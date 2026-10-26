DOJ Details 48 Noncitizen Election Crime Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 26, 2026 (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice announced federal criminal charges Monday involving 48 non-U.S. citizens across five states, alleging unlawful voting, fraudulent voter registration, false claims of American citizenship and related election offenses.

The announcement identifies defendants in California, Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, and Nevada. According to federal prosecutors, some individuals allegedly voted in multiple federal elections despite lacking U.S. citizenship, while others allegedly provided false information on voter registration forms or during the naturalization process.

The cases span several election cycles, including the 2020, 2022, and 2024 elections, and include allegations of more recent voting activity and registrations dating back more than two decades.

The announcement comes eight days before the November 3 midterm elections, as the Justice Department continues investigating alleged violations of federal election laws.

Although the charges involve 48 individuals, they do not establish that the defendants participated in a coordinated nationwide criminal operation or that their alleged conduct changed an election outcome.

An important distinction is that 28 California defendants included in Monday’s nationwide announcement were previously identified in a separate Justice Department release on October 19.

The October 26 announcement therefore should not be interpreted as 48 entirely new arrests or 48 additional prosecutions beyond those previously announced.

The cases nevertheless raise questions about voter eligibility verification, registration procedures, government recordkeeping and the enforcement of federal election laws.

DOJ – Charges Involve Five States

The Justice Department identified the following distribution of defendants:

State Defendants California 28 Pennsylvania 9 Florida 6 New York 4 Nevada 1 Total 48

Federal prosecutors describe most defendants as lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders.

Lawful permanent residents are legally authorized to live permanently in the United States. However, that immigration status ordinarily does not grant the right to vote in federal elections.

Prosecutors describe at least one Pennsylvania defendant as unlawfully present in the country.

The distinction matters because the announcement involves individuals with different immigration classifications. Lawful permanent residence should not be confused with unlawful immigration status.

The alleged offenses also vary. Some defendants face charges of voting unlawfully in federal elections, while others face allegations involving false citizenship claims or statements made during naturalization proceedings.

Each case must be evaluated independently.

DOJ – California Accounts for 28 Defendants

California represents the largest group included in the nationwide announcement, with 28 defendants charged across the state’s four federal judicial districts.

The allegations include unlawful voting, false citizenship claims, false statements in naturalization applications and attempts to obtain citizenship unlawfully.

In the Central District of California, 13 defendants face felony allegations, including charges involving statements made during the citizenship application process.

Among them is Omar Alexander Muñoz, a 72-year-old Belizean national and lawful permanent resident.

According to prosecutors, Muñoz allegedly registered to vote in September 2019 after claiming to be a U.S. citizen.

He subsequently allegedly voted in elections in 2020, twice in 2022, and again in 2024.

Federal prosecutors also accuse Muñoz of falsely denying that he had previously claimed American citizenship when completing his naturalization application.

Another defendant, Ana Domínguez, a 60-year-old Salvadoran national and lawful permanent resident, allegedly registered to vote in July 2006.

The Justice Department alleges that Domínguez made false statements in naturalization paperwork submitted in March 2026.

Axel Giovani Prera García, a 46-year-old Guatemalan national and lawful permanent resident, allegedly registered to vote in 2002 and 2005 before making false statements in naturalization paperwork submitted in June 2025.

The allegations matter because some of the registration activity prosecutors describe dates back more than 20 years.

However, the age of an alleged violation does not establish when investigators discovered it or whether election administrators previously knew about the conduct.

The department’s announcement also does not establish that every defendant accused of registering unlawfully subsequently cast a ballot.

Alleged Voting Across Multiple Election Cycles

Six defendants in the Eastern District of California face charges of voting in a federal election as a noncitizen.

The Justice Department identifies the charged offense as a misdemeanor carrying a statutory maximum sentence of one year in federal prison.

Among the defendants is Maricela Nazarín González, a 43-year-old Mexican national and lawful permanent resident.

According to prosecutors, González allegedly registered to vote in 2020 after indicating that she was an American citizen.

Prosecutors accuse her of voting in elections in 2022, twice in 2024, and again in 2025.

Another defendant, Camino Giles Jiménez, a 51-year-old Mexican national and lawful permanent resident, allegedly voted in three U.S. elections despite knowing he was not a citizen.

The Justice Department identifies the June 2026 primary as the most recent election in which he allegedly voted.

Federal prosecutors also charged Giezell Viduya Adawag, a 41-year-old Filipino national and lawful permanent resident.

According to the department, Adawag allegedly registered to vote on Election Day in November 2024, falsely certified that she was a U.S. citizen, and voted that day.

Kamlesh Navnitlal Shah, a 67-year-old Indian national and lawful permanent resident, is similarly accused of registering and voting on Election Day in November 2024.

These cases involve different circumstances, including registrations allegedly completed years before an election and registrations allegedly completed on the day ballots were cast.

The allegations do not establish that every registration system involved had identical procedures or vulnerabilities.

Naturalization Applications Become Part of Investigations

Several California prosecutions involve allegations that defendants made false statements when applying to become naturalized American citizens.

Naturalization is the legal process through which eligible foreign nationals become U.S. citizens.

Federal prosecutors allege that certain defendants falsely denied having claimed American citizenship, registered to vote or participated in elections when completing citizenship applications or interviews.

Five defendants in the Northern District of California face charges involving attempted unlawful procurement of naturalization, false statements under oath and voting by noncitizens.

Four additional defendants in the Southern District of California face allegations involving false citizenship claims and naturalization proceedings.

Among them is José Probitsado Amaro, a 51-year-old Filipino national and lawful permanent resident.

According to federal prosecutors, Amaro allegedly registered to vote by falsely claiming American citizenship and subsequently cast a ballot in the November 2024 general election.

He is also accused of making false statements during his naturalization interview about his prior citizenship claims and voting history.

Canadian national Jennifer Jung, 31, also faces allegations involving voter registration, participation in the November 2024 election, and statements made during a naturalization interview.

The distinction between unlawful voting and false statements during naturalization proceedings matters legally.

The offenses may arise from related conduct, but they involve different statutory requirements and potentially different criminal penalties.

Pennsylvania Prosecutors Identify Nine Defendants

Prosecutors identified nine defendants in Pennsylvania, including four in the Eastern District and five in the Middle District.

In the Eastern District, Alfredo Santiesteban, a 73-year-old Cuban national whom prosecutors describe as unlawfully present in the United States, was charged with voting by a noncitizen.

According to the Justice Department, Santiesteban allegedly voted in the November 2024 general election.

Artur Kopacz, a 50-year-old Polish national and lawful permanent resident, faces two counts involving alleged unlawful voting in the 2022 and 2024 general elections.

Two additional lawful permanent residents, Osmal Loy, 70, and Yehuda Peer, 30, face charges involving alleged voting in the November 2024 general election.

The Middle District of Pennsylvania identified five additional defendants.

According to federal prosecutors, Nina Nyawara, 21, and Joyce Donovan, 38, allegedly voted in the 2024 election.

Inna Henry, 52, Joyce Pitts, 80, and Nourten Kuruju, 64, face allegations involving voting in 2022.

The Pennsylvania cases involve separate defendants accused of voting despite lacking U.S. citizenship.

The Justice Department’s announcement does not establish that the Pennsylvania defendants acted together or participated in a coordinated election-fraud operation.

Florida Cases Involve Multiple Election Cycles

Six defendants were identified in the Middle District of Florida.

The cases include allegations involving unlawful voting and false claims of American citizenship.

Jamie Orlando Sosa Sardina, a 60-year-old Cuban national and lawful permanent resident, allegedly registered to vote in 2022 and participated in the 2022 and 2024 federal general elections.

Prosecutors charged Sardina with making a false citizenship claim and unlawfully voting.

Martha Haydee Desantis, an 81-year-old Ecuadorian national and lawful permanent resident, faces allegations of making false citizenship claims and voting in the 2022 and 2024 federal general elections.

Canadian national Lise Marie Johnson, 69, allegedly registered to vote in 2021 and voted in the 2022 federal general election.

The Justice Department also identified Luis Manuel Perez, a 72-year-old Cuban national, and Diane Wendy Curley, a 55-year-old Canadian national.

Both are lawful permanent residents accused of voting in the 2022 and 2024 federal general elections.

Pedro Igor A. Franco, a 37-year-old Brazilian national and lawful permanent resident, faces a charge of allegedly voting unlawfully in the November 2024 federal general election.

The Florida prosecutions show that federal investigators are examining alleged violations across multiple election cycles.

However, the announcement does not provide sufficient information to determine how frequently unlawful voting occurs in Florida or nationally.

New York and Nevada Add Five Defendants

Prosecutors identified four defendants in New York.

Three cases originated in the Eastern District of New York, while one was announced in the Northern District.

Federal prosecutors charged Eoin Cranney, a 35-year-old Irish national; Ronald Sheldon Baird, a 47-year-old Guyanese national; and Karlene Daniels Samuels, a 55-year-old Jamaican national.

All three are described as lawful permanent residents.

According to the Justice Department, the defendants allegedly submitted fraudulent voter registration applications and voted in the November 2024 federal general election.

In the Northern District of New York, German national Marva Cook, 66, faces a charge of allegedly voting unlawfully in an election that included federal congressional offices.

Nevada’s single defendant is Jullie Ann Sumalinog Moore, a 44-year-old Filipino national and lawful permanent resident.

Federal prosecutors allege that Moore voted in an election involving federal offices despite not being a U.S. citizen.

California Cases Were Previously Announced

One of the most important details in the October 26 nationwide announcement is its relationship to an earlier federal enforcement operation in California.

On October 19, the Justice Department announced charges against 28 foreign nationals in California as part of an investigation known as Operation Protect the Vote.

Federal authorities reported arresting 11 of those individuals.

The operation involved all four U.S. Attorney’s Offices in California and federal law enforcement agencies investigating suspected election-related offenses.

Prosecutors described all 28 California defendants as lawful permanent residents.

The same 28 defendants were subsequently included in the October 26 nationwide total.

Consequently, Monday’s release should not be interpreted as announcing 48 additional arrests or 48 entirely new prosecutions beyond previously reported cases.

The nationwide release consolidates allegations involving defendants across five states.

This distinction matters when evaluating federal enforcement statistics.

Adding defendant totals from successive Justice Department announcements without accounting for overlapping cases could overstate the number of distinct individuals charged.

California Investigation Raises Broader Questions

The California prosecutions are unfolding alongside a separate dispute between federal officials and state election administrators over voter registration records and citizenship verification.

The federal government has challenged the eligibility of thousands of people appearing on California voter registration lists. State officials have disputed the government’s broader allegations and its efforts to restrict ballot counting based on suspected citizenship status.

The controversy raises questions about how federal immigration information is compared with state voter registration records, how suspected ineligible registrations are investigated, and what safeguards protect eligible citizens from being incorrectly challenged.

Distinguishing suspected registrations from confirmed illegal votes is essential.

A registration record identified for further investigation does not establish that the person is a noncitizen. Nor does a potentially ineligible registration establish that someone cast a ballot.

Similarly, criminal charges involving individual defendants do not establish that an entire voter registration database is inaccurate.

The 28 California prosecutions and the broader dispute over voter eligibility involve related questions but separate legal proceedings.

Federal Election Law and Criminal Penalties

Federal law generally prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

Title 18, Section 611 of the United States Code addresses voting by noncitizens in federal elections, subject to specified statutory exceptions.

Other federal statutes address false claims of American citizenship, false statements under oath, and unlawful attempts to obtain naturalization.

These distinctions are important because registering to vote, casting a ballot, and providing false information during the citizenship process can involve different offenses.

Prosecutors must establish the required elements of each charge.

The Justice Department identified certain California unlawful-voting charges as misdemeanors carrying a statutory maximum sentence of one year in federal prison.

Other allegations involving false statements or fraudulent naturalization applications may carry more substantial potential penalties.

A statutory maximum penalty does not mean a defendant will receive that sentence if convicted.

Actual sentencing depends on the applicable law, the facts established in court, and judicial determinations.

What the Federal Charges Establish

The Justice Department’s October 26 announcement documents criminal charges involving 48 defendants across five states.

It identifies specific individuals and describes alleged conduct involving voter registration, participation in federal elections, and statements made during naturalization proceedings.

It does not establish the defendants’ guilt.

Nor does it establish that unlawful voting occurred on a scale sufficient to change an election outcome.

The announcement does not identify a coordinated nationwide organization connecting the defendants or establish which political candidates, if any, benefited from ballots allegedly cast unlawfully.

It also does not provide a comprehensive national estimate of the prevalence of noncitizen voting.

Determining that prevalence would require broader evidence, including confirmed violations, the total number of ballots cast, relevant election periods, and reliable methods for identifying suspected offenses.

Criminal charges alone cannot provide that measurement.

Some alleged registration violations date back to the early 2000s. However, time alone does not establish when investigators discovered the alleged conduct or whether election administrators knew about it earlier.

Those questions would require additional investigative records or court evidence.

Election Integrity Remains a National Issue

The announcement comes as election officials prepare for the November 3 midterm elections.

Federal authorities enforce laws governing participation in federal elections, while state and local election officials administer voter registration, eligibility reviews, and ballot processing under applicable law.

Accurate voter registration records matter for preventing unlawful participation and protecting eligible citizens from improper removal or challenges.

The federal prosecutions illustrate how alleged election violations can involve multiple government systems, particularly when voter registration information and naturalization applications contain conflicting citizenship statements.

They also demonstrate why allegations involving individual defendants must be distinguished from broader conclusions about election administration.

The Justice Department’s announcement documents criminal accusations, not judicial findings of guilt or a comprehensive assessment of election integrity nationwide.

Federal Courts Will Determine Criminal Outcomes

The 48 defendants identified in the October 26 announcement face different allegations arising from different circumstances.

Some are accused of voting in federal elections despite lacking citizenship. Others face charges involving false citizenship claims, allegedly fraudulent registration, or statements made during naturalization proceedings.

The cases will proceed through the federal criminal justice system, where defendants may challenge the government’s evidence and legal arguments.

Possible outcomes include guilty pleas, convictions, acquittals, dismissals, or other court dispositions.

The October 26 announcement brings together federal prosecutions involving alleged election-related violations across five states, including 28 California defendants whose charges were publicly announced one week earlier.

The cases raise questions about citizenship verification, voter registration procedures, and the enforcement of federal election laws.

Their ultimate legal significance will depend on the evidence established in court and the outcomes of the individual proceedings.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, October 26, 2026, announcement involving 48 defendants; U.S. Department of Justice, October 19, 2026, California election-crime announcement; and 18 U.S.C. § 611.

This report is based on official federal announcements. Prosecutors make the criminal allegations, and the article does not represent an independent review of all 48 defendants’ court dockets.