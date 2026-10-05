FBI Arrests Woman Accused of Spying for China

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 5, 2026 (STL.News) The FBI has arrested a California woman accused of secretly working for the Chinese government and conducting surveillance on the U.S.-based family of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, an extraordinary federal counterintelligence case that has drawn condemnation from Taiwan and renewed attention to alleged Chinese intelligence activity inside the United States.

Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, of Irvine, California, was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport before her planned departure for China, according to federal authorities. She has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

Federal authorities allege Zhang traveled to the Seattle area in September 2025 at the direction of Chinese officials and conducted surveillance on a close relative of a high-ranking Taiwanese government official.

The FBI has said the target was the son of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. Although the criminal complaint did not publicly identify the target by name, the FBI later shared reporting identifying him as Lai Ting-yu, a U.S. resident and son of the Taiwanese president.

The Justice Department alleges Zhang collected photographs, video, and vehicle license-plate information involving the president’s son and his family and transmitted information to Chinese officials.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Zhang is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Surveillance Allegedly Conducted Near Seattle Home

The allegations outlined in the federal criminal complaint describe considerably more than a single encounter.

According to reporting based on the complaint, Zhang traveled with another person, whom investigators identified only as “Individual 1,” from Las Vegas to Seattle on Sept. 1, 2025.

The two allegedly rented a black Nissan Rogue and drove to the suburban residence of the family of a high-ranking Taiwanese government official.

Investigators cited security-camera footage from a neighboring residence that allegedly showed Zhang and her associate waiting near the home.

When family members arrived, the two allegedly raised their phones and photographed or recorded them.

The complaint alleges Zhang communicated with a Chinese government contact during the operation and reported seeing the person she had apparently been sent to observe.

Investigators also allege she transmitted two vehicle license-plate numbers.

According to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California, Zhang sent photographs, video, and license-plate information concerning the Taiwanese president’s son and his family to Chinese officials.

Essayli said Zhang coordinated the operation with another person and used what federal authorities described as “tradecraft to avoid detection.”

FBI Says Communications Show Chinese Direction

The federal allegations trace Zhang’s contacts with people associated with the Chinese government to before the Seattle surveillance operation.

CBS News, which reviewed the criminal complaint, reported that Zhang attended the University of International Relations in Beijing. FBI Special Agent Kevin Holt stated in the complaint that the university has ties to China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s primary civilian intelligence service.

According to the complaint, a former university classmate introduced Zhang to an individual investigators identified as a Chinese government official.

Investigators allege Zhang met with the official during a June 2025 trip to China and later discussed the assignment that ultimately brought her to the Seattle area.

The government’s case relies in part on electronic communications investigators say document Zhang’s contact with Chinese officials and the alleged surveillance operation.

CBS reported that investigators obtained WeChat communications through a search warrant involving Zhang’s iCloud account. The complaint says those communications indicate Zhang contacted at least two individuals she appeared to understand were associated with the Chinese government.

The government will have to prove the nature of those relationships and Zhang’s intent as the criminal case proceeds.

Investigators Allege Effort to Conceal Operation

Federal investigators also point to how information was allegedly handled after the Seattle surveillance.

According to reporting based on the complaint, Zhang allegedly instructed her associate not to transmit certain photographs through ordinary text messages or WeChat and instead discussed transferring material through AirDrop.

The associate later allegedly informed Zhang that photographs had been deleted.

Federal authorities have characterized Zhang’s conduct during the operation as tradecraft intended to reduce the chances of detection.

Those actions are allegations and will be challenged in court.

The underlying charge matters because federal law requires notification from people who act in the United States as agents of foreign governments.

The Justice Department recently reiterated that 18 U.S.C. § 951 and the Foreign Agents Registration Act impose different disclosure or notification requirements on people acting under the direction or control of foreign governments or foreign principals. Violations of Section 951 can carry criminal penalties.

Zhang is accused of failing to notify the U.S. government that she was allegedly acting for a foreign government.

Why Taiwan President’s Family Matters

The identity of the alleged surveillance target gives the case potentially serious national-security implications.

Lai Ching-te became Taiwan’s president in 2024 and leads the Democratic Progressive Party. Beijing regards Taiwan as Chinese territory and strongly opposes political positions it considers supportive of Taiwanese independence.

Lai and his party emphasize Taiwan’s separate identity from China, while Lai has said Taiwan’s future should be determined by its people.

Taiwan is democratically governed and maintains its own government, military, and institutions. Beijing claims sovereignty over the island and has not renounced the use of force to achieve what it calls reunification.

The United States maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan rather than formal diplomatic relations, but Washington remains Taiwan’s most important international supporter and weapons supplier.

The FBI affidavit explains why investigators believe surveillance of a Taiwanese leader’s relatives could have intelligence value.

Special Agent Holt wrote that information on the locations and photographs of close relatives of a high-ranking Taiwanese official — including their homes and vehicles — could be useful to the People’s Republic of China if Beijing sought leverage over Taiwan’s president during a future conflict.

That is the FBI agent’s assessment presented in support of the criminal complaint. Authorities have not publicly established that Beijing had a specific plan to use Zhang’s alleged surveillance for such a purpose.

Taiwan Calls Case Transnational Repression

Taiwan’s government responded strongly following news of Zhang’s arrest.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office confirmed that relatives of President Lai had been targeted, although its statement did not specify which relatives.

Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo described the alleged conduct as a “typical case of transnational repression” and strongly condemned actions intended to suppress, threaten or harm people advocating democracy and freedom or their families.

Kuo also thanked U.S. law enforcement authorities for helping protect Taiwanese people and said Taiwan would continue cooperating with the United States and other democratic partners to combat illegal transnational repression.

The distinction about the target matters.

Taiwan officially confirmed that members of Lai’s family were targeted. The FBI separately stated that Zhang surveilled the president’s son, while subsequent reporting identified that son as Lai Ting-yu.

China Says It Is Unfamiliar With Case

China has also responded.

China’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters that it was “not familiar” with the situation and reiterated Beijing’s opposition to what it described as sensationalizing allegations involving Chinese spies in order to smear China.

That response does not address the specific evidence outlined by U.S. investigators.

At this stage, the criminal complaint alleges that Zhang acted at the direction of Chinese officials. Publicly available information does not establish how far knowledge of the alleged operation extended within the Chinese government.

Zhang Worked in Southern California Real Estate

Zhang worked as a real estate agent in Southern California before her arrest.

CBS News reported that she was associated with JC Pacific Capital Inc. and had an extensive history of property listings and transactions in Southern California.

Authorities have not alleged that Zhang’s real estate work itself was connected to the surveillance operation.

Federal investigators also have not publicly identified the person described in the complaint as “Individual 1.”

The unidentified associate allegedly traveled with Zhang to Seattle and participated in the surveillance described by investigators, but the government has not publicly disclosed that person’s identity or announced charges against that individual in connection with the case.

Case Fits Broader U.S. Counterintelligence Concerns

The allegations emerge amid continuing concern in Washington over covert activity allegedly conducted in the United States on behalf of the Chinese government.

Federal prosecutors have brought several cases in recent years involving allegations of surveillance, intimidation, or intelligence gathering targeting Chinese dissidents, democracy activists, and other people living in the United States.

One prominent case involved Shujun Wang, a New York-based democracy activist who federal prosecutors said secretly provided information about other activists and dissidents to China’s Ministry of State Security.

Wang was convicted in federal court in 2024 of charges that included acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. CBS cited that prosecution as part of the broader counterintelligence context surrounding Zhang’s case.

Federal authorities have also prosecuted individuals connected to an unauthorized overseas Chinese police station in Manhattan.

Those earlier cases do not establish Zhang’s guilt and are legally separate from the allegations against her. They do, however, demonstrate why federal counterintelligence authorities have focused heavily on alleged covert foreign-government activity occurring on American soil.

Arrest Came Before Planned Flight to Shanghai

Zhang was taken into custody at LAX on Oct. 4 before she was scheduled to board a flight to Shanghai, according to multiple reports.

Based on the information currently available, her planned departure should not be characterized as an attempted escape. Federal authorities have said she was preparing to leave for China but have not publicly alleged that she knew she was about to be arrested or that the trip itself represented an attempt to flee prosecution.

Zhang was expected to make her initial appearance Monday in federal court in Los Angeles.

The case remains in its early stages.

A criminal complaint establishes allegations sufficient for authorities to seek an arrest; it is not a finding of guilt.

Future court filings could provide additional information about Zhang’s alleged relationship with Chinese officials, the identity or status of the second person involved in the Seattle trip, the electronic communications investigators obtained, and whether prosecutors ultimately seek an indictment with additional charges.

The case could also become significant in the wider debate over transnational repression — attempts by governments to monitor, intimidate or otherwise pressure people outside their own borders.

For Taiwan, the allegations are particularly sensitive because they involve the family of the island’s sitting president and come amid continuing tensions with Beijing.

For U.S. authorities, the central allegation is more specific: investigators contend that a California resident secretly acted under the direction of Chinese officials, traveled within the United States to conduct surveillance on the family of a senior foreign leader and transmitted information from that operation without notifying the U.S. government.

Prosecutors will now determine whether they can prove those allegations through the federal court process.

Presumption of innocence: Wanying “Heather” Zhang has been charged with a federal crime. The allegations contained in the criminal complaint have not been proven in court. Zhang is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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