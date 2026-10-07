20 Charged in Massive Georgia Gun Trafficking Case

ATLANTA, GA – October 7, 2026 (STL.News) Twenty people have been indicted on federal firearms and drug charges following a sweeping Georgia investigation involving three alleged shipping-facility burglaries in which 1,486 firearms were stolen, undercover purchases of allegedly stolen guns and searches that produced large quantities of illegal drugs, according to federal authorities.

A federal grand jury returned six separate indictments on Sept. 23, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

The defendants face varying charges that include firearms trafficking, conspiracy to traffic firearms, theft of interstate shipments, conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of firearms by convicted felons and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking offenses.

Federal authorities said five members of the Atlanta-based GoodFellas criminal street gang are among the 20 defendants.

The government has not accused all 20 defendants of participating in the three firearms thefts, and the defendants do not all face the same charges.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI investigated the cases with numerous federal, state and local partners through a Homeland Security Task Force operation.

ATF said the broader operation resulted in the recovery of more than 1,500 firearms.

That figure is different from the 1,486 firearms prosecutors allege were stolen during three burglaries at commercial shipping facilities in Conley and Macon, Georgia.

Federal authorities have not publicly provided a gun-by-gun accounting showing how the more than 1,500 firearms ATF says were recovered relate to the 1,486 firearms allegedly stolen during the three burglaries.

724 Glock pistols allegedly stolen

The government’s publicly released chronology begins in late November 2025.

Federal prosecutors allege Tremaine Snell, Tarik Winfrey and Daveon Stillwell broke into a shipping facility in Conley, Georgia, on Nov. 29 and 30 and stole 724 Glock pistols.

Just days later, federal authorities say two firearms from the shipment appeared in an undercover transaction.

On Dec. 2, prosecutors allege Devarrio Burns and Christopher Billings sold two pistols stolen from the Conley facility to an undercover ATF agent.

The Justice Department identifies Burns and Billings as GoodFellas members.

The transaction gave federal investigators firearms that prosecutors allege could be directly linked to the massive Conley theft.

But the alleged commercial firearms thefts were not over.

469 more firearms allegedly stolen

A second major theft allegedly occurred Jan. 10, 2026, this time at a shipping facility in Macon, Georgia.

Federal prosecutors allege Snell broke into the facility and stole 469 firearms.

Six days later, on Jan. 16, prosecutors allege Snell and Stillwell sold four firearms to an undercover ATF agent.

Authorities said those firearms had been taken during the Conley and Macon burglaries.

Another major firearms theft allegedly occurred that same day.

Federal prosecutors allege Snell, Winfrey and Marquez Crews broke into the Macon shipping facility and stole another 293 firearms.

The Justice Department identifies Crews as a GoodFellas member.

The government’s figures for the three alleged burglaries total exactly 1,486 firearms:

724 Glock pistols allegedly stolen from the Conley facility Nov. 29-30, 2025;

469 firearms allegedly stolen from the Macon facility Jan. 10, 2026; and

293 firearms allegedly stolen from the Macon facility Jan. 16.

Those figures represent the firearms prosecutors specifically attribute to the three commercial shipping-facility burglaries.

They should not be confused with ATF’s separate statement that more than 1,500 firearms were recovered during the broader federal operation.

More stolen firearms allegedly surface

The government’s chronology shows additional firearms allegedly connected to the burglaries surfacing during subsequent investigative activity.

On Jan. 17, the day after the second Macon burglary, federal agents recovered three stolen firearms from the South Fulton residence of Calvin Washington, prosecutors said.

Another alleged undercover sale followed several days later.

On Jan. 23, prosecutors allege Crews, with assistance from Snell, Temeka Camiel and Matthew Gaskin, sold 14 stolen firearms to an undercover ATF agent.

Investigators continued recovering firearms during the following months.

On April 1, federal agents seized what prosecutors described as an 18th firearm taken from the Macon shipping facility from Shanteria Horton.

Federal authorities identify Horton as a convicted felon.

The Justice Department’s public announcement does not provide a complete accounting of all 1,486 firearms allegedly stolen during the three burglaries.

Therefore, the publicly released information does not show that every firearm stolen from those facilities has been recovered.

Traffic stop leads to additional gun allegations

Federal authorities also described a February encounter involving firearms that they did not publicly identify as having come from the three shipping-facility thefts.

On Feb. 19, law enforcement encountered Samdrekas Floyd and Antonio Thomas during a traffic stop.

Federal prosecutors identify both men as convicted felons.

Authorities allege firearms were seized from each man during the stop.

The Justice Department did not state in its Oct. 6 announcement that those guns were among the 1,486 firearms allegedly stolen in Conley and Macon.

That distinction illustrates the broader scope of the six federal indictments.

Some allegations involve firearms stolen from commercial shipments. Others involve alleged firearms trafficking, unlawful possession of firearms, or drug trafficking.

Not every defendant is accused of participating in every alleged act described by federal authorities.

Agents search 12 Atlanta-area locations

Federal investigators carried out another major enforcement action on May 13.

ATF, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at 12 Atlanta-area locations that federal authorities described as associated with the GoodFellas gang.

Investigators reported finding firearms and substantial quantities of drugs.

Across the 12 locations, federal authorities said they seized approximately:

24 kilograms of methamphetamine;

22 kilograms of marijuana;

40 grams of cocaine base;

27 grams of fentanyl; and

and a pill press used to manufacture counterfeit pills.

Twenty-four kilograms of methamphetamine is approximately 53 pounds.

The quantities represent aggregate seizures reported across the 12 searched locations. The government’s announcement does not allege that each defendant individually possessed the total quantities.

Federal authorities also reported seizing firearms from Samuel Harris, Joseph Sutton, Deanthony Cole and Demontra Williams.

Prosecutors identify all four as convicted felons.

The May searches are among the conduct described in the federal cases announced Oct. 6.

What federal authorities say about GoodFellas

The Justice Department describes GoodFellas as an Atlanta-based criminal street gang.

According to prosecutors, the organization recruits primarily from Atlanta neighborhoods and from jails and prisons throughout Georgia.

Federal authorities allege GoodFellas members generate money through crimes including drug trafficking, robbery, carjacking, fraud, and firearms trafficking.

Prosecutors further allege that the gang protects its operations, territory and reputation through violence and threats of violence.

Those are allegations made by federal authorities. They are not findings of guilt against the defendants charged in the six indictments.

Federal officials said five GoodFellas members are among the 20 people charged.

The Justice Department’s detailed chronology specifically identifies Burns, Billings and Crews as GoodFellas members.

The federal announcement does not publicly identify all five alleged gang members by name, and the defendants should not be characterized individually as GoodFellas members unless federal authorities specifically identify them as such.

ATF warns of public-safety threat

Federal authorities portrayed the scale of the alleged firearms activity as a serious threat to public safety.

ATF Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons said the investigation involved the alleged theft and movement of firearms and narcotics on a significant scale.

ATF said the alleged conduct could have affected communities in multiple states and potentially beyond the United States.

The agency’s Oct. 6 announcement did not provide a detailed accounting showing which firearms allegedly traveled to other states or outside the country.

Nor did the government publicly identify the final destination of every firearm allegedly stolen from the Conley and Macon shipping facilities.

Those details could become clearer as the cases proceed through federal court.

Six federal indictments charge 20 people

The six indictments returned Sept. 23 contain different allegations against different defendants.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the defendants and charges are:

Christopher Billings, 36, of Atlanta — conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Devarrio Burns, also known as “Debo,” 32, of Atlanta — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Temeka Camiel, 50, of Atlanta — conspiracy to traffic firearms and firearms trafficking.

— conspiracy to traffic firearms and firearms trafficking. Deanthony Cole, 33, of Atlanta — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kordion Cousins, 29, of Atlanta — transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident.

— transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident. Marquez Crews, also known as “Quez,” 25, of Atlanta — conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to commit theft of interstate shipments, and theft of interstate shipments.

— conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to commit theft of interstate shipments, and theft of interstate shipments. Brandon Elligan, also known as “Mario World” and “Billy Mario,” 39, of Atlanta — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.

— conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense. Samdrekas Floyd, also known as “Hot,” 32, of Atlanta — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Matthew Gaskin, also known as Matthew Gaskins, 23, of Atlanta — conspiracy to traffic firearms and firearms trafficking.

— conspiracy to traffic firearms and firearms trafficking. Samuel Harris, also known as “Bobo,” 41, of Atlanta — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.

— conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense. Shanteria Horton, 27, of Atlanta — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ramudo Lloyd, 52, of Atlanta — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

— conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Deavis Reese, also known as “Boogaloo,” “Unk” and “Boo,” 51, of Atlanta — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

— conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Tremaine Snell, also known as “Big” and “Man Man,” 26, of Atlanta — conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to commit theft of interstate shipments and theft of interstate shipments.

— conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to commit theft of interstate shipments and theft of interstate shipments. Daveon Stillwell, also known as “Drip,” 21, of Atlanta — conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to commit theft of interstate shipments and theft of interstate shipments.

— conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to commit theft of interstate shipments and theft of interstate shipments. Joseph Sutton, also known as “Squirt” and “O,” 43, of Atlanta — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.

— conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense. Antonio Thomas, 27, of Atlanta — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

— possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Calvin Washington, 28, of Atlanta — unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

— unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. Demontra Williams, 41, of Atlanta — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.

— conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense. Tarik Winfrey, 26, of Atlanta — conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking, conspiracy to commit theft of interstate shipments and theft of interstate shipments.

Federal agents make arrests

Authorities began making arrests following the Sept. 23 indictments.

ATF agents arrested Camiel, Cousins, Crews, Snell and Washington on Sept. 25, according to the Justice Department.

FBI agents arrested Cole, Elligan, Lloyd, Reese and Sutton on Oct. 6.

At the time of the government’s Oct. 6 announcement, Billings, Floyd, Gaskin, Horton, Stillwell, Thomas and Winfrey were being held in local custody and were expected to appear in federal court.

Burns had been transferred from local to federal custody and was scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 6.

Federal authorities identified Samuel Harris and Demontra Williams as fugitives as of Oct. 6.

The Justice Department asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.

Report their status as of the government’s Oct. 6 announcement unless authorities later confirm an arrest or other change.

1,486 stolen versus more than 1,500 recovered

One of the most important facts in reporting the case is the distinction between two large firearms numbers the federal government released.

Prosecutors allege 1,486 firearms were stolen during the three shipping-facility burglaries.

That number comes directly from adding the government’s figures:

724 + 469 + 293 = 1,486.

ATF separately said its broader Homeland Security Task Force operation resulted in the recovery of more than 1,500 firearms.

The agency’s public announcement does not provide a firearm-by-firearm reconciliation of the two figures.

Therefore, the government’s statements do not establish that all 1,486 firearms allegedly stolen from the Conley and Macon facilities were recovered.

They also do not establish that all of the more than 1,500 firearms counted in ATF’s broader recovery figure originated in those three burglaries.

The most accurate way to report the figures is separately:

1,486 firearms allegedly stolen from three Georgia shipping facilities.

More than 1,500 firearms recovered during the broader ATF-led operation.

That distinction avoids overstating what federal authorities have publicly established.

Multiple agencies involved

The investigation brought together many federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

ATF and the FBI investigated with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Georgia State Police, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The cases are also connected to the federal Homeland Security Task Force initiative.

According to the Justice Department, the Atlanta task force includes personnel from agencies such as ATF, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Secret Service, along with state and local law enforcement partners.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lauren E. Renaud and Eric Boylan are prosecuting the cases, federal authorities say.

The Justice Department’s Office of Enforcement Operations is assisting.

Hundreds of stolen firearms remain a central question

The government’s allegations establish the scale of the three thefts but do not publicly account for the eventual disposition of every stolen firearm.

The first alleged burglary alone involved 724 Glock pistols.

The first Macon burglary allegedly resulted in another 469 firearms being stolen.

The second Macon burglary allegedly added another 293 firearms.

Federal authorities have described specific firearms that were allegedly sold to undercover agents or recovered during investigative activity.

But the Oct. 6 announcements do not provide a complete inventory showing where each of the 1,486 firearms went.

The government also has not publicly stated in those announcements precisely how many of the 1,486 remain unrecovered.

That is one of the major unanswered questions surrounding the prosecution.

Additional information could emerge through federal court filings, detention proceedings, discovery, plea agreements, or trials.

Cases move into federal court

The six indictments represent allegations, not convictions.

The defendants will move through the federal judicial process, which can include arraignments, detention hearings, discovery, pretrial motions, plea negotiations and trials.

The government must prove the charges against each defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.

The separate indictments are especially significant.

Although federal authorities announced the 20 defendants together as part of a broad law enforcement operation, the government does not allege that every defendant participated in every firearms theft, undercover sale, drug offense or other act described in the investigation.

Some defendants face allegations directly involving firearms trafficking and theft of interstate shipments.

Others face allegations involving drugs, unlawful firearms possession or other federal offenses.

The scale of the alleged commercial gun thefts nevertheless makes the investigation notable.

Federal prosecutors allege that 1,486 firearms disappeared from Georgia shipping facilities during just three burglaries between late November and mid-January.

Some of those firearms allegedly appeared in undercover transactions within days.

Months later, the investigation culminated in searches of 12 Atlanta-area locations, seizures of firearms and large quantities of drugs, six federal indictments and charges against 20 people.

The prosecution now moves to federal court, where the government’s allegations will be tested and where more information may emerge about one of the central unresolved issues in the case: what happened to the hundreds of firearms allegedly stolen from Georgia’s commercial shipping system.

Presumption of innocence: An indictment contains allegations only and does not constitute evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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