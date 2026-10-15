New Jersey Brothers Admit $2.6M Tax Refund Fraud

NEWARK, NJ – October 15, 2026 (STL.News) Two New Jersey brothers have pleaded guilty to stealing more than $2.6 million in federal tax refunds through fraudulent filings with the Internal Revenue Service, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ronald Chrichlow, of Somerset, New Jersey, and Gordon Chrichlow, formerly of Carteret, New Jersey, admitted to separate thefts of government funds involving fraudulent tax returns submitted on behalf of trusts they controlled.

Federal prosecutors said the brothers obtained a combined $2,621,298 in fraudulent refunds, and Gordon Chrichlow used part of his proceeds to buy a Porsche Taycan and a house.

The Justice Department announced the guilty pleas on October 14, 2026. Both men entered their pleas in September and are scheduled to be sentenced in January 2027.

The investigation also uncovered additional tax violations, including years of unfiled personal income tax returns, false claims of nonresident status, and fraudulent applications for federal COVID-19 economic relief.

How the Brothers Obtained More Than $2.6 Million

Federal prosecutors say the scheme began in early 2023, when both brothers submitted fraudulent 2022 federal income tax returns for trusts.

The filings used IRS Form 1041, the federal income tax return estates and trusts use to report income, deductions, tax liabilities, and other financial information.

Investigators determined that the brothers falsely represented that their trusts had already made substantial tax payments to the federal government.

Those payments had never been made.

Nevertheless, the false information resulted in substantial refund claims that the IRS initially processed.

Ronald Chrichlow submitted a return claiming a refund of $978,126, while Gordon Chrichlow submitted a separate return claiming $1,643,172.

In March 2023, the IRS issued U.S. Treasury checks for the full amounts claimed.

The refunds represented money the federal government paid out based on tax payments that did not exist.

The case illustrates how fraudulent refund claims can exploit the tax system when fabricated payment information triggers refunds before authorities identify the underlying claims as false.

Fraud Proceeds Used to Purchase Porsche and House

Federal prosecutors identified significant purchases Gordon Chrichlow made after receiving his fraudulent refund.

According to the Justice Department, Gordon purchased a Porsche Taycan for approximately $117,364.

He also purchased a house for approximately $686,258.

Together, those purchases totaled approximately $803,622, representing nearly half of the $1.64 million refund he fraudulently obtained.

The Porsche Taycan is an electric luxury sports car produced by Germany’s Porsche.

The purchases demonstrate how quickly proceeds from fraudulent government payments can be converted into expensive personal assets.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not identify the house’s location, disclose whether the property or vehicle had been seized, or specify whether restitution had already been arranged.

It also did not describe how Ronald Chrichlow spent the $978,126 he received.

Those details may become relevant at sentencing or in later financial-recovery proceedings.

IRS Collection Efforts Uncovered Additional False Filings

The brothers’ legal problems expanded after the IRS began attempting to recover the fraudulent refunds.

In August 2023, the agency assigned a revenue officer to collect the improperly obtained funds.

A revenue officer generally handles federal tax collection matters, including efforts to secure payments and resolve outstanding tax liabilities.

Federal prosecutors say the brothers responded to the collection efforts by submitting amended tax returns for their trusts.

The amended 2022 Form 1041s removed the tax payments they had originally claimed.

However, the brothers also submitted additional filings that contained false information about their residency and tax obligations.

Both mailed Forms 1040-NR, which nonresident aliens generally use to report certain U.S. income and tax liabilities.

On those forms, the brothers falsely claimed they were not U.S. residents.

They also falsely represented that their 2022 income was exempt from federal taxation under a tax treaty.

Tax treaties can provide specific benefits or exemptions to qualifying taxpayers, but eligibility depends on the applicable treaty and the taxpayer’s circumstances.

The Justice Department determined that the brothers’ claims were false.

The filings became another element of the federal investigation into their financial activities and efforts to avoid tax obligations.

Brothers Failed to File Personal Income Tax Returns

Investigators also discovered that both men had failed to file required personal federal income tax returns despite earning substantial income.

According to the Justice Department, Ronald Chrichlow earned approximately $960,000 between 2021 and 2024.

Despite that income, he willfully failed to file personal income tax returns for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Federal prosecutors also determined that his 2021 income tax return contained false information.

That return falsely reported tax payments he had not made and claimed a $93,228 refund he was not entitled to.

The $93,228 false refund claim was separate from the $978,126 fraudulent trust refund described in the guilty plea announcement.

The Justice Department did not specify in its announcement whether Ronald received the additional $93,228.

Gordon Chrichlow similarly failed to file his federal income tax returns.

Prosecutors said he earned more than $1.4 million in gross income from 2021 through 2024 but willfully failed to file his personal federal income tax returns for all four years.

The additional findings demonstrate that the investigation extended beyond the original fraudulent trust refund filings.

They also highlight the distinction between failing to file a required tax return and submitting a return containing intentionally false information.

Both can carry serious consequences under federal tax law, depending on the circumstances and applicable charges.

Fraudulent COVID-19 Relief Applications Also Discovered

The federal investigation uncovered another aspect of the brothers’ financial activities involving pandemic-era government assistance.

Prosecutors say Ronald and Gordon Chrichlow submitted fraudulent applications for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans in 2020 on behalf of their business entities.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, commonly known as EIDL, was administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help eligible businesses address economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program provided financial assistance to qualifying businesses during a period of extraordinary economic uncertainty.

Federal investigators determined that the brothers submitted applications containing false employee counts and inaccurate gross revenue figures.

The applications sought loans and grants for which their businesses were not eligible.

The Justice Department did not disclose the total amount of pandemic assistance involved or identify the businesses that submitted the applications.

The announcement also did not specify whether the EIDL misconduct resulted in separate criminal charges.

Nevertheless, the findings demonstrate that investigators examined financial conduct extending back several years before the fraudulent trust refund filings.

Both Brothers Face Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison

Ronald and Gordon Chrichlow each pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds.

The offense carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in federal prison for each defendant.

Their sentencing hearings are scheduled separately.

Ronald Chrichlow is scheduled to be sentenced January 12, 2027.

Gordon Chrichlow is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27, 2027.

A federal district court judge will determine the sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other applicable statutory factors.

The maximum possible sentence does not mean either defendant will necessarily receive a 10-year prison term.

Federal sentencing decisions can consider the nature and circumstances of the offense, the defendant’s criminal history, financial losses, acceptance of responsibility, and other legally relevant factors.

The Justice Department has not announced the specific prison sentences prosecutors intend to recommend.

The department’s October 14 announcement also did not disclose whether either brother has entered into a restitution agreement.

IRS Criminal Investigation Leads Federal Inquiry

IRS Criminal Investigation investigates the cases.

The agency’s criminal investigators examine suspected violations involving federal tax laws, financial fraud, money laundering, and other offenses within their jurisdiction.

Trial Attorneys Melissa Siskind and Likhitha Butchireddygari of the Justice Department’s Fraud Division Tax Section are handling the prosecutions.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the National Fraud Enforcement Division announced the guilty pleas.

The District of New Jersey is prosecuting the cases.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not identify the individual federal docket numbers for the brothers’ proceedings.

Case Part of Broader Federal Tax Fraud Enforcement Effort

The Justice Department announced the guilty pleas alongside a broader initiative targeting tax fraud across the United States.

On October 14, federal officials announced that a nationwide tax enforcement surge led to prosecutorial actions involving 76 defendants and an estimated intended federal revenue loss exceeding $490 million.

The effort involved the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, IRS Criminal Investigation and 35 U.S. attorneys’ offices.

The Chrichlow brothers’ cases were among the matters highlighted in the national announcement.

The initiative included investigations and prosecutions involving fraudulent tax refunds, false tax filings, tax evasion, and other alleged or proven financial offenses.

The broader enforcement figures represent estimated intended losses across multiple cases and should not be interpreted as money the government actually paid out in each case.

The Chrichlow case differs in an important respect: Prosecutors established that the IRS issued Treasury checks totaling more than $2.6 million based on the brothers’ fraudulent trust returns.

The government therefore sustained actual improper disbursements, rather than merely receiving unsuccessful refund requests.

What the Case Means for Taxpayers

The case highlights several vulnerabilities that federal investigators confront when examining fraudulent tax refund schemes.

One involves fabricated tax payments reported on returns for trusts or estates.

When a filer falsely claims that substantial tax payments have already been made, the resulting return may show an apparent overpayment and generate a refund request.

Another concern involves attempts to change tax filings after the IRS issues improper refunds.

In this case, the brothers submitted amended trust returns and additional forms containing false residency and treaty claims after the IRS initiated collection efforts.

The investigation also shows how tax refund fraud can overlap with other financial misconduct, including failing to file personal returns and fraudulently applying for federal assistance.

For legitimate taxpayers, the case reinforces the importance of accurate financial reporting and the federal government’s continuing efforts to identify improper payments.

It also shows that receiving a refund does not necessarily mean the IRS has permanently accepted the underlying tax filing as accurate.

The IRS can subsequently review returns, investigate discrepancies, and pursue recovery when payments were obtained improperly.

Sentencing Hearings Scheduled for January 2027

The next major developments are expected in January, when both brothers are scheduled to appear for sentencing.

Ronald Chrichlow’s hearing is set for January 12, followed by Gordon Chrichlow’s hearing on January 27.

Both men have admitted criminal responsibility through their guilty pleas, but the federal court has not yet imposed their sentences.

The publicly released Justice Department announcement still leaves questions about restitution, potential asset recovery, and final penalties unresolved.

For now, the cases stand as examples of a federal tax refund fraud scheme that resulted in more than $2.6 million in improper government payments and guilty pleas by both defendants.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, October 14, 2026, “New Jersey Brothers Plead Guilty to Stealing More Than $2.6 Million, Collectively, in Tax Refunds,” Release No. 26-1195; U.S. Department of Justice, October 14, 2026, announcement concerning the National Tax Enforcement Surge.

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