DOJ Charges 16 Noncitizens With Illegal Voting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 17, 2026 (STL.News) DOJ – Illegal Voting – The U.S. Department of Justice has announced federal criminal charges against 16 non-U.S. citizens accused of illegally voting, falsely claiming American citizenship or committing related election offenses in North Carolina, New York and Idaho.

The announcement, issued Friday, October 16, 2026, identifies 10 defendants in North Carolina, five in New York and one in Idaho. Federal prosecutors allege that several defendants voted in multiple elections despite being ineligible under federal law.

According to the Justice Department, 15 defendants are lawful permanent residents, while federal authorities describe one as an El Salvadoran national unlawfully present in the United States.

The cases involve allegations of unlawful participation in federal elections, including presidential and congressional contests, and false citizenship declarations associated with voter registration.

The prosecutions raise questions about voter eligibility verification, election administration, and the legal consequences of voting without U.S. citizenship.

However, the announcement does not establish that noncitizen voting is widespread nationally or that any election outcome was changed.

All 16 defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

DOJ – Illegal Voting – North Carolina Accounts for 10 Federal Defendants

The Eastern District of North Carolina accounts for the largest group of defendants identified in the October 16 announcement.

Federal prosecutors charged 10 noncitizens in connection with alleged unlawful voting or false citizenship claims. The cases include individuals accused of voting in the November 2024 general election and others whose alleged voting histories extend across several election cycles.

Among those charged is Eduardd Omar Majano Sosa, 22, an El Salvadoran national whom federal authorities describe as unlawfully present in the United States.

Prosecutors allege that Majano Sosa registered to vote in 2024 and participated in that year’s general election. He faces one count of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to vote and one count of voting as a noncitizen.

Another defendant, Gjina Gojcaj McDonald, 60, a lawful permanent resident originally from the former Yugoslavia, is accused of voting in several elections after registering in 2008.

According to the Justice Department, the alleged voting history includes general elections in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2022 and 2024, along with a 2019 special election and a 2012 primary election.

Federal authorities also charged Karl Fout, 73, a German national and lawful permanent resident, with falsely claiming citizenship and voting as a noncitizen.

The Justice Department alleges that Fout registered in 2008 and voted in seven general elections between 2008 and 2024.

Ramona Abreu-Exia, 71, another German national and lawful permanent resident, allegedly registered in 2004 and voted in multiple general elections through 2024, as well as a 2008 primary.

Other North Carolina defendants federal prosecutors identified include James Edward Herrmann, Lawton Caswell McKenzie, Lionel Paul, Ludgardys Olena Matthews, Mervin Sylvester Bogle, and Robert Harold Corbett.

The alleged voting histories vary considerably. Some defendants are accused of participating in a single election, while others are accused of voting repeatedly over extended periods.

Nine of the North Carolina defendants face both a false citizenship claim charge and a charge of voting as a noncitizen. Bogle is charged with falsely claiming citizenship to vote.

These allegations remain subject to adjudication in federal court.

DOJ – Illegal Voting – Five Noncitizens Charged in New York

Federal prosecutors in the Northern District of New York announced charges against five lawful permanent residents accused of unlawfully voting in federal elections.

The defendants are:

Vikki Bradt, 51 , a British national.

, a British national. Samantha Merkle, 55 , a British national.

, a British national. Suad Sasic, 30 , a Bosnian national.

, a Bosnian national. Jacques Patry, 64 , a Canadian national.

, a Canadian national. Paula Stitt, 57, a Canadian national.

Each defendant faces a charge of voting as a noncitizen in an election that included candidates for federal office.

The Justice Department’s announcement does not specify the exact election dates for these five defendants.

Unlike the North Carolina cases, the federal announcement describes New York allegations focused on unlawful voting rather than separate charges of falsely claiming citizenship during registration.

The cases show how federal election laws can apply to individuals legally authorized to reside and work in the United States but who have not acquired American citizenship.

Lawful permanent residency does not confer the right to vote in federal elections.

Idaho Defendant Accused of Voting in 2022

The Justice Department also announced a criminal charge against Taralynn Bosco, 48, a Canadian national and lawful permanent resident living in Idaho.

According to federal prosecutors, Bosco allegedly voted in the November 2022 general election despite not being a United States citizen.

She faces a charge of illegal voting by a noncitizen.

The Idaho case involves a different election cycle than many of the North Carolina allegations, showing that federal investigators may pursue suspected election violations years after ballots were cast.

The Justice Department has not established guilt in the case, and Bosco retains the same constitutional protections as other criminal defendants.

Federal Law Prohibits Noncitizens From Voting

Federal law generally prohibits noncitizens from voting in elections for federal offices, including president, vice president, U.S. senator, and U.S. representative.

The prohibition applies regardless of whether someone entered the United States lawfully or holds permanent resident status.

A green card allows an individual to live and work permanently in the United States, subject to applicable immigration laws. It does not provide federal voting rights.

Under 18 U.S.C. § 611, unlawful voting by a noncitizen in a covered federal election can result in criminal penalties, subject to statutory exceptions.

Separately, federal law prohibits certain false claims of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote or participating in elections.

These are distinct offenses. A person accused of unlawful voting is not necessarily accused of making a false citizenship declaration, and prosecutors must prove the elements of each offense.

The federal prohibition also differs from rules governing certain local elections. A limited number of jurisdictions permit some noncitizen residents to participate in specified local contests, but those arrangements do not authorize participation in federal elections.

Election Registration and Citizenship Verification

The federal cases also highlight the importance of citizenship declarations during voter registration.

Election administration in the United States is decentralized, with states and local election officials responsible for maintaining registration records, processing applications, and administering elections.

Applicants generally must attest that they meet citizenship and other eligibility requirements.

Election officials use registration information and applicable verification procedures to determine eligibility, though procedures vary by jurisdiction.

The Justice Department announced cases involving allegations that individuals registered or voted despite lacking federal voting eligibility.

Some North Carolina defendants allegedly remained on voter rolls for years and participated in several election cycles.

Those allegations warrant scrutiny of how officials accepted and maintained registrations, but criminal charges alone do not establish that election officials knowingly permitted unlawful voting or violated applicable administrative requirements.

Investigators and courts must distinguish between false statements, administrative errors, misunderstandings about eligibility, and intentional violations of criminal law.

Those distinctions matter because criminal liability depends on the statute’s requirements and the evidence presented in each case.

What the Charges Mean for Election Integrity

The October 16 announcement comes during the 2026 midterm election season, when election administration and voter eligibility remain important national issues.

The prosecutions establish that federal authorities are pursuing specific suspected violations involving noncitizen participation in federal elections.

They do not, by themselves, provide a statistical measure of how frequently noncitizen voting occurs across the country.

The number of people charged cannot be treated as an estimate of the total number of unlawful ballots cast nationally. Likewise, allegations involving multiple elections do not establish the number of unlawful votes in any particular contest without examining the underlying evidence.

The Justice Department has not stated in its October 16 announcement that the alleged conduct altered the result of a presidential, congressional, or other federal election.

For voters, the distinction between documented charges and broader claims about election integrity is significant.

Federal prosecutions can identify individual violations and impose penalties when guilt is established. Evaluating an election system’s overall reliability requires additional evidence, including administrative records, investigations, audits, and court findings.

Criminal Charges Are Not Convictions

The Justice Department’s announcement identifies defendants and summarizes allegations, but it does not represent a final judicial determination.

A criminal complaint, indictment, or information is an accusation. Prosecutors must prove the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt to obtain a conviction.

Defendants have the right to challenge the government’s evidence, contest the charges, and raise applicable legal defenses.

The October 16 announcement does not provide final judgments or sentences for the 16 individuals.

The legal outcomes will depend on subsequent court proceedings, including any motions, plea agreements, trials, or judicial rulings.

The cases also should not be confused with a separate Justice Department announcement issued earlier in October involving 16 individuals charged with various election-related offenses in other jurisdictions.

Although both announcements concern election crimes, they describe separate groups of defendants and allegations.

Federal Enforcement Continues Ahead of Elections

The Justice Department’s latest announcement underscores the federal government’s authority to investigate and prosecute suspected election-law violations.

The cases span three states and involve alleged conduct occurring across different election cycles, including 2022 and 2024.

Some North Carolina allegations reach back substantially further, involving voter registrations dating to the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The prosecutions also demonstrate that immigration status and voting eligibility are separate legal questions.

Most defendants identified in the announcement are lawful permanent residents, not individuals accused of entering or remaining in the United States unlawfully.

For election administrators, the cases place attention on registration accuracy, citizenship eligibility, and the processes used to identify potential violations.

For the defendants, the next steps will take place through the federal judicial system.

For the public, the announcement provides a specific account of alleged election offenses while leaving important questions about individual culpability and the broader significance of the cases to be resolved through evidence.

All 16 defendants are presumed innocent unless a court of law proves them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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