Dell Says Trump Accounts Can Build a Better Future

WASHINGTON, DC – October 7, 2026 (STL.News) Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell says Trump Accounts could give millions of American children something many have never had: an investment of their own and an early chance to learn how financial markets and compound growth work.

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Dell discussed the program Wednesday as President Donald Trump and administration officials highlighted a major expansion of Trump Accounts after automatically enrolling tens of millions of children.

Treasury announced Oct. 1 that it had automatically established Trump Accounts ready to be claimed for more than 60 million additional eligible children. Combined with children previously enrolled, administration officials said Wednesday that the program now encompasses roughly 70 million children.

Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, have also committed $6.25 billion to provide $250 contributions to as many as 25 million qualifying children who fall outside the birth-date window for the federal government’s $1,000 contribution.

Dell said Wednesday that the initiative is about more than putting money into an investment account. He believes ownership can encourage children to take an interest in investing, capital markets, and the long-term effects of compounding.

For families trying to understand the program, however, there is an important starting point:

A Trump Account is not a checking account, conventional savings account, or unrestricted $1,000 government payment.

It is a federally authorized investment account with special rules for children.

What is a Trump Account?

The Internal Revenue Service defines a Trump Account as a type of traditional Individual Retirement Account, or IRA, established for the exclusive benefit of a child.

The child owns and benefits from the account.

Special rules apply during what federal tax law calls the account’s “growth period.” That period ends on Dec. 31 of the year before the calendar year in which the beneficiary turns 18.

During childhood, the account is intended primarily for investment and long-term growth, not ordinary spending.

The accounts can receive money from several sources, including parents and relatives, employers, governments, qualifying nonprofit organizations and, for certain children, the federal government.

Unlike an ordinary IRA, a child does not need wages or other earned compensation for contributions to be made to a Trump Account during the growth period.

After that special period ends, most Trump Account-specific restrictions cease to apply, and traditional IRA rules generally govern the account.

Who gets the federal government’s $1,000?

One of the biggest sources of confusion surrounding Trump Accounts is the federal government’s $1,000 contribution.

Not every child with a Trump Account receives $1,000.

The federal pilot program provides a one-time $1,000 Treasury contribution for qualifying children born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028.

Other statutory eligibility requirements also apply.

Treasury’s current automatic-enrollment guidance says eligible children now have accounts established, but a parent or guardian must claim the account for an eligible child to receive the $1,000 federal contribution.

That distinction is significant.

A 12-year-old, for example, may now have a Trump Account ready to be claimed but would have been born too early to qualify for the federal government’s $1,000 pilot contribution.

Trump Account eligibility and eligibility for the $1,000 federal contribution are therefore not the same thing.

More than 60 million additional accounts

Treasury announced Oct. 1 that it had completed automatic enrollment for more than 60 million additional eligible children.

The department said every eligible child under age 18 with a valid Social Security number now has a Trump Account ready to be claimed.

Before automatic enrollment, roughly 10 million children had already been enrolled.

Administration officials said Wednesday that the expansion brings the overall number of children covered by the program to approximately 70 million.

The two figures describe different things.

The 60 million-plus figure represents additional children automatically enrolled.

The roughly 70 million figure represents the program’s overall scale after the expansion.

Parents or guardians must claim automatically established accounts before they can manage them and allow ordinary contributions from family members, friends, and employers.

Dells commit $6.25 billion

Michael and Susan Dell are providing one of the largest private commitments associated with Trump Accounts.

The couple announced a $6.25 billion charitable commitment intended to provide $250 each to as many as 25 million qualifying children.

The initiative focuses on children born from 2016 through 2024, placing them outside the federal government’s 2025-through-2028 birth window for the $1,000 Treasury contribution.

The Dell contribution has additional eligibility requirements.

Because those requirements and the mechanism for distributing qualified charitable contributions have evolved alongside Treasury’s automatic-enrollment program, families should consult current official program information to determine whether a particular child qualifies.

The important distinction is that the $250 Dell contribution is private philanthropic money, while the $1,000 pilot contribution comes from the federal government.

They are separate programs operating through the Trump Account structure.

Dell sees a lesson in ownership

Dell’s argument for Trump Accounts extends beyond the initial balance.

He told Yahoo Finance on Wednesday that many American households do not own stocks and said putting investments into children’s names could encourage them to learn about financial markets.

The idea is that ownership creates curiosity.

A child who owns an investment has something real to watch.

As children grow older, they could see investments increase or decrease in value, learn what a stock-market index represents, and observe how investment returns can compound over longer periods.

They may also learn another important lesson: investments do not always rise.

Whether Trump Accounts ultimately produce measurable improvements in financial literacy will take years to determine.

Dell’s stated objective, however, is to introduce children to ownership early enough that investing and compounding are not entirely unfamiliar concepts when they become adults.

How much can families contribute?

Families can add their own money to Trump Accounts.

Under current IRS guidance, ordinary contributions during the growth period are generally subject to an aggregate limit of $5,000 per year per child.

Cost-of-living adjustments are scheduled to begin after 2027.

The limit generally covers ordinary contributions from individuals and qualifying employer contributions.

Certain other contributions — including the federal pilot contribution and qualifying general contributions from governments or charitable organizations — are treated differently and do not count toward that ordinary $5,000 annual ceiling.

Another major difference from an ordinary IRA is the earned-income requirement.

A child generally does not need compensation from a job to receive Trump Account contributions during the growth period.

That allows investment to begin during infancy or childhood rather than waiting until the beneficiary enters the workforce.

Employers can participate

Employers can also contribute to Trump Accounts.

Under federal law and current IRS guidance, an employer can establish a program to contribute to an employee’s Trump Account or an employee’s dependent’s Trump Account.

Qualifying employer contributions are subject to a $2,500 annual limit for 2026 and 2027, with later inflation adjustments provided by law.

Those employer contributions count toward the general $5,000 annual contribution ceiling.

Treasury and the IRS have proposed additional regulations governing employer Trump Account contribution programs, meaning some implementation details remain within the federal regulatory process.

How is the money invested?

Trump Accounts are investment accounts.

During the growth period, federal law restricts the types of investments they can hold.

Current IRS guidance generally describes eligible investments as certain mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track indexes made up primarily of U.S. companies and meet other statutory requirements.

Treasury and the IRS have also issued proposed regulations providing more detailed rules for eligible investments.

Those proposed rules should not be confused with final regulations.

Among other provisions, the proposal addresses matters such as qualifying indexes, leverage and permissible investment expenses.

Because those detailed regulations remain part of the federal rulemaking process, families and financial institutions should rely on current IRS and Treasury guidance when determining which investments qualify.

Can parents withdraw the money?

Trump Accounts are not designed to function as household emergency funds.

During the growth period, distributions are generally prohibited.

The IRS identifies limited permitted transactions, including certain trustee-to-trustee rollovers, qualifying transfers to an ABLE account at age 17, corrections involving excess contributions and distributions following the beneficiary’s death.

Parents therefore generally cannot withdraw money from a young child’s Trump Account simply to pay household expenses.

That restriction is one reason the accounts should be understood as long-term investment vehicles rather than children’s checking or conventional savings accounts.

What happens when the child reaches adulthood?

The special Trump Account growth period ends on Dec. 31 of the year before the calendar year in which the beneficiary turns 18.

Beginning in the year the beneficiary turns 18, most of the special Trump Account restrictions cease to apply and the account generally becomes subject to traditional IRA rules.

That does not mean all of the money suddenly becomes tax-free cash available for unrestricted spending.

IRA distribution and tax rules still matter.

Depending on the circumstances, an early distribution can be subject to ordinary income tax and an additional 10% tax unless an exception applies.

Federal tax law contains exceptions to the additional tax for certain circumstances, including some qualifying higher-education expenses and qualifying first-home purchases.

Families should therefore understand the distinction between gaining control of an adult IRA and receiving unrestricted tax-free money.

Why compounding matters

The long time horizon is one of the most important features of Trump Accounts.

Money invested when a child is young can potentially remain invested for decades.

If an investment earns a positive return and those gains remain invested, future returns can be earned on both the original contribution and earlier gains.

That is compounding.

But there is no guaranteed return.

Stock markets can fall as well as rise, and the eventual value of a Trump Account will depend on market performance, contributions, investment expenses, taxes, and how long the money remains invested.

Individual accounts can also differ enormously.

A child who receives a $250 charitable contribution and no additional deposits will have a substantially different financial experience from a child whose family or employer contributes thousands of dollars over many years.

Trump Accounts therefore do not eliminate disparities in household wealth or families’ ability to save.

What they can do is open an investment account for a child who might otherwise reach adulthood without ever owning financial assets.

A nationwide experiment in childhood investing

The program is now at a significant scale.

Treasury says more than 60 million additional eligible children received automatically established accounts ready to be claimed.

Administration officials said Wednesday that roughly 70 million children are now encompassed by the broader Trump Account initiative.

Within that population, a narrower group of qualifying children born from 2025 through 2028 can receive the federal government’s $1,000 pilot contribution.

Michael and Susan Dell’s $6.25 billion commitment seeks to reach as many as 25 million qualifying children born earlier, providing $250 contributions through the private philanthropic initiative.

Parents, relatives, employers, governments, and qualifying nonprofit organizations can potentially add additional money under applicable federal rules.

Together, those components make Trump Accounts a large-scale experiment in introducing Americans to investment ownership during childhood rather than waiting until they enter the workforce.

For Dell, that is central to the mission.

In his view, the value is not simply the initial $250, $1,000, or other contribution placed into an account.

It is the possibility that a child will watch that money over many years, learn what happens when capital is invested, and begin adulthood with both financial assets and a greater understanding of markets and compounding.

Whether the program ultimately delivers those broader financial and educational benefits will require years of evidence.

Market returns are uncertain. Families will contribute at different levels. Some regulatory details are still being finalized.

But the automatic-enrollment expansion means Trump Accounts are no longer limited to families that took the initiative to establish one themselves.

Tens of millions of American children now have accounts waiting to be claimed.

For Dell, the mission behind that unprecedented expansion is ultimately about giving those children an early investment stake — and an opportunity to build toward what he describes as a better future.

Sources: U.S. Department of the Treasury; Internal Revenue Service; Treasury and IRS Trump Account regulations and proposed regulations; White House; Michael Dell public remarks and Oct. 7, 2026 interview.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Investments can gain or lose value. Families should review current Treasury and IRS guidance or consult an appropriate professional regarding their individual circumstances.

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