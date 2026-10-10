Operation Loaded Dice Nets 144 Arrests in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – October 10, 2026 (STL.News) A major federal, state, and local law enforcement operation targeting suspected drug trafficking organizations, illegal firearms networks, and violent criminal activity led to 144 arrests in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Operation Loaded Dice, launched in July 2026 by the Las Vegas Homeland Security Task Force, also resulted in the seizure of 290 firearms, approximately 1,124 kilograms of narcotics and more than $1 million in cash and other assets.

Federal prosecutors announced the results Thursday, October 8, describing the operation as a coordinated effort to disrupt criminal organizations involved in narcotics trafficking, illegal firearms distribution, bulk cash smuggling and related violent offenses.

The investigations included suspected criminal networks associated with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, commonly known as CJNG, along with regional drug trafficking organizations and gangs.

Authorities also reported launching 13 Homeland Security Task Force investigations in coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

The operation involved multiple investigations rather than a single enforcement action, with federal authorities describing an approximately three-month initiative focused on criminal organizations operating in southern Nevada.

FOX5 Las Vegas reported that the coordinated enforcement effort lasted 68 days and resulted in 123 state-level arrests and 21 federal arrests.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not identify all 144 suspects or provide a complete accounting of the charges associated with each arrest.

Operation Loaded Dice Produces Major Seizures

The enforcement operation resulted in substantial seizures of illegal narcotics, firearms, and suspected criminal assets.

According to the Justice Department, investigators recovered 290 firearms, including machine guns, and approximately 1,124 kilograms of narcotics, equivalent to about 2,478 pounds.

The operation also seized more than $1 million in cash and other assets.

The following figures were confirmed by the Justice Department and supplemented by FOX5 Las Vegas reporting:

Enforcement activity Reported results Total arrests 144 State-level arrests 123 Federal arrests 21 Firearms seized 290 Narcotics seized 1,124 kilograms Cash and other assets seized More than $1 million Task force investigations initiated 13

The Justice Department did not provide a complete breakdown of the firearms recovered or the quantities of individual narcotics in its written announcement.

However, Erin Burke, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles, whose area of responsibility includes Las Vegas, identified fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine among the drugs seized.

Speaking during the October 8 law enforcement briefing, Burke emphasized that the operation involved more than the confiscation of illegal substances and weapons.

She said the results also reflected efforts to disrupt criminal organizations responsible for trafficking dangerous drugs and firearms.

The large quantities of narcotics recovered highlight the scale of the trafficking activity targeted by investigators, although authorities have not publicly established that all the drugs belonged to a single organization.

Federal officials also did not identify every recovered firearm or establish whether each weapon had been used in a violent crime.

Investigators Target Alleged Mexican Cartel Networks

One of the most significant aspects of Operation Loaded Dice involved investigations into criminal networks allegedly associated with two major Mexican drug trafficking organizations.

The Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG have been identified by U.S. law enforcement authorities as major transnational criminal organizations involved in illegal narcotics trafficking.

Both organizations have operated through complex networks that may include suppliers, transportation coordinators, distributors, and financial intermediaries.

According to the Justice Department, Operation Loaded Dice targeted networks associated with these organizations, along with regional drug trafficking groups, gangs and other criminal enterprises.

The announcement did not establish that every person arrested was a member of either cartel.

Federal authorities also did not provide a complete breakdown identifying how many suspects were allegedly associated with each organization.

That distinction is important because individuals suspected of participating in drug trafficking networks may have different responsibilities and levels of involvement.

During the October 8 briefing, federal officials said the arrests targeted individuals believed to hold higher-level leadership positions within several criminal organizations, according to FOX5 Las Vegas.

Investigators said information developed during the operation could help identify additional suspects, including individuals believed to direct larger trafficking networks.

Those statements reflect law enforcement officials’ assessments and investigative objectives. Evidence and applicable legal proceedings must establish the organizational roles of individual defendants.

Federal authorities have not announced a specific number of additional arrests or indictments expected to result from the operation.

Federal, State and Local Agencies Join Forces

Operation Loaded Dice was conducted through the Homeland Security Task Force Core 8, which brings together federal law enforcement agencies and state and local partners.

The Justice Department identified the following federal organizations as task force partners:

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Administration

Diplomatic Security Service

Federal Air Marshal Service

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Internal Revenue Service

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada

U.S. Marshals Service

State and local partners include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Gaming Control Board and Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Additional regional partners identified by the Justice Department include the Mesquite Police Department, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and White Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

The participating agencies contribute different investigative capabilities and jurisdictional authority.

The DEA focuses on drug trafficking and controlled substances violations, while ATF investigates federal firearms offenses.

Homeland Security Investigations examines transnational criminal activity, including smuggling and related financial offenses.

The FBI investigates organized criminal enterprises and other federal offenses, while local agencies provide personnel, intelligence, and knowledge of criminal activity within their jurisdictions.

The Justice Department identified these organizations as task force partners, but their inclusion does not necessarily mean every agency participated directly in each arrest or investigation.

Federal officials emphasized that combined resources let investigators pursue criminal networks whose activities span multiple jurisdictions.

Federal Officials Emphasize Public Safety

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada credited the operation’s results to cooperation among participating law enforcement agencies.

In the Justice Department’s October 8 announcement, Chattah described the effort as a coordinated response to criminal networks threatening Nevada communities and visitors.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto also emphasized the importance of partnerships among law enforcement organizations.

Delzotto said effective policing depends on cooperation, mutual respect, and public trust, adding that joint investigations let agencies address criminal activity together.

Brandon Lesky, assistant special agent in charge of the DEA’s Las Vegas District Office, pointed to the weapons, narcotics and assets recovered as evidence of the task force’s enforcement activity.

Lesky said the agencies relied on their combined capabilities, communication, and investigative resources to pursue suspected trafficking networks.

ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Elliott Prose of the agency’s San Francisco Field Division also emphasized intelligence sharing and joint investigations targeting violent criminal activity.

The Justice Department’s announcement included statements from U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill, North Las Vegas Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Hyde and Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader.

Their statements emphasized the importance of cooperation when suspected criminal organizations operate across jurisdictional boundaries.

Authorities described the operation as part of an ongoing effort to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals suspected of participating in trafficking organizations and related criminal activity.

Investigators Plan to Pursue Additional Suspects

Although Operation Loaded Dice resulted in 144 arrests, law enforcement officials indicated that their investigations are continuing.

According to FOX5 Las Vegas, officials said the operation targeted individuals believed to hold higher-level leadership positions within several suspected criminal organizations.

Investigators also expressed the intention to pursue additional suspects, including individuals believed to direct larger trafficking networks.

These statements reflect law enforcement assessments, not judicial findings, about the organizational positions of those arrested.

The Justice Department confirmed that the operation led to 13 Homeland Security Task Force investigations coordinated with federal prosecutors.

Those investigations may involve additional evidence gathering and prosecutorial decisions, but officials have not announced how many future arrests or indictments will result.

The Justice Department’s public announcement did not include a comprehensive list of defendants, individual charges, federal case numbers, or scheduled court appearances.

That information will be important in determining the operation’s legal outcomes.

An arrest is not a conviction, and individuals accused of criminal offenses retain the presumption of innocence unless and until their guilt is established in court.

Homeland Security Task Force Operates Under Federal Initiative

President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14159, establishing the Homeland Security Task Force in January 2025.

According to the Justice Department, the initiative focuses on investigating transnational criminal organizations, foreign gangs, drug trafficking networks, human smuggling, and related criminal activity.

The Las Vegas task force is one component of that broader federal initiative.

Its participating agencies combine investigative resources and coordinate prosecutions involving suspected criminal organizations whose activities may cross jurisdictional boundaries.

Federal authorities said the task force can pursue investigations involving firearms trafficking, narcotics distribution, illicit financial activity and related violent offenses.

The initiative also provides a framework for cooperation among federal prosecutors, investigators and local law enforcement personnel.

The Justice Department described Operation Loaded Dice as an example of how those partnerships can investigate multiple suspected criminal networks through a coordinated enforcement initiative.

Long-Term Impact Will Depend on Prosecutions

The results announced October 8 represent a significant enforcement action against suspected criminal organizations operating in and around Las Vegas.

The seizure of more than a metric ton of narcotics, hundreds of firearms and more than $1 million in assets demonstrates the volume of contraband and property recovered during the investigations.

However, arrest and seizure totals alone do not show whether authorities have permanently dismantled the targeted organizations.

The longer-term impact will depend on the outcome of criminal prosecutions, additional investigations, and whether the suspected networks continue operating.

Federal officials have not released enough information to determine how many of the 144 individuals arrested will ultimately be convicted, acquitted, have charges dismissed, or face other legal outcomes.

Nor has the Justice Department published a complete accounting of the alleged cartel affiliations of those arrested.

The agency has confirmed that investigators targeted networks associated with the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG, but those allegations should not be interpreted as proof that every suspect belonged to either organization.

For the Las Vegas metropolitan area, Operation Loaded Dice represents a major coordinated law enforcement effort involving federal, state, and local agencies.

The confirmed results include 144 arrests, 290 firearms seized, 1,124 kilograms of narcotics recovered, more than $1 million in cash and other assets seized, and 13 task force investigations initiated.

As those investigations and related criminal proceedings continue, additional information may become available about the individuals arrested, the charges filed, and the criminal organizations under investigation.

All individuals arrested or charged are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Read US News at STL.News

Featured articles: