U.S. & Concerned Nations Stand Together for Democratic Change in Venezuela

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

Today the United States joins democracies around the world to reiterate our support for Venezuela’s democratic forces as they defend the rights of the Venezuelan people. The joint declaration calls for a transitional government that will hold free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections.

Amidst flagrant human rights abuses and violent coercive tactics, the illegitimate Maduro regime is attempting systematically to destroy Venezuela’s ability to conduct free elections. International standards for free and fair elections are not even close to being met.

This joint declaration demonstrates we are not alone in our resolve to strengthen support for a transitional government in Venezuela and an end to the Maduro dictatorship. We are joined by members of the Lima Group, the International Contact Group, the European Union, and many other countries committed to the restoration of democracy in Venezuela. The following parties have joined, and we welcome other countries that are considering it: Albania, Australia, Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Georgia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of Korea, Saint Lucia, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

It is time for a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela. The United States and the international community share an obligation to demonstrate and provide support for the Venezuelan people as they strive to reclaim their democracy.

