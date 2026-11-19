ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – November 19, 2026 (STL.News) Attorneys representing St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page are scheduled to return to court Thursday in another effort to have criminal charges against him dismissed, arguing that the prosecution was politically motivated and that other Missouri government entities engaged in comparable election-related communications without facing criminal charges.

The hearing represents another chapter in a legal battle that began in July 2025, when a St. Louis County grand jury indicted Page over allegations that taxpayer money was improperly used to influence the outcome of a county ballot measure.

Page faces two felony counts of stealing by deceit and two misdemeanor election-law offenses. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains that the communications at the center of the case were legitimate efforts to inform residents about proposed changes to county government.

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The Missouri Attorney General’s Office contends that public money was unlawfully used to oppose Proposition B, a charter amendment submitted to St. Louis County voters in April 2025.

The latest legal challenge focuses on whether Page faced selective prosecution because of political disagreements involving the Democratic county executive and Republican state officials.

The case is being heard in Greene County, Missouri, following a change of venue from St. Louis County.

A jury trial was previously scheduled for January 25, 2027, although additional court rulings could affect that timetable.

Sam Page – Defense Argues Criminal Prosecution Was Politically Motivated

Page’s attorneys have maintained that the decision to prosecute their client should be examined in the context of other government communications involving Missouri elections.

In a motion filed in March 2026, the defense identified 34 public entities that attorneys argued had distributed materials comparable to those involved in Page’s case.

The examples reportedly included municipalities and school districts that provided voters with information concerning ballot measures.

The defense contends those entities were not criminally prosecuted, while Page was charged with offenses that carry potential prison sentences.

Attorneys have argued that the different treatment raises constitutional concerns about selective enforcement of Missouri election laws.

The argument also references political disagreements between Page and Missouri Republican officials.

However, allegations of selective prosecution are not equivalent to judicial findings that prosecutors acted improperly.

Courts generally recognize broad prosecutorial discretion in deciding whether criminal charges are appropriate.

To establish unconstitutional selective prosecution, a defendant ordinarily must demonstrate that similarly situated individuals were treated differently and that the prosecution involved an impermissible discriminatory purpose.

The defense maintains that the circumstances surrounding Page’s indictment support its challenge.

The prosecution has pursued the case on the basis that public funds were used in violation of Missouri law.

The court must evaluate the competing arguments under the applicable legal standards.

Criminal Case Began With Proposition B

The criminal allegations stem from Proposition B, which appeared on the April 8, 2025, ballot in St. Louis County.

The proposal would have expanded the St. Louis County Council’s authority to remove certain department heads appointed by the county executive.

Under the proposed amendment, five of the council’s seven members could have voted to remove affected department officials.

The measure addressed the balance of authority between the county executive and the county’s legislative branch.

Supporters argued that the proposal would strengthen council oversight of appointed officials.

Opponents raised concerns about the potential effects on county administration and departmental independence.

Voters ultimately rejected Proposition B.

Before the election, St. Louis County distributed mailers and informational flyers addressing the proposed charter amendment.

Those materials became the subject of the criminal investigation.

On July 30, 2025, then-Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that a grand jury had indicted Page.

The Attorney General’s Office alleged that more than $35,000 in county funds were used to produce and distribute about 50,000 mailers intended to influence the election’s outcome.

Prosecutors maintained that the materials went beyond permissible public education and constituted advocacy against Proposition B.

Page disputed that characterization.

He argued that county residents needed information about a proposed amendment that would substantially change how county government operates.

Four Criminal Charges Filed Against Page

The indictment contains four counts involving two different categories of alleged offenses.

Two counts involve felony theft by deceit, based on alleged expenditures that meet statutory monetary thresholds.

The other two counts involve election-law offenses concerning the use of public money by a political subdivision officer or employee to advocate for or against a ballot measure.

The criminal allegations concern the expenditure of public resources for allegedly improper political purposes.

They are not allegations that Page personally deposited the disputed money into his own bank account.

That distinction matters because the prosecution’s case concerns whether taxpayer funds were unlawfully directed toward election advocacy.

The stealing charges require proof of their own statutory elements, separate from those governing the election-law offenses.

The indictment is an accusation, not a finding of guilt.

Page has pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors must prove each offense’s elements beyond a reasonable doubt if the case proceeds to trial.

Missouri Law Restricts Election Advocacy Using Taxpayer Funds

At the center of the controversy is Missouri Revised Statutes Section 115.646.

The statute generally prohibits public officers and employees from using public funds to advocate for or against candidates or ballot measures.

The restriction is intended to prevent taxpayer resources from financing political campaigns.

However, public agencies routinely provide information about issues appearing on election ballots.

School districts explain proposed bond issues. Cities publish information about tax measures. Counties communicate with residents about charter amendments and changes to government operations.

These communications can serve legitimate public purposes.

The legal distinction turns on whether the government provides permissible information or uses public resources to encourage a particular electoral outcome.

A publication explaining what a proposed charter amendment would change may be informational.

A publication urging voters to defeat the same amendment could raise different legal concerns.

The Page prosecution centers on that distinction.

Prosecutors allege that the county’s materials crossed the line into prohibited advocacy.

The defense maintains that the materials were intended to educate residents about the possible consequences of Proposition B.

The content of the communications, how they were prepared, and the circumstances surrounding their distribution are important to evaluating the allegations.

Questions Raised About Legal Review of the Mailers

Another disputed issue involves legal advice concerning the county’s election materials.

Page’s defense has maintained that county officials sought legal guidance regarding the communications.

However, investigative reporting has raised questions about whether the county incorporated certain recommended changes into the final materials.

Those circumstances may be relevant to arguments concerning the preparation of the mailers and the defendant’s understanding of their legality.

Seeking legal advice does not automatically establish that a government communication complied with the law.

At the same time, evidence about the advice officials received may be relevant to disputed questions of knowledge and intent, depending on the charges and applicable evidentiary rules.

The prosecution would still be required to prove the elements of the charged offenses.

The defense would have the opportunity to challenge the evidence and explain the circumstances surrounding the communications.

Neither the existence of legal advice nor disagreement about its implementation independently establishes criminal guilt.

Judge Previously Rejected Dismissal Request

Thursday’s scheduled hearing follows earlier attempts to dismiss the indictment.

In October 2025, Page’s attorneys challenged the legal sufficiency of the charging document.

The defense argued that the indictment did not adequately describe the alleged criminal conduct under Missouri’s procedural requirements.

Attorneys also sought additional information about the factual basis for the charges.

On December 19, 2025, Greene County Circuit Judge Kaiti Greenwade rejected the dismissal request.

The ruling allowed the criminal proceedings to continue while permitting prosecutors to address disputed language in the indictment.

That decision did not determine whether Page committed a crime.

It held that the defense’s initial arguments did not justify dismissing the prosecution at that stage.

The defense subsequently advanced additional legal challenges, including its selective-prosecution claim.

The current effort therefore differs from the original challenge to the indictment’s wording and sufficiency.

Political Disagreements Form Part of Defense Argument

Page’s attorneys have pointed to disagreements involving Missouri state officials as part of the political background surrounding the prosecution.

One prominent dispute concerned the appointment of a St. Louis County prosecuting attorney following Wesley Bell’s election to Congress.

Page and then-Governor Mike Parson disagreed over who possessed the authority to fill the vacancy.

The dispute led to litigation, and a judge sided with the state’s position.

The defense has cited the dispute as evidence of political conflict preceding the criminal prosecution.

Page’s attorneys argue that the decision to charge him should be evaluated in light of those disagreements and how other public officials were treated.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has maintained that the case concerns alleged violations of laws restricting the political use of taxpayer money.

The fact that officials belong to opposing political parties does not automatically make a prosecution unconstitutional.

Similarly, an indictment does not establish that a defendant is guilty.

The court must consider the legal arguments and evidence rather than treating political disagreement as proof of either position.

Trial Was Delayed Earlier in 2026

The criminal proceedings were initially scheduled to reach trial on March 23, 2026.

However, during a March 9 hearing, the court postponed the trial.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys indicated that they would not be ready to begin jury selection on the original date.

At the time, Page’s attorneys were also pursuing additional arguments for dismissal.

Judge Greenwade scheduled a subsequent status hearing for June 12.

During that proceeding, the court set a new jury trial date for January 25, 2027.

The case had already been transferred from St. Louis County to Greene County in September 2025 following a change-of-venue request.

The proceedings therefore moved to Springfield, away from the county where Page serves as its chief executive.

The delays show how pretrial motions and scheduling issues can extend the time it takes for a criminal case to reach a jury.

The January 2027 trial date remains the most recently independently confirmed date in the reporting reviewed for this article.

Any subsequent court order could change that schedule.

What Would Dismissal Mean for Page?

A successful dismissal motion could substantially change the direction of the criminal case.

However, the legal consequences would depend on the specific grounds for the judge’s decision.

Some dismissals involve procedural defects that prosecutors may be able to correct.

Others involve constitutional issues that can prevent a prosecution from continuing.

A ruling that the prosecution violated constitutional protections against selective enforcement could have implications beyond the indictment’s technical sufficiency.

Conversely, a decision rejecting the defense’s arguments would allow the case to continue, subject to other motions and court rulings.

Denying dismissal would not establish Page’s guilt.

It would mean that the particular legal challenge did not justify ending the prosecution.

If the case reaches trial, prosecutors must prove each required element of the offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.

Page’s attorneys would be entitled to challenge the evidence, question witnesses, and present legally permissible defenses.

The presumption of innocence remains in effect throughout the proceedings.

Why the Case Matters Beyond St. Louis County

The prosecution raises issues affecting public entities throughout Missouri.

Cities, counties, school districts, and other government agencies frequently distribute information about proposed tax increases, bond issues, charter amendments, and public policy changes.

Those communications are often intended to help residents understand complicated ballot questions.

However, government agencies must comply with laws restricting the use of public money for political advocacy.

The Page case illustrates the potential consequences when the purpose and content of those communications become disputed.

For public officials, the case emphasizes the importance of carefully reviewing election-related materials and documenting their informational purposes.

For taxpayers, it raises questions about the appropriate use of public resources.

For the criminal justice system, the defense’s selective-prosecution argument raises a separate question about consistent enforcement of election laws.

A future court ruling could guide some of these matters, depending on the issues actually decided.

However, not every dismissal or procedural ruling establishes a broad legal precedent.

The outcome’s significance will depend on the court’s reasoning and the legal questions it resolves.

Case Continues During County Leadership Transition

The legal proceedings are unfolding during the final weeks of Page’s administration.

Page announced that he would not seek another term as St. Louis County executive.

Jake Zimmerman is scheduled to succeed him in January 2027.

The previously announced trial date falls after Page’s expected departure from office.

That timing does not automatically affect the criminal prosecution.

Charges involving alleged conduct during public service can remain pending after an official leaves office.

The transition in county leadership and the criminal proceedings are separate matters, although their timelines overlap.

For St. Louis County residents, the case has become another prominent issue involving government accountability and the relationship between elected officials and state authorities.

What Happens Next?

The immediate issue before the court is the defense’s renewed effort to have the criminal charges dismissed.

Page’s attorneys maintain that the prosecution was politically motivated and that comparable conduct by other Missouri public entities did not result in criminal charges.

Prosecutors have pursued the case based on allegations that taxpayer funds were unlawfully used to oppose Proposition B.

The court must determine whether the defense has established sufficient legal grounds to dismiss the charges.

If the challenge fails, the prosecution may proceed to trial.

If the motion succeeds, the effect on the criminal case will depend on the scope and reasoning of the court’s ruling.

The previously reported trial date is January 25, 2027, subject to any subsequent scheduling changes.

The November 19 proceeding is a pretrial hearing, not a determination of Page’s guilt or innocence.

Until the case is resolved, the charges remain allegations.

The proceedings continue to raise important questions about election laws, the use of taxpayer resources, prosecutorial discretion, and constitutional protections afforded to criminal defendants.

Presumption of Innocence: Dr. Sam Page has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. All charges are allegations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.