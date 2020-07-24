U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the ADA

(STL.News) –The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota is committed to our leadership role in the Department of Justice’s enforcement efforts under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This year marks 30 years since the signing of that landmark legislation. The ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990, and is the nation’s pivotal civil rights law for providing access and equal opportunity for people with disabilities.

“We pay our respects to the ADA by noting this 30 year anniversary,” said U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, “and, more importantly, we are dedicated to the hard work necessary to achieve the promise of equal access and opportunity, and eliminating disability discrimination in every form.”

The United States Attorney’s Office has recently investigated and resolved several complaints of disability discrimination in North Dakota, both through settlement agreements and letters of resolution. Examples of this work include settlement agreements with North Dakota State University regarding accessibility and integrated and dispersed seating issues at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex; the Fargo Park District and Gilbert C. Grafton Post No. 2 related to inaccessible restrooms at the Jack Williams Stadium; the Red River Valley Fair Association related to outside food and beverage limitations at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds; and the owner and operator of the Super 8 in Lisbon related to a prohibition on service animals at the hotel; and letters of resolution with the owner of a local McDonald’s franchise related to parking and accessibility issues at the restaurant; and the owner of a clothing store regarding a prohibition on service animals in the store. The United States Attorney’s Office is actively investigating a number of other complaints alleging disability discrimination in the District of North Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley encourages the public to bring matters of disability discrimination to the attention of the Department of Justice. To file a complaint of discrimination with the Department, please visit the Civil Rights Division’s online portal at https://civilrights.justice.gov/report/ or contact Assistant United States Attorneys Tara Vavrosky Iversen or Melissa H. Burkland in the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 701-297- 7400.

