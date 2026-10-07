Teacher Sex Crime Cases Put Focus on School Safety

Multiple educators have faced serious child sex or exploitation allegations in recent months, bringing renewed attention to student safety, reporting requirements, and the way school districts respond to warning signs.

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 7, 2026 (STL.News) The arrest of a Texas high school teacher on child-grooming and indecency allegations is the latest in a series of 2026 criminal cases involving educators accused of sexual misconduct or child exploitation.

The cases have occurred in Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and elsewhere. They include allegations of sexual contact with students, online enticement of minors, and offenses involving child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

The cases establish that educator sexual misconduct and child exploitation remain serious school-safety concerns. They do not, however, establish that teacher sex crimes are increasing nationally.

Available research does not provide a comprehensive, real-time national measurement of educator sexual misconduct or teacher arrests that would support describing the recent cases as a nationwide “surge.”

What can be documented is a series of serious cases occurring as federal authorities increase scrutiny of how schools prevent, report, and respond to sexual misconduct involving employees and students.

Hebron High teacher arrested in Texas

The latest case involves Gloria Martinez Resendiz, 35, a teacher at Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, a Hebron High School administrator contacted police Sept. 27 after becoming concerned about electronic communications between Resendiz and a juvenile student.

Police said the student had been enrolled in one of Resendiz’s classes during a previous school year but was not currently one of her students.

Detectives opened an investigation and said they found evidence indicating an ongoing inappropriate relationship.

Police obtained warrants accusing Resendiz of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, and child grooming, a third-degree felony.

Resendiz surrendered at the Carrollton Jail on Oct. 6 and was subsequently transferred to the Denton County Jail.

Police said the investigation remains active and additional charges could potentially be filed.

The charges are allegations. Resendiz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Former Texas teacher federally indicted

Another Texas educator was federally indicted less than a month earlier.

A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted former Muleshoe High School teacher Allegra Fey Mora, 28, on Sept. 9 on one count of enticement of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the indictment alleges Mora used a cellphone from approximately October 2025 through May 2026 to persuade, induce, entice, or coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Texas Rangers began investigating in June after receiving a report of possible inappropriate sexual conduct involving Mora and a 17-year-old Muleshoe High School student.

Investigators conducted interviews, collected electronic evidence, and executed search warrants, federal prosecutors said.

Mora had previously been arrested by state authorities and was released pending further proceedings.

The federal indictment is an allegation, and Mora is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Kentucky teacher indicted on 17 sexual-abuse counts

Kentucky State Police announced another educator case in August.

Adam McRay, 34, taught for Marion County Schools and served as Marion County High School’s band director when authorities began investigating allegations involving students.

Kentucky State Police said its Post 15 received a request for assistance from the Lebanon Police Department in late May concerning allegations of possible sexual contact between McRay and at least two juvenile students.

Investigators presented the case to a Marion County grand jury Aug. 6.

According to the official Kentucky State Police announcement, the grand jury indicted McRay on 17 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

State police arrested McRay Aug. 10 and booked him into the Marion County Detention Center.

KSP said its investigation remained active and additional charges were potentially forthcoming in other counties.

The 17-count figure comes directly from Kentucky State Police. McRay is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Pennsylvania elementary teacher arrested

A federal case announced Aug. 27 involves different allegations but again concerns a person entrusted with educating children.

Federal prosecutors charged Eric Sanville, 39, of Norwood, Pennsylvania, with manufacture and attempted manufacture of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania identified Sanville as an elementary school teacher in the North Penn School District.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Sanville allegedly used a messaging application to entice two 8-year-old girls to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.

Following his initial court appearance, the court ordered him detained in federal custody pending indictment and trial.

Sanville is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The Sanville case is materially different from allegations involving a teacher engaging in sexual conduct with one of his or her students. That distinction is important when examining the broader issue.

Missouri teacher indicted in undercover investigation

Missouri has also seen multiple cases involving educators and child-exploitation allegations.

Richard Villigram, 43, a Plaza Middle School teacher in the Park Hill School District, was arrested April 21 following a federal undercover investigation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Villigram communicated online with an undercover law-enforcement officer he allegedly believed was 15 years old.

Federal authorities allege Villigram arranged to meet the purported minor for sexual activity and requested pornographic images.

Authorities arrested him after he allegedly arrived at the location arranged for the meeting.

The procedural posture later changed.

On May 6, a federal grand jury indicted Villigram on three counts: attempted use of an interstate facility to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, attempted receipt of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Because the purported child was actually an undercover officer, the Villigram case should not be characterized as involving an actual 15-year-old victim.

Villig­ram is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Independence substitute teacher faces federal charges

Another western Missouri case involves Caleb J. Eyde, 21, an elementary school substitute teacher for the Independence School District.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Eyde Aug. 24 after an investigation stemming from cyber tips involving CSAM allegedly uploaded to Discord.

Investigators said Discord records appeared to indicate Eyde had been distributing, trading, and purchasing CSAM. A forensic examination allegedly located images and videos on his electronic devices.

The next day, a federal grand jury indicted Eyde on four counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession.

Eyde is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Former Independence teacher pleads guilty

A separate Missouri case has progressed beyond the allegation stage.

Dennis Adlai Hernandez, 29, a former elementary school teacher and employee of two Kansas City-area school districts, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to 13 federal child-pornography offenses involving 12 minor victims.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Hernandez pleaded guilty to 11 counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, one count of transportation and one count of possession.

Federal prosecutors said the offenses occurred between August 2022 and August 2025.

Because Hernandez pleaded guilty, his case is legally different from the pending cases in which defendants remain presumed innocent.

Former St. Louis County teacher charged

The issue has also surfaced directly in the St. Louis region.

On Sept. 30, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged former Lindbergh School District teacher and coach James Wilder III, 60, with three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of attempted first-degree statutory sodomy involving alleged deviant sexual intercourse with a person younger than 14.

According to the probable cause statement released by St. Louis County Police, Wilder had worked for Lindbergh School District as a teacher and coach.

Police said three former students separately reported that Wilder engaged in sexual contact with them while he was a teacher.

The allegations concern historical conduct rather than alleged offenses occurring during 2026.

That distinction illustrates one of the problems with attempting to measure educator sexual misconduct simply by counting arrests reported during a particular year.

A person arrested in 2026 may be accused of conduct from years or decades earlier.

Wilder is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Federal prosecutors target school reporting failures

The criminal cases are unfolding alongside increased federal scrutiny of how schools handle educator misconduct.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas launched Project Safe Schools on Aug. 18.

Federal prosecutors describe the initiative as an effort to protect students, enforce accountability, and increase transparency in public schools across North Texas.

One specific target is failure to comply with mandatory educator-misconduct reporting requirements.

Another is the practice commonly called “passing the trash,” in which an educator with known misconduct issues moves to another school without properly disclosing the previous problems.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office cited Texas Education Agency figures showing that more than 9,720 educator-misconduct investigations had been opened in Texas during the preceding two years.

That number must be interpreted carefully.

It represents educator-misconduct investigations, not 9,720 sexual-abuse investigations, arrests or convictions.

Using that figure as a count of teacher sex crimes would therefore be inaccurate.

Federal initiative examines 20 school districts

The U.S. Department of Education has launched a separate national initiative.

On July 10, the department’s Office for Civil Rights announced a K-12 initiative addressing sexual misconduct by adults in positions of authority.

As part of that effort, OCR opened 20 directed investigations into school districts whose responses in the 2023-24 Civil Rights Data Collection suggested they might not be addressing staff-on-student sexual misconduct appropriately.

Federal officials said the investigations would examine whether districts have appropriate procedures for accurately collecting and reporting information and whether their handling of sexual-harassment and sexual-assault allegations involving employees complies with federal law.

The department also reminded federally funded educational institutions of obligations under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and Title IX.

The department said federal law requires states and districts receiving federal funds to maintain policies prohibiting employees, contractors, agents, and educational agencies from assisting individuals believed to have engaged in sexual misconduct involving students in obtaining new educational employment.

Do the arrests demonstrate a national surge?

Not based on the available evidence.

That is an important distinction.

Multiple recent cases can be verified. A statistically demonstrated national increase cannot be established simply by collecting news reports about arrests.

Research into educator sexual misconduct has repeatedly encountered limitations in national measurement.

One peer-reviewed study published in Sexual Abuse examined 6,632 recent high school graduates from four states.

Researchers reported that 11.7% of participants said they had experienced at least one form of educator sexual misconduct during kindergarten through 12th grade.

But the overwhelming majority within that measure involved reported sexual comments: 11% of participants reported sexual comments, while fewer than 1% reported each of the other forms examined, including sexual photographs or messages, kissing, sexual touching, intercourse, or oral sex.

That finding cannot legitimately be translated into a claim that 11.7% of students were sexually assaulted by teachers.

It also cannot establish whether educator sex crimes are increasing in 2026.

The study involved respondents from four states and measured a broad range of reported conduct across their entire K-12 experience.

Arrest numbers can be misleading

Even a verified increase in arrests would not automatically establish an identical increase in underlying criminal behavior.

Arrest numbers can be influenced by reporting rates, investigative resources, digital evidence, public awareness, enforcement priorities, and changes in law.

The recent cases also involve substantially different allegations.

Resendiz, Mora and McRay face allegations connected to students.

Villig­ram’s case involves an undercover officer posing as a minor.

Sanville and Eyde face allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

Hernandez has pleaded guilty to federal offenses.

Wilder’s St. Louis County prosecution concerns allegations of historical conduct.

Combining all of those cases into a statistic described simply as “teachers arrested for sex with students” would be misleading.

Digital communications emerge repeatedly

Although the cases differ, electronic communications appear repeatedly in the investigative records.

Carrollton police said concerns about electronic communications helped trigger the investigation of Resendiz.

Federal prosecutors allege Mora used a cellphone in conduct underlying her enticement charge.

Investigators allege Villigram communicated online with the person he believed was a 15-year-old.

The Eyde investigation grew out of cyber tips about CSAM allegedly uploaded through Discord.

Those cases do not establish that digital technology causes educator sexual misconduct.

They do demonstrate that phones, messaging services and online platforms are recurring sources of evidence in current child-exploitation investigations.

Warning signs and reporting become central questions

The recent cases raise an issue extending beyond prosecution: what happens when someone observes a warning sign?

School employees occupy positions of unusual authority and trust. They also have regular access to children, sometimes for years.

Background checks can identify certain previous criminal convictions or documented misconduct. They cannot reveal misconduct that was never reported or discovered.

That makes internal reporting systems, mandatory-reporting compliance, and investigation of credible complaints important components of student protection.

The federal government’s increased attention to “passing the trash” underscores the potential consequences when known misconduct is not appropriately documented or communicated.

Project Safe Schools specifically targets failures in mandatory reporting and undisclosed movement of educators with known misconduct issues between schools.

The Education Department’s national initiative similarly focuses on whether districts adequately investigate and respond to staff-on-student sexual misconduct.

Multiple cases are real; a national surge remains unproven

The evidence supports a careful conclusion.

Multiple serious criminal cases involving educators and children occurred in 2026.

Some involve alleged sexual relationships or contact with students. Others involve attempted enticement or child sexual abuse material. Missouri has experienced several such cases, including federal prosecutions and the recent St. Louis County case involving a former Lindbergh teacher.

Federal authorities are also devoting increased attention to the issue.

The Education Department has opened 20 directed investigations examining school-district responses to staff-on-student sexual misconduct, while the Northern District of Texas has launched Project Safe Schools to target reporting failures and misconduct concealment.

Those are significant developments.

What the evidence does not establish is that America is experiencing a statistically demonstrated 2026 epidemic or surge in teacher sex crimes.

Determining that would require consistent national data comparing equivalent offenses and populations over time.

Until such evidence exists, the responsible conclusion is narrower but still serious: repeated cases continue to demonstrate the vulnerability created when an adult in a position of trust allegedly exploits a child, while federal authorities are placing increased emphasis on whether school systems recognize, report, and properly respond to warning signs.

Every pending case must be judged independently.

An arrest, complaint, or indictment is an accusation, not a conviction. Defendants facing unresolved charges are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For schools and parents, however, the broader safety question does not depend on the outcome of any single prosecution.

It depends on whether school systems have effective safeguards to detect inappropriate conduct, whether employees report credible concerns promptly, and whether warning signs are acted on before another child can be harmed.

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