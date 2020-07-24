U.S. Attorney’s Office Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of The Americans With Disabilities Act

(STL.News) – 2020 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This landmark civil rights legislation has impacted the lives of millions of people with disabilities in the United States by prohibiting discrimination based on disability and guaranteeing equal opportunity in all aspects of community life.

“Since President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA into law on July 26, 1990, this nation has made great strides towards improving the lives of Americans with disabilities, but there is still much work to do,” Andrew Birge, United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan said. “On this 30th Anniversary, my Office reaffirms its commitment to protecting the rights of people with disabilities and working to achieve equal opportunity, increased access and inclusion in our community.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan enforces the ADA and seeks to vindicate the rights of people with disabilities throughout the district. In the past several years, the Office has increased its number of ADA investigations. These efforts have led to numerous resolutions, including voluntary corrective measures by both public and private entities to ensure compliance with the ADA. For example, as a result of the Office’s work, a health care provider revised its communication practices regarding provision of auxiliary aids to individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, an entertainment venue established procedures for ADAaccessible online ticket sales, a lodge revised its policies and practices to accommodate service animals, and a public building modified its parking lot to ensure adequate parking access for the disabled.

The Justice Department plays a central role in advancing the nation’s goal of equal opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency for people with disabilities. The Justice Department will continue to use its enforcement and technical assistance tools to eliminate unlawful discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

