Highway 67 Arrest Leads to Federal Prison Sentence

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) A traffic stop along a Missouri highway that escalated into a vehicle pursuit, a crash, and an attempted escape on foot has resulted in a substantial federal prison sentence for a St. Louis man. The case illustrates how an encounter initially handled by state law enforcement can develop into a federal prosecution involving firearms and controlled substances.

Wendell Mosley, 36, received a sentence of 110 months in federal prison on November 5, 2026, following his guilty pleas to unlawful firearm possession and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Divine imposed the sentence in the Eastern District of Missouri, bringing the prosecution to its sentencing stage more than a year after the original encounter with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The investigation involved both the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), reflecting the overlapping responsibilities of state and federal agencies when criminal investigations involve prohibited firearm possession and drug distribution.

Although the events began with a single traffic stop, the resulting federal case involved several distinct issues: the circumstances of Mosley’s flight, the recovery of a handgun and prescription opioid capsules, his status as a previously convicted felon, and the federal government’s decision to prosecute the firearm and drug offenses.

A Traffic Stop That Escalated on Highway 67

The events leading to Mosley’s conviction began on August 26, 2025, in St. Francois County, Missouri.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped Mosley’s Ford Taurus on U.S. Highway 67.

During the encounter, authorities reported that Mosley appeared nervous and gave answers that raised concerns about his travel purpose.

The situation escalated when Mosley ran from the trooper, returned to his vehicle, and drove south on Highway 67 at high speed.

The attempted escape did not end there.

Mosley subsequently wrecked the Ford Taurus and continued fleeing on foot. During the attempted escape, he discarded a bag that investigators later recovered.

Troopers arrested Mosley and examined the abandoned bag.

Inside, authorities discovered a 9mm handgun and 232 capsules containing oxycodone.

The recovered items became central to the federal prosecution that followed.

The Justice Department’s public announcement does not identify the precise crash location, specify the distance traveled during the vehicle pursuit, or report that anyone was injured. Those details should not be assumed simply because a pursuit and crash occurred.

Nevertheless, the documented sequence demonstrates how quickly a roadside law enforcement encounter can expand into an investigation involving multiple criminal offenses.

The Firearm and Oxycodone Evidence

The discovery of the handgun and oxycodone capsules established the foundation for two separate federal charges.

The firearm offense concerned Mosley’s legal eligibility to possess a gun.

Federal law generally prohibits individuals convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment of more than one year from possessing firearms, subject to statutory exceptions.

The prohibition applies regardless of whether a firearm is discharged or used to threaten another person.

In Mosley’s case, prosecutors pursued a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm based on his prior criminal status and the handgun recovered following his attempted escape.

The second offense involved possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

Oxycodone is a prescription opioid used medically to treat pain. It is also a Schedule II controlled substance under federal law because of its potential for abuse and dependence.

Lawful possession generally requires appropriate medical authorization, while unauthorized distribution and possession with intent to distribute can result in federal criminal prosecution.

Investigators recovered 232 capsules containing oxycodone, according to the Justice Department.

The publicly released summary does not specify the total weight of the controlled substance, the capsules’ strength, their estimated street value, or whether investigators recovered additional evidence of distribution.

Those distinctions are important because the number of capsules alone does not establish the total quantity of oxycodone involved.

The guilty plea, rather than speculation about the quantity, establishes that Mosley admitted the federal possession-with-intent-to-distribute offense.

Federal Court Proceedings and Guilty Pleas

Mosley’s case proceeded through the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis.

Federal court records show that he pleaded guilty on August 5, 2026, to two counts of a four-count indictment.

The convictions were for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

His guilty pleas eliminated the need for a trial on those offenses and moved the case toward sentencing.

On November 5, 2026, Judge Divine imposed a combined federal prison sentence of 110 months.

That term is equivalent to nine years and two months of incarceration.

The federal judgment also includes additional penalties beyond the prison sentence.

According to the court’s publicly available docket information, Mosley was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after imprisonment. The judgment also imposed a $3,000 fine and a $200 special assessment.

The court dismissed the two remaining counts of the indictment on the government’s motion.

Those additional details provide a more complete picture of the sentencing outcome than the prison term alone.

Supervised release is a period of federal supervision that generally begins after a defendant completes the custodial portion of a sentence. Individuals under supervision must comply with court-imposed conditions, and violations can result in further court proceedings.

The judgment’s financial penalties are separate from the prison term and supervised release.

Why the Case Became a Federal Prosecution

Not every firearm possession case or drug investigation results in federal charges.

State and federal authorities have overlapping jurisdiction over certain offenses, and decisions about which government pursues prosecution depend on the facts, applicable laws, available evidence, and prosecutorial priorities.

In this case, Mosley’s guilty pleas established two federal offenses.

The firearm charge involved possession by a person with a disqualifying felony conviction. The drug charge involved possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Federal prosecution provided a legal framework for addressing both offenses in the same criminal proceeding.

The case also shows the importance of interagency cooperation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the roadside encounter and recovered the evidence prosecutors described. ATF participated in the investigation, bringing federal investigative resources and expertise involving firearms offenses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jolene Taaffe prosecuted the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri prosecutes federal criminal offenses within its jurisdiction, which includes St. Louis and numerous surrounding communities.

When evidence uncovered during a state investigation indicates possible federal crimes, cooperation between agencies can allow investigators and prosecutors to evaluate the available charges under both state and federal law.

Such coordination does not mean every traffic stop involving a firearm automatically becomes a federal case. Each investigation must be evaluated on its own facts and applicable legal requirements.

The Role of Project Safe Neighborhoods

Federal prosecutors identified Mosley’s case as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, commonly known as PSN.

The nationwide initiative brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and community public safety partners to address violent crime and serious criminal activity.

Rather than operating as a single investigative agency, PSN serves as a framework for coordinating enforcement strategies and identifying priorities within individual federal judicial districts.

The Department of Justice describes the initiative as emphasizing partnerships, accountability, deterrence, and focused prosecution of serious offenses.

The approach recognizes that firearms investigations frequently involve more than one jurisdiction or level of government.

For example, state officers may initially encounter a suspect during a traffic stop, while federal investigators later help examine firearm-related evidence or pursue federal charges.

The Eastern District of Missouri participates in the program as part of the Justice Department’s broader enforcement strategy.

Federal officials also identify PSN as a component of Operation Take Back America, a broader Justice Department initiative.

The connection to PSN provides institutional context for the prosecution, but it does not establish that Mosley participated in organized crime, a gang, or any other criminal activity beyond the offenses documented in this case.

Why Firearms and Drug Cases Receive Federal Attention

The combination of firearms and controlled substances frequently receives attention from law enforcement agencies because of the potential risks associated with illegal drug distribution and prohibited gun possession.

However, the presence of a firearm and drugs in the same investigation does not automatically establish that a gun was used to facilitate drug trafficking.

The available Justice Department announcement identifies the handgun and oxycodone recovered after Mosley’s flight and the offenses to which he pleaded guilty.

It does not report that Mosley fired the handgun, threatened anyone with it, or used it in an assault.

Likewise, the public account does not identify a particular drug transaction, customer, or distribution network.

Those limitations do not diminish the seriousness of the convictions. They simply distinguish documented conduct from additional allegations not established in the publicly available account.

Federal prosecutors can pursue unlawful firearm possession and drug distribution offenses without proving that the defendant committed a separate violent crime.

The legal significance of this case rests on the offenses established through the guilty pleas and the sentence the court imposed.

Highway Pursuits and Public Safety

The events in St. Francois County also highlight the public safety concerns associated with motorists fleeing law enforcement.

High-speed driving, sudden changes in direction, and attempts to escape after a crash can create unpredictable circumstances for officers, motorists, and pedestrians.

The Highway 67 incident involved a vehicle fleeing southbound before crashing, followed by an attempt to escape on foot.

Although prosecutors did not report injuries in their public announcement, the circumstances illustrate why fleeing encounters can become dangerous even when the initial police contact is comparatively routine.

Traffic stops are among the most common interactions between police officers and the public.

They can involve relatively minor violations, but officers sometimes discover evidence of unrelated criminal conduct during an encounter.

In Mosley’s case, the initial stop ultimately led to the recovery of evidence supporting serious federal charges.

It is important to distinguish the traffic stop itself from the crimes for which Mosley was sentenced.

The federal convictions concerned unlawful firearm possession and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute. The Justice Department’s announcement did not identify a separate federal conviction for fleeing police.

What the Sentence Means

A sentence of 110 months represents a significant period of incarceration.

Unlike most state prison systems, the federal system does not provide traditional parole for defendants sentenced under the modern federal sentencing framework.

Federal prisoners may qualify for certain forms of sentence credit or other authorized reductions, depending on applicable law and individual circumstances.

Consequently, the sentence imposed by the court should not be treated as a guaranteed release date.

Mosley’s additional three-year supervised-release term means that his obligations under the federal judgment will continue after his release from prison.

The court also imposed the financial penalties documented in the judgment.

The available records do not provide sufficient information to calculate Mosley’s eventual release date, determine his eligibility for particular credits, or describe the specific conditions of his supervised release.

Those matters depend on the judgment, federal correctional rules, and subsequent administrative or judicial developments.

A Case That Began With One Roadside Encounter

The Mosley prosecution reflects a familiar pattern in criminal enforcement: a relatively brief initial encounter can expose evidence that becomes the basis for a much larger investigation.

What began on Highway 67 in August 2025 eventually involved state troopers, federal firearms investigators, federal prosecutors, and a U.S. district judge.

The case proceeded from the recovery of a handgun and oxycodone capsules to guilty pleas and a sentence exceeding nine years.

For Missouri law enforcement agencies, it provides another example of the practical relationship between roadside enforcement and federal criminal investigations.

For the federal justice system, the case demonstrates the consequences of prohibited firearm possession and unlawful possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

The final outcome is documented in the federal court record: Wendell Mosley was sentenced to 110 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and a $200 special assessment.

The case also reminds readers that the precise charges, admitted conduct, and court judgment—not assumptions about what might have happened during a police pursuit—must form the basis of accurate criminal justice reporting.

Sources and Editorial Note: This report is independently written using the November 5, 2026, announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of This report is independently written using the November 5, 2026, announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and the publicly available federal court docket entry dated November 6, 2026. Additional discussion of federal law enforcement, supervised release, and public safety is explanatory context, not a claim that additional criminal conduct occurred in this case.

Court docket reference: United States v. Wendell Mosley, Case No. 4:26-cr-00022-JMD, Eastern District of Missouri.

Legal Disclaimer: Mosley’s convictions resulted from guilty pleas to the two identified federal offenses. Allegations or charges not established by those pleas should not be treated as findings of guilt. All individuals accused of criminal offenses are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.