DOJ Investigates New Jersey Gun Permit Delays

Federal civil rights investigation examines whether Pennsauken Township Police Department unlawfully delays firearm permits, potentially violating the Second Amendment.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. – October 15, 2026 (STL.News) DOJ – New Jersey – Gun Permit – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a federal civil rights investigation into the Pennsauken Township Police Department in New Jersey over allegations that excessive delays in processing firearm permits may violate the constitutional rights of residents seeking to purchase or carry firearms.

The investigation, announced Wednesday, October 14, 2026, will examine whether the township’s firearm licensing procedures improperly prevent eligible applicants from exercising rights protected by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Federal officials are specifically examining allegations that Pennsauken’s permitting system imposes unreasonable delays that effectively deny individuals access to firearms even when they may otherwise qualify for the necessary permits.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and its Second Amendment Section are conducting the investigation and are responsible for enforcing federal constitutional protections involving the right to keep and bear arms.

The announcement marks another federal review of how state and local governments administer firearm licensing requirements after significant Supreme Court decisions addressed Second Amendment protections.

Importantly, the Justice Department has announced an investigation, not a finding that Pennsauken officials violated federal law. The allegations remain under review, and no judicial determination of unconstitutional conduct has been announced in this matter.

Justice Department (DOJ) Examines Alleged Permit Delays in New Jersey

According to the Justice Department’s October 14 announcement, investigators will determine whether Pennsauken Township’s firearm permitting practices improperly interfere with residents’ constitutional rights.

The federal inquiry focuses on how the Pennsauken Township Police Department administers firearm permits and whether the time required to process applications amounts to an unconstitutional restriction.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who leads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said the investigation is intended to protect the rights of people who legally seek to possess or carry firearms.

Dhillon said she directed the division’s Second Amendment Section to examine allegations involving local authorities that may be interfering with lawful firearm possession and carrying.

The Justice Department emphasized that investigators must first establish whether the alleged delays occurred and whether they violated constitutional standards before determining what corrective measures, if any, are appropriate.

The federal announcement did not disclose how many firearm applicants were allegedly affected, identify individual complainants, provide specific permit-processing timelines, or establish how long the questioned practices may have continued.

Those details matter because determining whether a permitting process is unconstitutional requires examining the actual procedures, applicable legal requirements, and circumstances behind the alleged delays.

The department also expressly stated that its investigation does not authorize or support armed obstruction of federal or local law enforcement officers.

Gun Permit – Supreme Court Ruling Central to Investigation

A central legal issue in the Pennsauken investigation involves the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen.

In that landmark case, the Supreme Court held that the Second and 14th Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home and invalidated New York’s requirement that applicants demonstrate a special need for unrestricted public carry.

The ruling significantly changed the constitutional framework governing firearm-carrying regulations, particularly in states that previously required applicants to demonstrate a particular justification beyond ordinary self-defense.

However, the Supreme Court did not declare every firearm licensing requirement unconstitutional.

The Bruen decision acknowledged that governments may continue operating licensing systems with objective eligibility standards, including appropriate background checks and other lawful requirements.

The constitutional concern arises when those procedures become mechanisms that improperly prevent eligible individuals from exercising protected rights.

The Justice Department specifically cited the Supreme Court’s warning that unusually long licensing delays or excessive fees can transform a permitting system into an improper barrier to public carry.

That distinction is important to the Pennsauken investigation.

Federal investigators must evaluate whether the alleged delays are ordinary administrative processing periods associated with lawful licensing requirements or whether they effectively deny applicants the ability to exercise their constitutional rights.

A delay does not automatically create a constitutional violation just because an applicant finds the processing period inconvenient.

Instead, the legal analysis must consider the relevant constitutional standards, the circumstances of the permitting system, and whether government action imposes an impermissible restriction.

Why Firearm Permit Processing Matters

Firearm licensing requirements can involve several administrative steps, depending on the state, the type of permit requested, and the applicant’s circumstances.

Those procedures may include identity verification, criminal background checks, legal eligibility reviews, and other requirements established under state law.

Governments have an interest in ensuring that firearm permits are issued according to applicable laws and that individuals legally prohibited from possessing firearms do not receive authorization.

At the same time, constitutional protections limit how those requirements may be administered.

A licensing system that operates slowly enough to prevent otherwise eligible applicants from obtaining authorization can raise legal questions even when the underlying permitting requirement is lawful.

For example, a person seeking authorization to carry a firearm for lawful self-defense may experience a meaningful restriction if government officials fail to process an application within a constitutionally permissible period.

The legal question is not simply whether processing an application takes time, but whether the government’s conduct improperly burdens the constitutional right.

That distinction matters especially in states with detailed firearm licensing systems, where applicants must meet multiple administrative requirements before receiving authorization.

The Pennsauken investigation may therefore have implications extending beyond the individual township, depending on its findings and any subsequent federal enforcement action.

However, the Justice Department has not announced findings that would establish a broader pattern of unlawful conduct across New Jersey municipalities.

Federal Enforcement of Second Amendment Rights

The investigation is part of the Justice Department’s broader civil rights enforcement activity involving firearm regulations.

The Civil Rights Division’s Second Amendment Section examines allegations that government actions violate constitutionally protected firearm rights.

Its work reflects the federal government’s authority to investigate certain alleged constitutional violations and, where legally justified, pursue appropriate enforcement measures.

The department has undertaken other Second Amendment-related actions during 2026.

In June, federal officials announced an investigation into allegations that the Philadelphia Police Department used an improperly discretionary standard when revoking firearm-carrying permits.

That inquiry concerned whether a vague standard for determining when permits could be canceled violated constitutional protections.

In September, the Justice Department also announced litigation involving firearm-related restrictions in Minnesota and San Jose, California.

The Minnesota action challenged firearm purchase waiting-period requirements, while the San Jose litigation addressed a firearm permit fee that federal officials alleged was unconstitutional.

These matters involve different government policies and legal questions, and their procedural statuses should not be treated as interchangeable.

Nevertheless, they demonstrate the Justice Department’s increased attention to administrative and regulatory practices that may affect the exercise of Second Amendment rights.

The Pennsauken investigation specifically concerns alleged permit-processing delays rather than a newly enacted firearm prohibition or a court ruling invalidating an existing law.

Investigation Does Not Establish Wrongdoing

The Justice Department’s announcement is an important development, but it does not resolve the underlying allegations.

An investigation lets federal officials examine relevant facts and determine whether a legal basis exists for further action.

Possible investigative considerations include how applications are received, the procedures used to review them, the time required to issue decisions and whether delays result from lawful administrative requirements or improper government conduct.

The Justice Department has not publicly detailed the evidence collected, the number of applications under review, or any findings regarding the township’s conduct.

Nor did its October 14 announcement identify a federal lawsuit filed against Pennsauken Township or announce a settlement requiring changes to its permitting system.

Any subsequent enforcement action would depend on the investigation’s findings and the legal authority available to federal officials.

The distinction between an investigation and a proven violation is essential.

Allegations alone do not establish that the Pennsauken Township Police Department intentionally obstructed applicants or unlawfully denied firearm permits.

Likewise, a state-authorized permitting system does not automatically mean every aspect of its administration meets constitutional requirements.

The central issue remains whether the township’s actual practices comply with applicable federal constitutional protections.

Potential Implications for Other Communities

Although the investigation concerns a New Jersey township, its underlying legal questions may be relevant to local governments elsewhere in the United States.

Police departments and other licensing authorities frequently play important roles in implementing state firearm laws.

Those responsibilities can include reviewing applications, verifying eligibility, and administering legally required approval procedures.

When government agencies carry out those duties, they must operate within the constitutional framework established by federal courts.

The Pennsauken case highlights the difference between the legal authority to require a permit and the obligation to administer that requirement in a constitutionally permissible manner.

For residents, the issue concerns access to constitutionally protected rights.

For local governments, it concerns how to balance lawful screening responsibilities with timely and legally defensible administrative procedures.

For policymakers, the investigation illustrates how constitutional litigation and federal enforcement can influence the practical operation of firearm regulations without necessarily eliminating licensing requirements.

The outcome may provide additional insight into the Justice Department’s interpretation of permissible firearm application processing practices.

However, until the investigation produces findings or legal action, any broader regulatory consequences remain uncertain.

DOJ Investigates Delay in Gun Permits in New Jersey – What Happens Next?

The Justice Department has not publicly announced a completion date for its Pennsauken investigation.

Its October 14 statement also did not specify whether investigators have requested particular municipal records, interviewed applicants, or established a schedule for announcing findings.

The next significant development would likely involve an official update describing investigative findings, corrective action, litigation or another resolution.

No such outcome should be assumed while the inquiry remains open.

Individuals who believe government officials have infringed their constitutional right to keep and bear arms can submit complaints to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division through its Second Amendment Section.

The federal investigation puts Pennsauken Township’s firearm permitting practices under scrutiny while raising a broader constitutional question: When does an administrative licensing delay become an unlawful restriction on an individual’s right to keep and bear arms?

For now, Pennsauken has not answered that question.

The Justice Department has opened its inquiry, but it has not yet determined whether the township’s practices violated the Constitution.

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