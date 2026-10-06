Army IG Overhaul Restores Command Authority

WASHINGTON, DC – October 6, 2026 (STL.News) The U.S. Army has fundamentally tightened the way misconduct complaints move through its Inspector General system, imposing new deadlines, strengthening due-process requirements and making explicit that once an IG refers a credible misconduct allegation to a command, the Inspector General does not control what happens next.

The commander does.

Army Directive 2026-05, Inspector General Administrative Investigations Oversight and Reform, dated March 19, 2026, establishes a seven-duty-day credibility assessment for IG complaints alleging misconduct, generally requires command investigations resulting from IG referrals to be completed within 30 duty days, and requires status updates every 14 duty days while those investigations remain open.

Most significantly, the directive establishes a clear boundary between IG oversight and command authority: When a credible misconduct complaint is referred to a command, the IG has no authority to direct the command process.

That does not mean inspectors general have been stripped of their legitimate functions.

It does not eliminate the Army Inspector General system, prevent soldiers from contacting an IG, or eliminate IG investigations. It does not remove statutory protections against whistleblower retaliation.

And it does not mean inspectors general previously possessed command authority.

Army policy has long described IGs as advisers and impartial fact-finders working for commanders. Army guidance says IGs do not direct action and that commanders ultimately do.

The new policy reinforces that distinction while putting both inspectors general and commanders on much tighter timelines.

The result is a system designed to make unsupported complaints disappear faster, move credible allegations into the appropriate investigative channel more quickly, provide subjects and complainants with regular information, and place responsibility for command investigations where military authority ultimately resides — with commanders.

Seven duty days to determine credibility

The reform begins at the complaint stage.

When an Army IG receives enough information to determine that a complaint alleges misconduct, the IG must conduct a credibility assessment within seven duty days.

That period ends when the IG determines that the complaint should be closed as non-credible, referred to the appropriate command, or retained for further IG action.

Department of Defense Inspector General Hotline action referrals are exempt from that particular IG credibility-assessment requirement.

The distinction between an allegation and credible evidence is central to the new system.

Army Directive 2025-07, issued May 22, 2025, had already standardized the definition of credible evidence or information across several Army processes.

Under that standard, information must be attributable or corroborated and sufficient, considering its source and the totality of the circumstances, to raise a factual question that would cause a reasonable appointing or investigative authority to inquire further.

But credible does not mean proven.

Information does not initially have to satisfy a preponderance-of-the-evidence standard to be considered credible.

At the same time, mere speculation is not enough. The information cannot be clearly contradicted by known and material facts.

That creates an important firewall between receiving an accusation and determining that an accusation warrants investigation.

An allegation is not a finding.

A complaint is not proof.

And the existence of an investigation is not proof of misconduct.

Unsupported complaints can be closed

Directive 2026-05 identifies several categories of complaints that can be treated as non-credible.

They include allegations unsupported by credible evidence or information, repeat or duplicate submissions presenting no new facts, and allegations submitted more than one year after the event underlying the complaint unless new compelling evidence is presented.

The one-year provision is therefore not an absolute prohibition against older complaints.

If new compelling evidence emerges, an older allegation may still warrant action.

When a complaint fails the credibility standard, the IG is supposed to inform the complainant and provide guidance, assistance, or referral to another appropriate venue when warranted.

The policy is designed to stop the mere filing of a complaint from automatically creating a prolonged investigative process.

That is an important due-process principle for the accused.

It is also potentially important for the efficiency of the IG system because resources devoted to unsupported or duplicative complaints are resources unavailable for serious allegations backed by credible information.

Once referred, the commander decides

The most consequential provision of Directive 2026-05 concerns what happens after an IG determines that a misconduct complaint is credible and refers it to the command.

The directive is explicit: IGs have no authority to direct the command process after that referral.

The commander retains authority to conduct a separate credibility assessment, except in specified DoD IG Hotline cases, and to determine the appropriate course of action under Army Regulation 15-6, which governs preliminary inquiries, administrative investigations and boards of officers.

That is the heart of the reform.

The IG can receive an allegation.

The IG can examine it.

The IG can determine whether credible evidence or information exists.

The IG can retain an appropriate matter for IG action.

The IG can also refer a credible complaint to the command.

But an IG referral does not make the inspector general the commander.

IGs were never commanders

This distinction is essential because describing the reform as commanders being “back in charge” can otherwise create a false impression about how the Army IG system historically operated.

Army inspectors general were never a separate chain of command.

The Department of the Army Inspector General describes a local IG as a personal staff officer of the commander and says the IG acts as the commander’s “eyes, ears, voice, and conscience.”

The Army says inspectors general perform four basic functions: teaching and training, inspections, assistance, and investigations.

But the Army also makes clear that IGs conduct investigations when directed by commanders and that they do not direct command action.

Official Army IG guidance states that inspectors general may make suggestions to commanders, but commanders ultimately direct action.

That makes Directive 2026-05 less a transfer of authority than a clarification — and reinforcement — of command responsibility.

The distinction matters.

An inspector can identify a problem.

An inspector can establish facts.

An inspector can advise.

But the commander is responsible for the command.

Thirty duty days to finish

The Army is not simply returning a referred matter to commanders and allowing it to remain unresolved indefinitely.

Command preliminary inquiries and administrative investigations initiated because of an IG referral generally must be completed within 30 duty days.

The period begins when the investigating officer is appointed and ends when the investigation is approved.

Extensions are permitted for good cause or when necessary to safeguard procedural due process.

Those exceptions matter because complex investigations cannot always be completed responsibly according to an arbitrary calendar.

Operational requirements such as deployments and extended field exercises can cause legitimate delays.

So can a subject’s need to consult counsel, gather records, provide evidence or prepare rebuttal material permitted under applicable regulations.

Legal-sufficiency reviews can also identify additional investigative work that must be completed.

The Army therefore has not imposed an absolute 30-day cutoff regardless of circumstances.

Instead, 30 duty days becomes the expectation, with deviations requiring justification and appropriate approval.

Investigating officers must receive training

Greater command authority comes with additional procedural requirements.

Investigating officers assigned to preliminary inquiries or administrative investigations resulting from IG referrals must receive a briefing from their appointed legal adviser before beginning investigative work.

The required preparation includes correct investigative procedures, interviewing techniques, evidence handling, bias mitigation and report writing.

The legal adviser must document successful completion of that training.

This requirement addresses a practical weakness inherent in administrative investigations.

An officer appointed to investigate an allegation is not necessarily a professional investigator.

The officer may be highly experienced in his or her military specialty while having comparatively little experience interviewing witnesses, weighing conflicting evidence, or preparing an investigative report that can withstand legal review.

The Army’s answer is not to remove commanders from the process.

It is to better prepare the officers commanders appoint.

The reform also targets another problem: people being left in the dark while an administrative investigation remains open.

For ongoing command preliminary inquiries and administrative investigations resulting from an IG referral, status updates generally must be provided every 14 duty days.

Updates go individually to the subject, the subject’s commander, known complainants, and the referring IG.

The information is deliberately limited.

An update can identify the investigation’s current status, forthcoming steps, and anticipated completion date.

It cannot disclose witnesses, summarize collected evidence, reveal anticipated findings or provide other substantive, pre-decisional or deliberative information.

Legal advisers review the updates before distribution to ensure they do not compromise the investigation.

The objective is straightforward: provide transparency about the process without disclosing the substance of an unfinished investigation.

The IG still checks the final product

The command’s control of the investigation does not end the IG’s involvement.

Directive 2026-05 requires the referring IG to review the final command product involving allegations referred by that IG.

The purpose is to determine whether the referred allegations and related issues were addressed thoroughly and completely.

Army Regulation 20-1 governs disagreements concerning the command product.

That is an important check on command authority.

The IG cannot direct the command investigation after referral, but the IG does not simply throw the allegation over the wall and forget about it.

There remains an oversight function.

The better description of the reform, therefore, is not that the Army eliminated IG oversight.

It separated oversight from command.

The reform began above the Army

Directive 2026-05 implements a broader administrative-investigation reform ordered at the department level on Sept. 30, 2025.

The memorandum, IG Oversight and Reform: Enhancing Timeliness, Transparency, and Due Process in Administrative Investigations, said the existing intake process was “inefficient and inconsistent.”

It ordered credibility assessments within seven duty days and directed that complaints either be closed or moved forward after that assessment.

The memorandum also said non-credible complaints should be closed within seven duty days, including complaints filed more than a year after the alleged event unless new compelling evidence exists and repeat complaints presenting no new facts.

It directed command investigations to be closed within 30 days of initiation and required investigators to be properly trained in interviewing, evidence handling, bias mitigation, and report writing.

The department also required written status updates every 14 days.

Those are not secondary interpretations of the policy. They appear in the Sept. 30, 2025 department memorandum that preceded the Army directive.

Being investigated should not equal being punished

Another significant element of the department-level reform addresses the consequences of merely being under investigation.

The September 2025 memorandum states that, except in limited circumstances, an investigation alone should not affect an individual’s eligibility for promotion, enrollment in Professional Military Education, assignment opportunities, or other personnel actions.

That is another expression of the same underlying principle.

An investigation establishes that a question is being examined.

It does not establish guilt.

The distinction is especially important in military organizations, where lengthy investigations and associated administrative restrictions can have career consequences even when an allegation is ultimately unsubstantiated.

Army Directive 2025-07 had already made changes involving investigation-related personnel actions before Directive 2026-05 arrived.

Taken together, the reforms indicate a broader effort to reduce the collateral consequences associated with allegations that have not yet been proven.

Whistleblower protections remain

A system that strengthens command responsibility also requires safeguards for people reporting misconduct.

Directive 2026-05 expressly states that its new procedures do not apply to whistleblower reprisal and restriction investigations.

That is significant.

Army guidance also states that soldiers cannot be denied access to an inspector general and do not need permission from their chain of command to contact one.

Those protections are not merely an Army courtesy.

Federal law protects members of the armed forces from restrictions on lawful communications with an Inspector General or member of Congress and prohibits retaliatory personnel actions for protected communications.

The September 2025 department memorandum itself directs that the reforms safeguard whistleblower rights and maintain fairness and impartiality.

Commanders therefore are not being given authority to shut down protected communications or retaliate against soldiers who make them.

The reform strengthens command control over referred administrative investigations.

It does not erase the external protections surrounding protected disclosures.

Artificial intelligence enters the process

Technology is another notable part of the reform.

The September 2025 department memorandum directed the military departments to explore artificial intelligence with human oversight to classify and route complaints, enforce deadlines, protect privacy, and maintain audit logs.

Directive 2026-05 carries that concept into the Army system.

The Army Inspector General is tasked with exploring approved artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to improve intake, credibility assessments, and case processing.

Potential applications include identifying repeat and serial complainants, flagging potentially false information, and improving classification and routing.

That could improve efficiency.

It also deserves scrutiny.

A credibility assessment can determine whether an accusation dies at intake or advances to an investigation that could affect someone’s reputation and career.

Any use of automated systems in that decision-making environment will require meaningful human supervision, transparency, and safeguards against algorithmic error or bias.

The policy addresses this by retaining human oversight.

Why command responsibility matters

The philosophical foundation of these changes goes beyond administrative efficiency.

Military command combines authority with responsibility.

A commander has extraordinary authority because they are accountable for the readiness, discipline, morale, and effectiveness of the organization.

That principle becomes weakened when responsibility for difficult decisions is dispersed across bureaucratic processes to the point that nobody clearly owns the outcome.

Directive 2026-05 pushes in the opposite direction.

The IG identifies and evaluates problems.

The legal system provides procedural safeguards.

Investigating officers establish facts.

Higher authorities retain oversight.

But when a credible IG complaint is referred into the command process, the command decides how that process proceeds.

That means greater authority.

It should also mean greater accountability.

There are risks

The reform is not risk-free.

A commander can make a bad decision.

A commander can have relationships with people implicated in a complaint.

A command can develop institutional incentives to minimize embarrassing problems.

An investigating officer can make mistakes.

A 30-day target can create pressure to finish an investigation before exhausting every issue.

And soldiers who distrust their chain of command may fear that returning greater responsibility to commanders makes it more difficult to challenge powerful people.

Those concerns are precisely why the remaining safeguards matter.

IG access remains.

Whistleblower protections remain.

Legal review remains.

Extensions are available when due process requires additional time.

The referring IG reviews the finished command product.

The policy therefore should not be judged solely by how quickly cases close.

It should be judged by whether cases close correctly.

The standard must be speed and fairness

If unsupported allegations can be identified and closed within days rather than lingering for months, that is an improvement.

If credible allegations reach the appropriate investigative authority faster, that is an improvement.

If accused soldiers are no longer professionally damaged merely because an allegation exists, that is an improvement.

If complainants receive meaningful information instead of hearing nothing for months, that is an improvement.

And if commanders must make decisions rather than allowing administrative investigations to drift indefinitely, that is an improvement.

But none of those objectives justifies sacrificing thoroughness or impartiality.

A seven-day credibility determination that wrongly rejects a legitimate allegation is not reform.

A 30-day investigation that overlooks important evidence is not reform.

A commander who uses restored discretion to protect favored personnel is not demonstrating command responsibility.

And an IG system that soldiers fear using cannot perform its mission.

The Army has therefore created a demanding test for itself.

It must make the system faster without making it careless.

Commanders are back in charge

“Commanders are back in charge” is an intentionally strong way of describing the practical direction of these reforms.

It should not be interpreted to mean commanders previously ceased being commanders.

They did not.

Nor should it suggest that inspectors general once possessed independent command authority.

They did not.

The more precise point is that the Army has reinforced a fundamental principle that bureaucracy can sometimes obscure:

Inspectors inspect. Investigators establish facts. Lawyers advise. But commanders command.

Army Directive 2026-05 establishes deadlines around that system.

IG misconduct complaints generally receive credibility assessments within seven duty days.

Unsupported complaints can be closed.

Credible allegations can be retained for appropriate IG action or referred to commanders.

When an allegation is referred, the IG cannot direct the command process.

Command investigations arising from those referrals generally must be completed within 30 duty days.

Investigating officers receive legal preparation.

Affected parties receive status updates every 14 duty days.

The IG reviews the final command product to ensure it addressed the referred allegations.

Whistleblower reprisal and restriction investigations remain outside these new procedures.

Those are substantial changes.

But the most important change may be cultural rather than procedural.

A commander cannot demand the authority to lead while avoiding responsibility for difficult decisions.

By drawing a clearer line between inspection and command, the Army is placing responsibility for command decisions where it belongs.

That means commanders have greater room to exercise judgment.

It also means there should be less room to blame the process when that judgment fails.

Authority without accountability is dangerous. Accountability without authority is ineffective.

The Army’s IG reforms aim to put the two back together.

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