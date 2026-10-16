Coast Guard Seizes $227M in Drugs in Pacific

Nearly 33,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana were intercepted during six maritime operations before being offloaded in Florida.

PORT EVERGLADES, FL – October 16, 2026 (STL.News) The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded nearly 33,000 pounds of illegal narcotics valued at approximately $226.7 million following six separate maritime interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, marking a significant development in the federal government’s continuing campaign against international drug trafficking organizations.

The massive shipment, consisting of approximately 29,600 pounds of cocaine and 3,355 pounds of marijuana, was delivered to Port Everglades in South Florida on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa.

The combined weight of the seized drugs totaled approximately 32,955 pounds, or nearly 16.5 tons.

Federal authorities said the narcotics were intercepted in international waters during coordinated operations involving Coast Guard personnel, specialized law enforcement units, aviation assets, and U.S. Navy support.

The seizures demonstrate the substantial quantities of illegal drugs being transported through maritime trafficking corridors and the extensive resources required to intercept shipments before they reach their intended destinations.

Six Drug Interdictions Lead to Massive Seizure

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the narcotics were confiscated during six separate interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, a region frequently used by international criminal organizations to transport illegal drugs.

The operations involved the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa and several federal military and law enforcement partners.

Participating units included the Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-Pacific, Law Enforcement Detachment 102, the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, Joint Interagency Task Force South, the Coast Guard Southwest District and the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Gridley.

These organizations work together to detect suspicious maritime activity, identify potential trafficking vessels and conduct law enforcement operations in international waters.

The coordinated approach allows authorities to combine intelligence gathering, maritime surveillance, aviation support, and specialized boarding capabilities.

The Coast Guard has not publicly provided a complete breakdown of the amount of narcotics seized during each of the six interdictions.

Coast Guard Commander Praises Crew’s Performance

Capt. Joshua DiPietro, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa, credited the operation’s success to the dedication and coordination of the personnel involved in the interdictions.

The commander described the crew’s performance as exceptional, emphasizing the demanding nature of maritime counter-narcotics operations.

Coast Guard personnel frequently conduct these missions far from shore, where changing weather conditions, extended deployments and the unpredictable behavior of suspected trafficking vessels can create substantial operational challenges.

Interdictions can require surveillance, coordinated vessel movements, boarding operations and the secure handling of large quantities of illegal narcotics.

The Tampa’s crew and supporting units successfully completed the six interdictions before transporting the seized contraband to Florida.

The commanding officer said the operation reflected the crew’s persistence, professionalism, and ability to work together during difficult missions.

Operation Pacific Viper Targets Maritime Drug Trafficking

The seizures were connected to Operation Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard’s intensified effort to disrupt narcotics trafficking in the Eastern Pacific.

The operation focuses on identifying and intercepting vessels suspected of transporting illegal drugs through international maritime routes.

The Eastern Pacific has long served as an important trafficking corridor for criminal organizations moving cocaine from production areas in South America toward distribution markets in North America and elsewhere.

Smuggling organizations may use fishing vessels, speedboats, low-profile craft and other maritime platforms to transport illegal cargo.

Some vessels are designed or modified to make detection harder, requiring authorities to use aircraft, intelligence resources, and surface patrols to identify suspicious activity.

The Coast Guard’s mission extends beyond confiscating narcotics. Maritime interdictions can also produce evidence, identify suspected trafficking participants, and support subsequent federal criminal investigations.

The October 14 offloading illustrates how multiple seizures conducted during a deployment can produce a substantial combined quantity of confiscated drugs.

Nearly 30,000 Pounds of Cocaine Confiscated

Cocaine represented the overwhelming majority of the drugs recovered during the six interdictions.

The approximately 29,600 pounds of cocaine accounted for nearly 90% of the combined shipment’s weight.

The remaining 3,355 pounds consisted of marijuana.

Authorities estimated the combined value of the seized narcotics at approximately $226.7 million.

That figure represents the government’s estimated value of the contraband, rather than a documented amount of money recovered from criminal organizations.

The financial impact on trafficking networks cannot be determined solely from the estimated value of the drugs.

Nevertheless, removing such a substantial quantity of narcotics from maritime trafficking routes represents a major operational result for federal counter-drug authorities.

Large seizures can disrupt individual shipments, interfere with trafficking logistics, and provide investigators with information about suspected criminal networks.

However, the broader impact on drug availability and international trafficking operations depends on numerous factors, including replacement shipments, distribution networks, and enforcement activity across multiple jurisdictions.

Coast Guard and Navy Coordinate Counter-Drug Operations

The involvement of the USS Gridley underscores the role of cooperation between military and civilian law enforcement organizations in maritime drug interdiction missions.

Although the Coast Guard is an armed service, it also possesses federal law enforcement authority, allowing its personnel to conduct maritime enforcement operations under applicable U.S. law.

Navy vessels can provide operational support, surveillance capabilities, and maritime platforms for Coast Guard law enforcement teams.

Joint Interagency Task Force South plays an important role in coordinating counter-drug detection and monitoring operations across maritime and aerial transit zones.

The task force brings together resources and intelligence from multiple federal agencies and international partners.

When it identifies suspicious maritime activity, law enforcement assets may be positioned to intercept vessels and investigate potential trafficking.

The cooperation is particularly important because drug trafficking organizations operate across international boundaries and frequently change their routes and transportation methods.

Port Everglades Serves as Offloading Location

Port Everglades, located in Broward County near Fort Lauderdale, served as the destination for the seized narcotics.

The South Florida port has been used for previous Coast Guard drug offloading operations because of its maritime infrastructure and access to federal law enforcement resources.

Public offloading events give authorities an opportunity to announce the results of maritime deployments and explain the scope of counter-narcotics operations.

They also demonstrate the substantial quantities of drugs authorities can intercept before they reach distribution networks.

The October 14 event involved drugs seized during six earlier interdictions, rather than a single operation conducted at Port Everglades.

That distinction matters because the nearly 33,000-pound total reflects the combined results of multiple enforcement actions.

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa is a 270-foot medium-endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Vessels of this class perform missions that include maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, national security operations and counter-drug patrols.

Federal Authorities Continue Targeting Criminal Networks

Vice Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, commander of the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area, emphasized the importance of federal partnerships in combating transnational criminal organizations.

The Coast Guard’s counter-narcotics strategy relies on coordinated efforts involving federal agencies, military resources, and international partners.

These operations seek to disrupt the transportation networks that criminal organizations use to move illegal drugs across maritime borders.

Authorities also work to collect evidence that may support criminal prosecutions and investigations into trafficking organizations.

However, the publicly available Coast Guard announcement did not fully account for criminal charges or court proceedings arising from the six interdictions.

Any subsequent prosecutions would need to be evaluated separately from the drug-seizure announcement.

Individuals accused of criminal offenses are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

What the $227 Million Drug Seizure Means

The nearly $227 million seizure highlights the continuing scale of international maritime narcotics trafficking.

Despite extensive enforcement operations, criminal organizations continue attempting to move large quantities of illegal drugs through ocean routes.

The Eastern Pacific poses significant challenges for authorities because of its vast geographic area, numerous maritime transit routes, and traffickers’ ability to adapt their methods.

Coast Guard cutters and supporting aircraft patrol these waters to identify suspected smuggling activity and, when legally authorized, conduct interdictions.

The Tampa’s latest operation demonstrates the importance of combining maritime patrol capabilities with intelligence sharing and specialized law enforcement teams.

For federal authorities, the immediate result is the removal of nearly 16.5 tons of cocaine and marijuana from illicit maritime shipments.

The longer-term impact will depend on whether investigators can use evidence gathered during the interdictions to identify additional trafficking participants, disrupt distribution networks, and support successful prosecutions.

The October 14 offloading stands as a substantial counter-narcotics accomplishment and another example of the Coast Guard’s continuing role in securing maritime approaches to the United States.

As Operation Pacific Viper continues, federal authorities are expected to maintain their focus on intercepting suspected drug trafficking vessels and disrupting criminal organizations operating across international waters.

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