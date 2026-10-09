Chiropractor Gets 14 Years in $30M Medicare Fraud

An Oklahoma Chiropractor, Mark Loftis, 39, from Cushing, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 14 years for health care fraud.

CUSHING, OK – October 9, 2026 (STL.News) Chiropractor – Medicare Fraud – An Oklahoma chiropractor and medical supply company owner has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for participating in a multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy that submitted more than $30 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare, TRICARE, and a federal health benefits program serving eligible veterans’ families.

Mark Loftis, 39, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was sentenced October 8 following his conviction in July on a charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors established that Loftis and his co-conspirators used illegal kickbacks, misleading marketing operations, concealed business relationships, and fraudulent medical orders to bill government insurance programs for medical equipment beneficiaries did not want or need.

The operation generated more than $8 million in payments from federal health care programs.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Loftis to pay more than $8 million in restitution and forfeit more than $560,000.

The investigation exposed a scheme involving medical equipment suppliers, purported telemedicine businesses, marketers, and a call center that obtained personal information from elderly and disabled Americans.

The case also highlighted concerns about the misuse of sensitive medical information and the vulnerability of patients who depend on federal health insurance programs.

Federal Jury Convicted Oklahoma Chiropractor

Loftis owned Back Pain Home Supplies LLC, which operated under the business name EZ Medical Supply.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Loftis and his co-conspirators concealed information about the company’s ownership and management from Medicare.

They also failed to disclose that the medical equipment company was submitting claims for businesses not enrolled in Medicare.

The arrangement let outside participants use the company’s billing operations while hiding their involvement from federal regulators.

Prosecutors established that Loftis paid more than $1 million in illegal kickbacks to marketers, purported telemedicine companies, and a call center.

Some payments were routed through a shell marketing company.

The payments helped generate medical equipment orders and insurance claims that were not supported by legitimate medical evaluations.

Following a 12-day jury trial that concluded in July 2026, Loftis was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

The Justice Department announced the prison sentence on October 9.

The sentencing represents a significant federal prosecution involving fraudulent medical equipment billing and illegal financial arrangements designed to generate government insurance payments.

Chiropractor – How the $30 Million Fraud Scheme Operated

The conspiracy relied on obtaining patient information and using it to generate medical equipment orders that could be billed to federal insurance programs.

According to the Justice Department, marketers and call center representatives persuaded elderly and disabled Americans to disclose personal information, including health insurance details.

They then used the information to obtain orders for orthopedic braces, continuous glucose monitors, and other durable medical equipment.

Instead of relying on legitimate medical examinations, the conspirators purchased fraudulent orders generated by telemedicine physicians and nurse practitioners.

Federal authorities reported that these practitioners had never examined the beneficiaries and often never spoke with them.

The conspirators then used the orders to support claims submitted to Medicare, TRICARE, and CHAMPVA.

In many instances, the medical equipment was unnecessary or unwanted.

The conspirators also concealed business relationships that would have revealed other suppliers’ participation in the billing operation.

According to the Justice Department, the operation submitted more than $30 million in fraudulent claims and received more than $8 million in payments.

The distinction matters: The $30 million represents fraudulent claims submitted, not the amount government programs actually paid.

The payments received totaled more than $8 million, while the restitution and forfeiture orders represent separate financial consequences imposed by the court.

Chiropractor – Elderly and Disabled Americans Affected

The fraudulent operation involved marketing practices directed toward elderly and disabled Americans, according to evidence presented at trial.

Call center representatives persuaded beneficiaries to provide information that the operation later used to generate medical equipment orders.

The government’s investigation established that some beneficiaries received equipment they did not need.

The operation also relied on medical orders that were not based on appropriate patient examinations.

Such arrangements can create significant risks for individuals who believe they are communicating with legitimate health care representatives.

Medical insurance information can be used to submit claims without beneficiaries fully understanding how their information will be handled.

The Justice Department’s sentencing announcement did not provide a complete count of the beneficiaries affected by the conspiracy.

Nor did it establish that every individual whose information was used suffered a direct financial loss.

However, the evidence demonstrated that the conspirators exploited federal insurance billing procedures to obtain millions of dollars in payments.

The case underscores the importance of protecting personal medical information and investigating questionable equipment claims, particularly when beneficiaries receive unsolicited offers for medical products.

Oklahoma – Eight Orthopedic Braces Billed for One Beneficiary

Federal investigators identified examples of excessive medical equipment billing during the conspiracy.

In one instance, the operation submitted claims for eight orthopedic braces for a single beneficiary.

According to the Justice Department, the conspirators frequently billed for multiple braces at the same time.

Orthopedic braces can serve legitimate medical purposes, including supporting injured joints, stabilizing affected areas, and assisting patients recovering from certain conditions.

However, federal insurance reimbursement generally requires documentation establishing medical necessity and compliance with applicable coverage requirements.

The Loftis conspiracy involved medical orders obtained through fraudulent arrangements rather than legitimate medical evaluations.

The example involving eight braces shows how excessive claims can drive substantial fraudulent billing totals.

It also demonstrates why unusual patterns involving multiple medical devices for the same beneficiary can warrant closer examination.

Oklahoma – Original Indictment Included COVID-19 Relief Allegations

The original federal indictment also contained allegations involving pandemic-related government assistance.

In January 2026, the Justice Department announced charges related to the medical equipment conspiracy and the alleged misuse of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Prosecutors alleged that Loftis received more than $133,000 through the Provider Relief Fund established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The program was designed to help eligible health care providers address pandemic-related financial losses and expenses.

According to the indictment, Loftis falsely certified compliance with requirements governing the use of those funds.

Prosecutors further alleged that Loftis diverted some money to personal expenses and activities connected to the medical equipment operation.

The original indictment included a conspiracy charge to commit health care fraud and wire fraud; a separate conspiracy charge alleging an agreement to defraud the United States and to offer, pay, solicit, and receive illegal kickbacks; and two counts of theft of government property.

However, the Justice Department’s subsequent conviction and sentencing announcements identify the conviction as conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

Those announcements do not explain the final disposition of the additional original charges.

Consequently, the pandemic relief fund allegations must be distinguished from the conduct established by the jury conviction.

The available official announcements do not establish that Loftis was convicted of stealing Provider Relief Fund money.

Chiropractor – Medicare, TRICARE and Veterans’ Health Benefits Affected

The fraudulent claims involved three federal health care programs serving different groups of Americans.

Medicare provides health insurance primarily to people age 65 and older and certain younger individuals with qualifying disabilities or medical conditions.

TRICARE provides coverage to eligible military personnel, retirees, and their families.

CHAMPVA, the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs, provides health benefits to certain spouses, surviving spouses and children of qualifying veterans.

The conspiracy exploited billing arrangements involving these programs to obtain reimbursement for unnecessary or improperly ordered medical equipment.

The Justice Department has not publicly provided a breakdown establishing how much each program paid as a result of the conspiracy.

Accordingly, the more than $8 million in payments represents the combined amount reported by federal authorities.

The involvement of military and veterans’ benefits also brought additional investigative agencies into the case.

Federal Officials Address the Fraud Conviction

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division said the sentence reflected the government’s determination to prosecute individuals who misuse federal health care programs.

McDonald criticized illegal kickbacks, false claims, and treating sensitive patient information as a commercial commodity.

Acting Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Miranda L. Bennett of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable beneficiaries and safeguarding taxpayer funds.

FBI Tampa Field Office Special Agent in Charge Rodney Crawford said health care fraud harms the public financially and pledged continued enforcement against fraudulent billing operations.

Representatives of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General also emphasized the need to protect benefits intended for service members, veterans, and their families.

The investigation involved HHS-OIG, the FBI, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and VA-OIG.

Assistant Deputy Chief Catherine Wagner and Trial Attorney Raymond Beckering III of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division Health Care Fraud Section prosecuted the case.

Chirpractor – Broader Federal Health Care Fraud Enforcement

The Loftis prosecution comes amid continued federal efforts to investigate fraudulent medical billing, illegal kickback arrangements and the misuse of government insurance programs.

According to the Justice Department, its Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program has charged more than 6,200 defendants since 2007.

Those defendants collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $45 billion.

The figures represent aggregate billed amounts associated with charged defendants, not the amount actually paid by government programs or insurers.

The program currently operates through nine strike forces in federal districts across the country.

Federal investigators also work with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to identify suspicious billing activity and address provider misconduct.

The Loftis case illustrates how concealed business relationships, purchased medical orders, and third-party marketing arrangements can combine to generate fraudulent claims.

It also demonstrates the importance of distinguishing legitimate telemedicine services from operations that produce medical orders without meaningful patient evaluations.

Chiropractor – Fourteen-Year Sentence Concludes Major Fraud Trial

The 14-year prison sentence follows a federal jury conviction, not a guilty plea.

In addition to incarceration, Loftis faces more than $8 million in restitution and forfeiture, including more than $560,000.

The Justice Department has not publicly stated how much restitution it has collected or whether it will ultimately recover the full amount.

Its sentencing announcement also does not fully account for the legal status of every alleged co-conspirator.

For beneficiaries, the case underscores the importance of questioning unsolicited medical equipment offers and reviewing insurance statements for unfamiliar charges.

For federal investigators, the conviction demonstrates the consequences of using fraudulent medical orders, illegal financial arrangements, and concealed billing relationships to obtain government payments.

The prosecution also highlights the importance of protecting elderly and disabled Americans whose personal information can be exploited by deceptive marketing operations.

Although the sentence addresses Loftis’s criminal conduct, the broader issues extend to oversight of medical equipment suppliers, telemedicine arrangements, and federal health insurance billing.

The case shows how fraudulent operations can generate millions of dollars in claims before investigators stop them.

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice , Office of Public Affairs, October 9, 2026, sentencing announcement. Additional background was drawn from the Justice Department’s January 8, 2026, indictment announcement and July 22, 2026, conviction announcement concerning Mark Loftis and Back Pain Home Supplies LLC. We did not independently examine the original court docket, jury verdict form, or sentencing judgment.

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