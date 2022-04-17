UltimateHost.Domains announced revisions to their website to enhance user experience
ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) UltimateHost.Domains have announced that they have made revisions to their website (shopping cart) to enhance the navigation and visitor experience. UltimateHost.Domains are official resellers for GoDaddy.com.
They offer:
- Website Hosting
- Website Builder
- Website Security
- Professional Email
- Email Marketing
- Domain Names
- and more.
The revisions include:
- Video Gallery to provide carefully selected support videos from reliable sources like Google
- Increase blog posts in the future
- Removed all WPMU Plugins to avoid inferior performance and poor indexing with the search engines
- Replaced Defender security plugin by WPMU with All in One Security
- Replace Hummingbird, which we do not recommend, with WP Rocket
- Utilizing WP Rocket CDN for blazing-fast user experience
- More revisions will be announced in the near future