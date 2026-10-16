JFK Aircraft Carrier Marks Historic F-35 Landing

WESTERN ATLANTIC – October 16, 2026 (STL.News) JFK Aircraft Carrier – The U.S. Navy has achieved a historic milestone aboard the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), successfully recovering an F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter on a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier for the first time.

The landmark landing occurred on October 13, 2026, during aircraft compatibility testing in the western Atlantic Ocean. The achievement represents a major step toward integrating the Navy’s most advanced carrier-based fighter aircraft with its newest generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

The aircraft, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23), known as the “Salty Dogs,” completed an arrested landing aboard the future USS John F. Kennedy, the second aircraft carrier in the Gerald R. Ford class.

The milestone was particularly significant because the Navy’s lead Ford-class carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), entered service before the ship incorporated the infrastructure needed for full F-35C operations.

The successful recovery aboard John F. Kennedy demonstrates progress toward overcoming that limitation and expanding the operational capabilities of the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier class.

The achievement also comes as the carrier approaches its anticipated formal delivery in spring 2027, following years of construction, testing, engineering challenges and schedule adjustments.

JFK Aircraft Carrier – First F-35C Landing Marks Major Navy Achievement

The October 13 landing marked two important firsts: the first aircraft recovered aboard the future USS John F. Kennedy and the first F-35C Lightning II recovered aboard any Ford-class aircraft carrier.

The event also coincided with the U.S. Navy’s 251st birthday.

The aircraft used the carrier’s Advanced Arresting Gear, an advanced recovery system designed to replace the conventional arresting equipment installed aboard the Navy’s earlier Nimitz-class carriers.

An arrested landing requires a fighter aircraft to engage one of the arresting cables stretched across the carrier’s flight deck. The recovery system absorbs the aircraft’s energy, bringing it to a controlled stop within the limited landing area.

Successfully accomplishing this maneuver requires precise coordination among the pilot, flight deck personnel, landing guidance systems, and the ship’s recovery equipment.

The F-35C is designed specifically for aircraft carrier operations, with larger wings, reinforced landing gear, and other modifications that distinguish it from the conventional takeoff and landing F-35A and the short takeoff and vertical landing F-35B.

Integrating it into the Ford-class carrier program is essential to the Navy’s plans to operate fifth-generation stealth aircraft from its newest generation of warships.

The aircraft compatibility testing aboard John F. Kennedy is intended to evaluate how the ship’s aviation systems perform with aircraft expected to operate from its flight deck.

While the successful landing represents a major accomplishment, additional testing, certification and operational evaluations remain necessary before the carrier can be considered fully ready for fleet operations.

JFK Aircraft Carrier – Advanced Technology Defines the Ford-Class Carriers

The Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers represent the Navy’s most significant aircraft carrier design modernization in decades.

The ships are intended to gradually replace the aging Nimitz-class carriers, providing improved aviation capabilities, more efficient shipboard systems, and greater flexibility for future technological upgrades.

Among the Ford class’s most important innovations is the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, commonly called EMALS.

Unlike traditional steam-powered catapults, EMALS uses electromagnetic technology to accelerate aircraft along the flight deck during launch.

The system provides more precise control over launch forces, accommodating a wider range of aircraft weights while reducing mechanical stress on aircraft.

The carriers also feature Advanced Arresting Gear, which uses a different approach to managing the forces involved when aircraft land aboard ship.

Together, these systems are central to the Navy’s effort to improve aircraft launch and recovery operations.

The Ford class also incorporates redesigned flight deck arrangements, modernized electrical systems, advanced weapons elevators, and automation intended to improve operational efficiency.

The Navy expects these improvements to support more effective flight operations and reduce some of the manpower demands associated with earlier carrier designs.

However, the new technologies have also presented engineering and certification challenges.

The lead carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, experienced difficulties during development and testing of several major systems, including its aircraft launch and recovery equipment and advanced weapons elevators.

Those experiences have influenced construction, testing, and certification procedures for John F. Kennedy.

JFK Aircraft Carrier – Why the F-35C Matters to U.S. Naval Power

The F-35C Lightning II represents a substantial advancement in the capabilities available to U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups.

Lockheed Martin manufactures the F-35 family, which combines low-observable technology, advanced sensors, electronic warfare capabilities, and networked communications.

The carrier-based F-35C is designed to operate in environments where sophisticated enemy air defenses and modern combat aircraft pose significant threats.

Its stealth characteristics can make it harder for opposing radar systems to detect and track the aircraft, though stealth does not make an aircraft invisible or invulnerable.

The aircraft also provides pilots with integrated sensor information designed to improve situational awareness and help identify potential threats.

These capabilities matter as the Navy prepares for possible operations against technologically advanced adversaries.

Aircraft carriers remain central to American military strategy because they let the United States deploy combat aircraft without relying entirely on foreign airfields.

A carrier strike group can operate in international waters, giving military commanders more flexibility during regional crises, deterrence missions, and combat operations.

Integrating the F-35C with Ford-class carriers is therefore more than a technical achievement.

It is part of a broader effort to ensure that future American aircraft carriers can support advanced aviation operations in increasingly contested environments.

JFK Aircraft Carrier – USS John F. Kennedy Approaches Formal Delivery

The future USS John F. Kennedy has made substantial progress during 2026.

In February, the carrier completed its builder’s sea trials, an important phase in which shipbuilders and Navy personnel evaluated major ship systems during operations at sea.

Those trials demonstrated the ship’s readiness to proceed to subsequent testing and inspection requirements.

On August 15, the carrier completed acceptance trials following a four-day underway period off the Atlantic Coast.

Acceptance trials demonstrate to the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey that a vessel meets applicable contractual requirements and that its crew can safely conduct essential operations.

Successfully completing those trials marked another major milestone in the ship’s construction and delivery program.

On September 29, the Navy announced preliminary acceptance of John F. Kennedy from Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Preliminary acceptance lets the carrier and its crew continue sea trials and build operational proficiency while the shipbuilder completes remaining work.

According to the Navy’s September announcement, the carrier was approximately 99% complete, with all major systems completed.

However, final testing was still underway, including work on four Advanced Weapons Elevators.

These elevators are designed to move aircraft weapons and ammunition more efficiently between storage areas and the flight deck.

Their successful certification matters because aircraft carriers must safely and reliably supply aircraft with weapons during sustained operations.

The Navy has identified spring 2027 as the anticipated delivery period.

Its fiscal 2026 shipbuilding budget documents specify March 2027 as the planned delivery date.

That date remains a program target, not confirmation that the vessel has met every requirement for operational deployment.

JFK Aircraft Carrier – Construction Delays Highlight Carrier Complexity

The John F. Kennedy program illustrates the challenges involved in building modern nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

These warships are among the largest and most technologically complex military vessels ever constructed.

Their systems must support aircraft operations, nuclear propulsion, navigation, communications, defensive capabilities, weapons handling, and the daily needs of thousands of sailors.

The ship’s delivery schedule has changed as the Navy and shipbuilder worked to complete critical systems and meet certification requirements.

Navy budget documents show that the planned delivery date moved from July 2025 to March 2027.

The documents identify completion of Advanced Arresting Gear certification and continued Advanced Weapons Elevator work as reasons for the revised schedule.

These issues highlight the difference between completing a ship’s construction and demonstrating that all its critical systems meet the Navy’s requirements.

The successful F-35C recovery provides evidence of progress in one particularly important area: compatibility between the aircraft and the carrier’s advanced recovery equipment.

Nevertheless, one successful landing does not establish that every aspect of the ship’s aviation systems has completed certification.

Further testing will be necessary to demonstrate reliable performance across the range of aircraft and operating conditions expected during fleet service.

Newport News Shipbuilding Plays Central Role

Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, the nation’s sole shipyard capable of building nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, constructed the future USS John F. Kennedy.

The shipyard, operated by Huntington Ingalls Industries, plays a critical role in maintaining the U.S. Navy’s nuclear aircraft carrier fleet.

Building these vessels requires a specialized industrial workforce, complex supply chains, and extensive coordination among engineers, shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, and Navy personnel.

The shipbuilding program also supports a broad network of American defense contractors and suppliers that produce components used throughout the vessel.

Newport News Shipbuilding announced the October 13 recovery milestone on October 14, emphasizing the significance of recovering the carrier’s first aircraft.

The company’s announcement confirmed that the F-35C belonged to VX-23 and that the landing was the first recovery of the aircraft type aboard a Ford-class carrier.

The achievement demonstrates the continuing coordination between Navy personnel and the shipbuilding industry as John F. Kennedy moves through its final testing stages.

Carrier Named for President John F. Kennedy

The future USS John F. Kennedy is the second American aircraft carrier named for the nation’s 35th president.

John F. Kennedy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II before entering politics and eventually becoming president in 1961.

His wartime service in the Pacific, particularly his leadership following the sinking of patrol torpedo boat PT-109, became an important part of his public biography.

The first aircraft carrier bearing his name, USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67), was commissioned in 1968.

That conventionally powered carrier served for nearly four decades before being decommissioned in 2007.

The new John F. Kennedy carries the name into the nuclear-powered Ford-class generation.

The vessel was launched in October 2019 and christened in December of that year.

Its eventual commissioning will mark another chapter in the Navy’s long association with the Kennedy name.

What Comes Next for the Navy’s Newest Carrier

The successful F-35C landing is an important achievement, but the future USS John F. Kennedy still faces several steps before entering operational service.

The Navy and shipbuilder must complete remaining system testing, satisfy applicable certification requirements, and prepare the vessel and crew for formal delivery.

The crew must also continue developing proficiency in navigation, engineering, aviation operations, emergency response and the many other activities necessary to operate a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier safely.

Following delivery, additional training, inspections and operational preparations will be required before the carrier can deploy as part of the fleet.

The Navy has not established that the October landing alone satisfies all requirements for sustained F-35C operations.

However, the milestone demonstrates that the aircraft and carrier have reached an important point in their integration program.

For the U.S. Navy, the achievement is significant because future carrier operations will increasingly depend on the ability to launch, recover, maintain, and support advanced aircraft.

As the service modernizes its fleet, the Gerald R. Ford class is expected to play a central role in maintaining American naval aviation capabilities for decades.

The future USS John F. Kennedy is now closer to fulfilling that mission.

Its first F-35C recovery represents both a technological milestone and tangible progress toward bringing the Navy’s next nuclear-powered aircraft carrier into service.

The remaining challenge is converting successful testing into certified, reliable, sustained operational capability.

Read US News at STL.News

Featured articles: