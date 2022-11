© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign advertising Black Friday offers at a House of Fraser store in Manchester, Britain November 22 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1000 GMT was broadly in line with 2021, initial data from Barclaycard Payments showed on Friday. Barclaycard Payments says it processes nearly 1 pound ($1.21) in every 3 pounds spent on credit and debit cards in the UK.