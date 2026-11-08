Two Sentenced in $14 Million VA Health Care Fraud Case

ORLANDO, FL – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) Two Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in an illegal health care kickback and bribery conspiracy that resulted in more than $14 million in fraudulent claims submitted to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The case involved a private medical clinic and a VA employee who used his position within the federal health care system to direct veterans and their families to the clinic in exchange for illegal payments.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Heriberto Rivera, 43, the chief executive officer of Family Integrative Medicine of Orlando LLC, was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison. Laurent Cassagnol, 43, a former VA employee, received a six-month prison sentence.

Both men are Orlando, Florida residents.

The sentences were announced on November 5, 2026, after they entered guilty pleas in July. Federal authorities said the conspiracy generated more than $14 million in health care claims, of which the VA and its Community Care Program paid more than $11 million.

The case highlights the financial and ethical risks associated with improper patient referrals within government-funded health care programs, particularly those serving military veterans.

Federal Court Orders Prison Terms and Forfeitures

In addition to their prison sentences, the court ordered both defendants to surrender money obtained through their criminal activities.

The court ordered Rivera to forfeit $515,542, while it ordered Cassagnol to forfeit $175,172.

The combined forfeiture orders total $690,714.

Federal prosecutors identified these amounts as proceeds the defendants obtained from their offenses.

The forfeiture amounts are separate from more than $11 million in payments the VA made related to the fraudulent claims.

That distinction matters because the total amount billed through a kickback arrangement does not necessarily reflect how much the individuals involved in the conspiracy personally received.

The Justice Department’s sentencing announcement did not specify whether it ordered additional restitution or identify how many veterans’ referrals were affected.

How the VA Health Care Kickback Scheme Worked

The conspiracy centered on the VA Community Care Program, which allows eligible veterans to receive medical services from approved health care providers outside traditional VA medical facilities.

Community care is an important component of the federal veterans’ health care system, particularly when certain services are unavailable at a VA facility or when other eligibility requirements are satisfied.

The program depends on coordination between VA employees, medical providers, and veterans seeking treatment.

According to federal court documents and the Justice Department, Rivera operated Family Integrative Medicine of Orlando LLC, also known as FIMO.

The clinic offered acupuncture, chiropractic adjustments, and other holistic medical services.

Cassagnol worked as an Advanced Medical Support Assistant for the VA Community Care Program.

His responsibilities put him in a position to interact with veterans seeking medical treatment and help connect patients with outside providers.

Federal prosecutors said Rivera paid Cassagnol illegal kickbacks and bribes in exchange for directing VA patients to FIMO.

Cassagnol accepted the payments and used his position within the VA system to steer patients toward Rivera’s clinic.

The arrangement created a financial incentive that conflicted with the responsibility to coordinate medical care based on patients’ needs and applicable program requirements.

Both men subsequently admitted their involvement in the conspiracy.

More Than $11 Million Paid on Fraudulent Claims

The case’s financial scope was substantial.

Federal authorities reported that the illegal referral arrangement resulted in more than $14 million in fraudulent claims being submitted to the VA and its Community Care Program.

Of those claims, the VA paid more than $11 million.

The amounts represent claims associated with referrals obtained through illegal kickbacks and bribes.

The Justice Department did not establish in its November 5 announcement that every medical service billed was unnecessary, that every treatment was improperly performed, or that individual veterans knowingly participated in wrongdoing.

Instead, the criminal conduct centered on the illegal financial arrangement used to influence patient referrals.

This distinction matters because health care fraud can involve several different types of misconduct.

Some cases involve billing for services never provided. Others involve unnecessary procedures, falsified medical records, or improper financial relationships between providers and individuals who direct patients.

In this case, the defendants admitted participating in a conspiracy involving payments intended to influence where VA patients received medical services.

The federal government considers such arrangements serious because they can undermine the integrity of medical referrals and expose taxpayer-funded health care programs to financial abuse.

Why Illegal Medical Referrals Matter

Patients generally expect medical referrals to be based on appropriate treatment options, provider qualifications, availability, and individual health care needs.

When financial incentives influence those decisions, the referral process’s integrity can be compromised.

For veterans receiving government-funded medical services, the consequences can extend beyond the immediate financial costs.

The VA Community Care Program operates through relationships with private medical providers, allowing veterans to obtain treatment outside VA facilities when they qualify.

Those relationships require accountability because public funds pay participating providers.

Improper referral payments can create incentives to favor particular clinics for reasons unrelated to patient care.

They can also undermine confidence in the employees responsible for helping veterans navigate the health care system.

The Orlando case illustrates how misconduct involving a relatively small number of individuals can become associated with millions of dollars in government health care expenditures.

However, the criminal actions of these defendants should not be interpreted as evidence that the broader VA Community Care Program or its participating providers are engaged in similar conduct.

The program serves legitimate medical needs, and the overwhelming majority of referrals should be evaluated independently of this particular criminal case.

Fraud Hotline Complaint Triggered Investigation

An important aspect of the case is how federal authorities learned about the suspected misconduct.

According to the Justice Department, the investigation originated with a complaint submitted to the VA Office of Inspector General’s fraud hotline.

The VA Office of Inspector General is responsible for independently investigating allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct involving VA programs and operations.

The complaint eventually led to a federal investigation conducted by the VA Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Federal investigators examined the arrangement between Rivera and Cassagnol, including the payments and patient referrals associated with the clinic.

The Justice Department’s public announcements do not identify the person who submitted the original complaint or provide a detailed account of the investigative methods used.

Nevertheless, the case demonstrates the importance of reporting suspected misconduct involving federal benefits and health care programs.

Fraud hotlines give employees, patients, contractors, and members of the public a way to report potentially improper activities.

Such complaints can give investigators information that might otherwise go undiscovered.

Defendants Pleaded Guilty Before Sentencing

The criminal case progressed through federal court during 2026.

On July 30, the Justice Department publicly announced that Rivera and Cassagnol had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes.

Both defendants acknowledged their participation in the arrangement.

At the time of their guilty pleas, federal prosecutors reported that each defendant faced a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison.

The eventual sentences were considerably shorter than that maximum.

Rivera received 13 months in prison, while Cassagnol received six months.

Federal sentencing decisions depend on multiple factors, including applicable sentencing guidelines, the nature of the offense, criminal history, and other considerations presented to the court.

The Justice Department’s November 5 announcement did not explain the sentencing calculations or the specific factors that led to the different prison terms.

Accordingly, without additional court documentation, the difference between the two sentences should not be attributed to any particular consideration.

The public record establishes that both men pleaded guilty and were subsequently sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.

Federal Agencies Announce Sentencing Results

Several senior federal law enforcement officials helped announce the outcome.

They included Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, Special Agent in Charge Rodney E. Crawford of the FBI’s Tampa Field Office, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Josh Lollar of the VA Office of Inspector General’s Southeast Field Office.

The FBI and the VA Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation.

Trial Attorneys Jody King and Angela Benoit of the Justice Department’s Fraud Division, Health Care Fraud Section, handled the prosecution.

The involvement of multiple federal agencies reflects the overlapping responsibilities associated with investigating fraud involving government health care benefits.

The VA Office of Inspector General investigates misconduct affecting VA programs, while the FBI has broader authority to investigate federal crimes.

The Justice Department prosecutes federal criminal violations arising from those investigations.

Health Care Fraud Remains a Federal Enforcement Priority

The Orlando prosecution is part of a broader federal effort to investigate fraud involving public and private health care programs.

According to the Justice Department’s November 5 announcement, its Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program includes nine strike forces operating in federal judicial districts across the United States.

Since the program began in 2007, federal authorities have charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $45 billion.

Those figures represent the broader enforcement program and should not be confused with the amounts involved in the Rivera and Cassagnol case.

Federal authorities have increasingly relied on coordinated investigations involving prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, inspectors general, and health care oversight organizations.

These investigations can involve Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ benefits, private insurance programs, and other federally funded services.

The Justice Department also announced the establishment of its Fraud Division in April 2026 as part of its federal fraud enforcement efforts.

The department has identified protecting government benefit programs and investigating financial misconduct as priorities.

Cases involving veterans’ medical benefits are particularly significant because the programs are intended to provide care to individuals who served in the United States Armed Forces.

Improper financial arrangements can divert government resources and undermine public confidence in how the VA administers those benefits.

Protecting Veterans and Federal Health Care Resources

The VA Community Care Program plays a significant role in connecting eligible veterans with private-sector medical providers.

Many veterans rely on outside providers for specialized services, access to treatment, or care that VA facilities cannot provide directly under applicable program rules.

The system requires communication among VA personnel, health care professionals, and participating medical organizations.

That coordination creates opportunities for legitimate partnerships but also requires safeguards against conflicts of interest.

The Orlando case demonstrates why referral decisions and financial relationships must remain transparent and consistent with federal requirements.

A medical provider receiving government reimbursement must comply with applicable laws governing billing, referrals, and compensation arrangements.

Likewise, federal employees entrusted with helping veterans access medical care must carry out their responsibilities without accepting improper payments.

The criminal conduct in this case involved both sides of that relationship: a private clinic executive who paid illegal incentives and a VA employee who accepted them.

The resulting claims exceeded $14 million before the investigation ultimately led to guilty pleas and prison sentences.

Reporting Suspected VA Fraud

Veterans, employees, medical providers, and members of the public who suspect fraud or misconduct involving VA programs can submit complaints to the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

The office maintains a reporting system for allegations involving fraud, waste, abuse, and other improper activities affecting VA operations.

Individuals submitting complaints should provide accurate information and supporting documentation when available.

Report suspected misconduct through appropriate channels rather than treating it as established wrongdoing before an investigation.

The official VA Office of Inspector General website is available at https://www.vaoig.gov/.

A Federal Fraud Case With Broader Implications

The sentencing of Rivera and Cassagnol concludes a significant stage of a federal criminal prosecution involving illegal financial incentives within the veterans’ health care system.

The case resulted in two prison sentences, combined forfeiture orders exceeding $690,000, and documented fraudulent claims totaling more than $14 million.

Federal authorities confirmed that more than $11 million in associated claims was paid.

The investigation also demonstrates the role that fraud reporting systems can play in identifying misconduct affecting taxpayer-funded programs.

Although the Justice Department has not publicly identified the number of veterans affected or detailed every financial transaction involved, the guilty pleas and sentences establish that the defendants participated in an illegal referral arrangement.

For veterans and their families, the central concern is ensuring that medical treatment decisions are made in their interests rather than influenced by undisclosed financial incentives.

For federal agencies, the case underscores the continuing responsibility to monitor health care expenditures, investigate suspected fraud, and hold individuals accountable when criminal conduct is established.

The November 5 sentencing announcement marks the latest publicly reported development in a case that began with a fraud hotline complaint and ultimately exposed an illegal kickback arrangement connected to millions of dollars in VA health care claims.

Legal Disclaimer

Legal disclaimer: This article is based on official federal government announcements and publicly available information. Rivera and Cassagnol pleaded guilty and were sentenced in connection with the offenses described. Any allegations involving other individuals or organizations not convicted in this case must be treated as unproven, and all individuals accused of criminal conduct are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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