Fights’ Most Innovative Use of Geospatial Technology award.