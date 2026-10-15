IRS Raids Georgia Gas Station in $74M Fraud Case

ATLANTA, GA – October 15, 2026 (STL.News) Federal investigators raided a gas station in College Park, Georgia, as three men face federal charges in connection with an alleged $74 million tax refund fraud and money-laundering operation that prosecutors say involved more than 16,000 U.S. Treasury checks.

The October 14 raid at a BP gas station and convenience store on West Fayetteville Road was part of a federal investigation authorities describe as a years-long operation to obtain fraudulent federal income tax refunds using identification documents and taxpayer identification numbers tied to other individuals.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Gustavo Rojano Salazar, 41, Gabriel Rojano Salazar, 49, and Andres Huerta Rendon, 43, were arrested on federal charges after a Northern District of Georgia indictment was returned on October 6.

All three defendants are Mexican nationals who were living in the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to federal prosecutors.

The investigation is part of a broader federal initiative targeting tax fraud and other schemes involving government funds.

Federal Agents Search College Park Gas Station

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, federal agents executed search warrants Wednesday at a BP gas station and convenience store in College Park, a community southwest of downtown Atlanta.

The location also operated as a check-cashing business, according to U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg of the Northern District of Georgia.

Investigators believe a check-cashing operation played a significant role in converting fraudulently obtained Treasury refund checks into cash.

Federal authorities allege the defendants and others received more than 16,000 federal tax refund checks worth more than $74 million.

The Justice Department has not stated in its public announcements that the gas station’s owners or every employee participated in the alleged scheme. The execution of a search warrant does not, by itself, establish criminal wrongdoing by a business or its employees.

FOX 5 reported that a convenience store employee declined to comment on the investigation.

The raid drew attention because of the alleged fraud’s size and the unusual role investigators say a check-cashing business played in moving the proceeds.

How the Alleged $74 Million Tax Scheme Worked

According to the federal indictment, the operation began in January 2019 and continued into 2026.

Prosecutors allege the defendants obtained Mexican identification documents bearing the names of third parties.

Prosecutors allege the defendants used those documents to request Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, commonly called ITINs, from the Internal Revenue Service.

An ITIN is a tax-processing number issued to certain individuals who need a federal taxpayer identification number but do not have, and are not eligible to obtain, a Social Security number.

ITINs serve legitimate tax administration purposes. Their use does not establish immigration status or indicate criminal conduct.

Federal investigators allege the defendants exploited the identification process by obtaining taxpayer numbers associated with other individuals and using those numbers to prepare fraudulent federal income tax returns.

The returns allegedly included fabricated Forms W-2 with false information about income and federal income taxes withheld.

The false withholding information mattered because it allegedly led the IRS to issue refunds the taxpayers were not entitled to.

Prosecutors say the defendants directed the IRS to send correspondence and refund checks to post office boxes they controlled.

Once the checks arrived, the defendants and alleged co-conspirators collected them and used a check-cashing company to convert the government payments into cash.

The Justice Department alleges that the operation generated more than $74 million in fraudulently obtained federal refunds.

Those allegations remain unproven in court.

More Than 16,000 Treasury Checks Involved

One of the most significant aspects of the federal investigation is the number of government checks allegedly processed.

According to the Justice Department, the defendants and others cashed more than 16,000 U.S. Treasury tax refund checks during the operation.

The combined value exceeded $74 million.

That figure represents an average of about $4,625 per check, calculated by dividing $74 million by 16,000 checks. Because federal prosecutors describe both figures as exceeding those thresholds, the calculation is illustrative rather than an exact average.

The volume raises broader questions about how fraudulent returns and refund payments can move through federal tax-processing systems over multiple filing seasons.

The alleged operation involved several distinct stages: obtaining identification documents, securing taxpayer identification numbers, preparing fraudulent returns, directing refund payments to controlled addresses, and converting Treasury checks into cash.

Each stage matters to investigators trying to reconstruct the movement of funds.

The indictment also illustrates why financial crimes can involve multiple federal agencies. Tax administration, mail delivery, identity documentation and financial transactions may each fall within the jurisdiction of different investigators.

Federal officials have not publicly provided a complete accounting of how much of the alleged $74 million has been recovered.

Three Defendants Face Federal Charges

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on October 6, 2026, charging the three men with offenses connected to the alleged tax refund scheme.

The charges include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Two defendants, Gustavo Rojano Salazar and Gabriel Rojano Salazar, also face charges involving allegedly false statements on immigration forms.

Prosecutors allege the two men submitted immigration applications falsely stating that they had never committed a crime.

The Justice Department says the fraud-related and money-laundering conspiracy offenses carry potential maximum prison sentences of 20 years per count.

The immigration-related false-statement charges carry potential maximum penalties of 15 years per count.

These are statutory maximum penalties, not sentences a court imposes. Any eventual sentence would depend on the charges proved, applicable federal sentencing law and judicial findings.

All three defendants appeared for arraignment on October 14 before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand.

After their appearances, the defendants remained in U.S. Marshals Service custody pending further proceedings.

No conviction has been announced.

Federal Prosecutors Describe Extensive Investigation

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg characterized the allegations as a substantial theft from federal taxpayers.

In the October 14 announcement, Hertzberg said his office was committed to pursuing individuals who steal or fabricate identities to obtain government funds.

IRS Criminal Investigation officials also emphasized the work involved in identifying the alleged operation.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Maisha Horton of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Atlanta Field Office said investigators uncovered an alleged scheme that exploited federal tax administration to obtain more than $74 million in refunds.

The investigation involves IRS Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Those agencies bring different investigative responsibilities to the case.

IRS Criminal Investigation examines suspected criminal violations involving taxes and related financial transactions.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigates crimes involving the mail, including schemes that use postal services to facilitate fraud.

Homeland Security Investigations investigates various forms of transnational crime, financial misconduct, and related federal offenses.

The Justice Department identified Senior Litigation Counsel Michael C. Boteler of the Fraud Division’s Tax Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly K. Connors of the Northern District of Georgia as prosecutors assigned to the case.

Case Part of Nationwide Tax Fraud Enforcement Surge

The Justice Department announced the Georgia investigation as part of a nationwide tax fraud enforcement initiative involving dozens of federal prosecutors’ offices.

On October 14, the department reported that its National Fraud Enforcement Division, working with IRS Criminal Investigation and U.S. attorneys’ offices, had participated in enforcement actions involving 76 defendants.

According to the department, the cases collectively involved more than $490 million in estimated intended losses to the federal government.

The initiative involved 35 U.S. attorneys’ offices nationwide.

The Justice Department described the operation as its first National Tax Enforcement Surge, with activity occurring from early September through October 14.

The Georgia case, involving more than $74 million in alleged losses, was among the major cases identified in the announcement.

The $490 million national figure includes alleged and proven misconduct across multiple proceedings. It should not be interpreted as a final judicial determination that every defendant involved committed fraud.

Likewise, the $74 million alleged in the Georgia indictment has not been established through a conviction.

Why Fraudulent Tax Refunds Matter to Taxpayers

Federal tax refund fraud creates financial risks for the government and administrative complications for legitimate taxpayers.

The federal income tax system relies heavily on information supplied through employer wage statements, taxpayer identification records, and returns filed with the IRS.

When fraudulent filings report nonexistent income or fabricated withholding amounts, the government may issue refunds unsupported by actual tax payments.

If investigators pay those refunds before detecting the fraud, they must try to trace the money and determine whether it can be recovered.

Large schemes can also involve misusing personal identifying information belonging to individuals who may have no knowledge of the fraudulent activity.

The Justice Department’s allegations in this case center on the use of third-party identification documents and taxpayer numbers.

The public announcements do not establish that every person whose identifying information was allegedly used knowingly participated in the operation.

That distinction is important because individuals whose identities are misused may themselves be victims of financial crime.

The case also highlights the importance of financial recordkeeping and transaction monitoring when financial businesses process large numbers of government-issued checks.

However, the allegations do not establish that check-cashing businesses generally engage in unlawful conduct. Such businesses provide legitimate financial services, and prosecutors must establish criminal responsibility through evidence tied to specific transactions and individuals.

What Happens Next in the Federal Case?

The defendants will face additional proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Federal prosecutors must prove the elements of the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt to obtain convictions.

The government may present evidence involving tax filings, identification documents, IRS correspondence, Treasury checks, financial transactions, and communications allegedly connecting the defendants to the operation.

Defense attorneys will have the opportunity to challenge the evidence and the government’s allegations.

The public announcements reviewed do not establish a trial date or disclose a final disposition of the case.

Additional court filings could provide further information about the alleged financial transactions, the roles attributed to individual defendants, and any government efforts to recover funds.

For now, the federal case remains an active criminal prosecution rather than a completed finding of guilt.

The College Park gas station search illustrates the scope of the investigation, but the central legal question remains whether prosecutors can prove that the three defendants knowingly participated in the alleged tax refund and money-laundering scheme.

The Justice Department has emphasized that an indictment is an accusation, not proof of criminal conduct.

All three defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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