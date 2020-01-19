U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Arrests Monroe County Homicide Suspect Zaire Unique Burkett

Scranton, PA (STL.News) Friday, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Zaire Unique Burkett, a 20-year old man from Whitehall, Lehigh County.

On December 4, 2019, the Pennsylvania State Police investigated a homicide in 1700 block of Silver Maple Road, Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers determined that the victim was shot and killed during a robbery. On December 7, 2019, troopers obtained an arrest warrant charging Burkett with Criminal Homicide, Robbery and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Burkett were unsuccessful and the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

Today, at about 6 a.m., members of the task force checked a home in the 700 block of South Eighth Street, Allentown and arrested Burkett without incident. He was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police for arraignment and processing.

United States Marshal Pane stated, “It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court. It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing the suspect will face justice.”