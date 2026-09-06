ST. LOUIS, MO – September 6, 2026 (STL.News) St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in the Tiffany neighborhood after authorities said he suffered an apparent stab wound.

The investigation was announced by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, which characterized the incident as a fatal stabbing in its public release, “Man Killed in Tiffany Neighborhood Stabbing.”

Local reporting also confirms that homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in south St. Louis.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation, and authorities have not publicly announced an arrest or identified a suspect in the information available as of Sunday morning.

SLMPD Homicide Detectives Investigating

The case has been turned over to SLMPD homicide detectives.

Investigators will now work to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing, including what occurred before the victim was injured and whether the victim and assailant knew one another.

Police investigations during their early stages can change substantially as detectives interview witnesses, review surveillance footage, examine physical evidence and receive information from the public.

STL.News will update this report if SLMPD releases the victim’s identity, announces an arrest or provides additional information about the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Tiffany Neighborhood in St. Louis

The Tiffany neighborhood is one of the City of St. Louis’ 79 officially recognized neighborhoods. The city maintains individual neighborhood maps and other geographic information for Tiffany and the city’s other neighborhoods.

The neighborhood sits in the city’s south-central area near several major institutions and heavily traveled corridors.

Because the investigation remains active, residents should avoid drawing conclusions about a motive or suspect until police release additional information.

No publicly confirmed information reviewed by STL.News establishes whether the stabbing was random, resulted from an argument or dispute, or involved people who knew one another.

Another Violent Weekend in St. Louis

The Tiffany investigation comes during a weekend in which St. Louis police have been responding to several separate violent incidents across the city.

On Friday evening, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the West End neighborhood. Police said that the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but died despite efforts by medical personnel to save him. Homicide detectives are also investigating that case.

The incidents are separate investigations, and there is currently no indication that they are connected.

STL.News has been monitoring reports of shootings and other serious violent incidents across St. Louis throughout the weekend and will continue updating its coverage as police release verified information.

The Tiffany stabbing adds another death to a particularly active period for homicide investigators.

Investigation Remains Active

At this stage, several important questions remain unanswered publicly.

Police have not provided enough information to establish a motive for the killing, and no publicly confirmed suspect information was available when this report was prepared.

Investigators may also be attempting to determine where the stabbing actually occurred, the sequence of events preceding the man’s death, and whether witnesses or surveillance cameras captured relevant information.

Homicide investigations frequently depend heavily on cooperation from witnesses, particularly during the first hours and days after a killing.

People who saw or heard something unusual in the area around the time of the incident may have information that seems insignificant but ultimately helps detectives establish a timeline.

Public Asked to Provide Information

Anyone with information about a homicide in St. Louis can contact law enforcement. The City of St. Louis lists the SLMPD non-emergency number as 314-231-1212 and CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

CrimeStoppers also accepts information from people who want to remain anonymous, and its regional program states that qualifying tips submitted through CrimeStoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

People with information should provide investigators with as much specific information as possible, including descriptions of individuals or vehicles, the approximate time something was observed, surveillance or cellphone video, and other details that could help establish what happened.

STL.News Will Continue Monitoring the Case

The death remains an active SLMPD homicide investigation.

As of the publication of this report, authorities had not publicly released enough information to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing or identify who may have been responsible.

STL.News will continue monitoring information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and other verified sources and will update this story as additional details become available.

Source: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department