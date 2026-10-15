Four Texans Charged in $200 Million Tax Fraud Scheme

DALLAS, TX – October 15, 2026 (STL.News) Texans – Fraud – Prosecutors say four Texas residents have been indicted on federal charges stemming from an alleged illegal tax shelter operation that concealed more than $1.5 billion in income and caused an estimated federal tax loss exceeding $200 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges Wednesday, October 14, after a federal grand jury in Dallas returned a 24-count indictment on September 22, 2026.

The defendants – Duncan John MacDonald, Sarah Duren, Richard Ronald Cayce, and Thomas Weickgenant — are accused of promoting and selling a fraudulent trust arrangement that allegedly allowed wealthy clients to avoid paying federal income taxes while maintaining control of their assets and income.

Federal prosecutors say clients frequently paid fees exceeding $100,000 to participate in the arrangement, which was marketed as a way to defer federal income taxes indefinitely.

The indictment also alleges tax evasion, false tax returns, obstruction of the IRS, wire fraud, and transactions involving criminally derived property.

The charges remain allegations, and all four defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

How the Alleged $1.5 Billion Tax Shelter Worked

Federal prosecutors allege the defendants marketed trusts as legitimate vehicles for reducing or postponing federal income tax obligations.

The central allegation involves assigning income to trusts that prosecutors contend were fraudulent.

Under the arrangement described by the Justice Department, clients allegedly transferred income into purported trusts while continuing to enjoy the benefits of the money and retaining control over their assets.

The defendants allegedly told clients they could defer taxation indefinitely through these arrangements.

Federal authorities contend the trusts did not accomplish the legitimate transfer of ownership and control necessary to support the tax treatment being claimed.

The indictment alleges the arrangement sheltered more than $1.5 billion in income, resulting in estimated federal tax losses exceeding $200 million.

The difference between the two figures is significant. The $1.5 billion represents income allegedly sheltered through the arrangement, while the $200 million figure represents the government’s estimated lost tax revenue.

Prosecutors further allege that some clients were encouraged to backdate trust documents and file amended federal income tax returns to seek refunds for taxes paid in previous years.

Those allegations suggest the arrangement was not limited to reducing future tax liabilities. Federal authorities contend participants were also encouraged to seek refunds based on the purported trusts.

The Justice Department has not established these allegations through a criminal conviction in this case.

Texans Commit Fraud – Defendants Allegedly Collected Millions in Fees

According to the indictment, the defendants received substantial compensation for promoting and administering the purported tax shelter.

Federal prosecutors described MacDonald and Duren as common-law spouses who allegedly received millions of dollars through the operation.

The indictment accuses the couple of attempting to evade federal income taxes on those proceeds.

Prosecutors allege they concealed MacDonald’s ownership of the tax shelter business, provided false information to federal investigators, and used trusts to disguise their receipt of income.

The couple also allegedly paid personal living expenses through trusts and nominee accounts held in third parties’ names.

Cayce allegedly owned the distributorship responsible for licensing the trust tax shelter.

Federal prosecutors contend Cayce received millions of dollars in fees connected to the operation but failed to report that income on his federal tax returns.

The allegations against the defendants extend beyond the tax treatment promoted to customers. Prosecutors contend that some who sold the arrangements also used similar methods to conceal their own income.

IRS Investigation and Alleged Obstruction

The indictment separately accuses Weickgenant of preparing false federal income tax returns for clients participating in the alleged shelter.

Federal authorities also allege he attempted to obstruct IRS examinations of those taxpayers.

According to the Justice Department, Weickgenant instructed clients not to communicate with IRS personnel during audits.

He allegedly encouraged at least one client not to comply with a federal district court order enforcing an IRS summons.

An IRS summons is a legal mechanism the agency uses to obtain testimony, records, or other information relevant to an examination or investigation. Federal courts can enforce summonses when statutory requirements are met.

The obstruction allegations concern alleged efforts to interfere with federal tax administration after the arrangements had been sold.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

$2 Million Investor Fraud Allegation

In addition to the tax-related allegations, MacDonald faces separate accusations involving approximately $2 million obtained from investors.

Federal prosecutors allege MacDonald solicited the money by representing that it would buy shares in a business promoting the tax shelter through the development of digital trusts.

Instead, according to the indictment, MacDonald used the investor funds to acquire personal luxury goods.

The Justice Department (DOJ) identified a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a yacht down payment among the alleged purchases.

Prosecutors also allege MacDonald was subject to a court-ordered injunction prohibiting him from selling unregistered securities when he received the investor funds.

The allegations add a separate investor-fraud component to the criminal case.

While the broader indictment focuses on alleged federal tax losses, the wire fraud counts concern money obtained from investors under allegedly false representations.

The Justice Department has not announced a conviction on these allegations.

Federal Charges and Potential Prison Sentences

The indictment contains 24 counts covering several categories of alleged criminal conduct.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States, aiding in the preparation of false tax returns, corrupt interference with IRS administration, tax evasion, filing false tax returns, wire fraud, and transactions involving criminally derived property.

Conspiracy to defraud the United States carries a maximum statutory penalty of five years in federal prison. Tax evasion also carries a maximum sentence of five years per count.

Aiding in the preparation of false tax returns and filing false tax returns generally carry maximum prison sentences of three years per count. Corrupt interference with IRS administration carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Wire fraud carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years per count, while engaging in transactions involving criminally derived property can carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.

These are statutory maximum penalties, not sentences imposed in this case. Any eventual sentence would depend on convictions, applicable federal sentencing law, and the court’s findings.

Not all defendants are charged with every offense.

MacDonald faces wire fraud and criminally derived property transaction counts, while the indictment assigns other tax-related charges to the other three defendants.

Federal prosecutors must prove each charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt before a jury can convict.

Case Part of Nationwide Federal Tax Fraud Crackdown

The Justice Department announced the Texas indictment as part of a broader National Tax Enforcement Surge.

According to the department, the coordinated effort involved its National Fraud Enforcement Division, IRS Criminal Investigation and 35 U.S. attorneys’ offices.

The initiative encompassed prosecutorial actions involving 76 defendants and more than $490 million in estimated intended federal tax losses.

The department reported 23 new charging actions involving 31 defendants and more than $350 million in alleged intended losses.

Other enforcement actions included trials, guilty pleas, and sentencings involving additional defendants and nearly $140 million in estimated intended losses.

The Texas tax shelter prosecution was among the significant cases highlighted in the nationwide announcement.

The $200 million attributed to the Texas case is part of the broader enforcement figures, not an additional amount to add to the nationwide total.

The national initiative reflects an emphasis on cases involving substantial alleged tax losses, fraudulent return preparation, and arrangements designed to conceal taxable income.

Why Fraudulent Trust Arrangements Matter

Trusts are widely used in legitimate estate planning, asset management, and business transactions.

They can provide lawful mechanisms to manage property, transfer assets to beneficiaries, and address financial obligations.

However, establishing a trust does not automatically eliminate federal income tax obligations.

Federal tax treatment depends on the actual legal arrangement, the applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code, and the extent to which a taxpayer retains ownership or control.

The allegations in the Texas case concern purported trusts that prosecutors say were designed to create the appearance of transferring income without meaningfully surrendering its benefits.

The case illustrates the distinction between lawful tax planning and arrangements that federal authorities allege rely on false representations or fraudulent reporting.

For taxpayers considering complex tax strategies, unusually broad promises about permanently eliminating income taxes can warrant careful examination.

Taxpayers should also understand that paying substantial fees to a promoter does not establish that an arrangement complies with federal law.

The Texas indictment alleges some customers paid more than $100,000 for access to the purported shelter.

Whether individual clients face separate civil or criminal tax consequences would depend on their circumstances and the government’s findings. The Justice Department’s announcement did not establish criminal liability for every customer who purchased the arrangement.

Federal Prosecutors Identify Investigative Team

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division and U.S. Attorney Ryan R. Raybould for the Northern District of Texas announced the charges.

IRS Criminal Investigation is responsible for investigating the case.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant Deputy Chief William Montague and Trial Attorney Max Willner-Giwerc of the National Fraud Enforcement Division’s Tax Section, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric B. Chen of the Northern District of Texas.

The case will proceed through the federal criminal justice system, where the government bears the burden of proving the charges.

As of the October 14 Justice Department announcement, the defendants had been charged but had not been convicted in connection with the indictment.

The announcement did not establish a final tax loss through a court judgment, and the amounts described remain government estimates associated with the allegations.

Tax Shelter Case Highlights Federal Enforcement Priorities

The Texas prosecution combines several categories of alleged financial misconduct: promoting fraudulent tax shelters, concealing business income, false tax reporting, interfering with IRS examinations, and alleged investor fraud.

The case’s scale makes it particularly significant among the prosecutions announced during the nationwide tax enforcement initiative.

Federal authorities allege more than $1.5 billion in income passed through the purported shelter arrangement, generating estimated tax losses exceeding $200 million.

Prosecutors must now establish whether the defendants knowingly participated in the alleged conduct and whether the evidence supports the individual criminal charges.

The case also raises broader questions about the marketing of sophisticated financial arrangements to taxpayers seeking substantial reductions in their federal tax obligations.

For now, the indictment reflects the government’s allegations, not judicial findings of guilt.

All four defendants retain the presumption of innocence, and the government must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

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