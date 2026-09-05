3 Dead in Separate St. Louis-Area Shootings – Sept. 5

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 5, 2026 (STL.News) Three men are dead following three separate shootings across St. Louis and St. Louis County Friday night, Sept. 4, as homicide investigators work to determine what led to the deadly violence.

The shootings occurred in different locations and, based on information released as of Saturday morning, authorities have not indicated that the cases are connected.

Two of the fatal shootings occurred within the city of St. Louis, including incidents on Plymouth Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. A third man was killed in north St. Louis County in the Spanish Lake area.

Information remained limited early Saturday, and authorities had not publicly announced arrests or identified the victims in the initial reports.

Man Dies After Plymouth Avenue Shooting

One of the shootings occurred Friday evening in west St. Louis.

According to police information reported by First Alert 4, a shooting victim arrived at a hospital Friday. Investigators subsequently determined that the man had been shot in the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue.

The victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Police had not released information about what may have happened before the gunfire, whether the victim was shot inside or outside a building, or how he was transported to the hospital.

Authorities also had not released the man’s identity as of early Saturday.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The fact that the victim arrived at a hospital rather than being located by officers at the shooting scene means investigators may have multiple locations to examine as they attempt to reconstruct what happened.

Detectives will likely seek witnesses, surveillance video and other evidence from the area surrounding the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue as the investigation continues.

Goodfellow Boulevard Shooting Leaves Man Dead

A second fatal shooting was reported later Friday night in north St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, according to First Alert 4.

The location is in the Walnut Park area of north St. Louis.

A man died as a result of the shooting.

As with the Plymouth Avenue case, authorities had released few additional details by Saturday morning. The victim’s identity had not been publicly announced in the initial reports, and police had not disclosed information about a possible suspect, motive or circumstances leading to the shooting.

St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating.

The Goodfellow Boulevard shooting and the Plymouth Avenue shooting are being treated as separate incidents. There was no indication Saturday morning that investigators believe the two cases are connected.

The shootings occurred within a relatively short period Friday evening, leaving city homicide investigators working multiple crime scenes and cases as the Labor Day weekend began.

Third Fatal Shooting Reported in Spanish Lake

A third man died following a shooting Friday night in Spanish Lake, an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police are investigating the death.

First Alert 4 reported Saturday morning that the victim was an adult man and that the shooting occurred Friday night in North County.

Initial information about the Spanish Lake investigation remained particularly limited Saturday morning.

Authorities had not publicly identified the victim or released detailed information regarding a suspect, possible motive or events leading to the shooting.

Because Spanish Lake is in unincorporated St. Louis County, the investigation falls under the jurisdiction of the St. Louis County Police Department rather than the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

There was no information released indicating that the Spanish Lake shooting was connected to either of the two fatal shootings being investigated in St. Louis City.

Three Investigations Remain Active

Taken together, the three cases created a violent Friday night across the St. Louis metropolitan area.

However, the shootings should not be treated as a single event.

Each occurred at a different location, and authorities had not announced evidence connecting the victims or incidents as of Saturday morning.

The investigations are also divided between two law enforcement agencies.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is responsible for investigating the Plymouth Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard cases, while St. Louis County police are handling the Spanish Lake investigation.

Investigators will be working to determine who fired the shots, what happened immediately before each shooting and whether witnesses or surveillance cameras captured information that could help identify those responsible.

In homicide investigations, the first hours following a killing can be particularly important. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says homicide detectives examine crime scenes, locate and interview witnesses, speak with relatives and friends who may have relevant information, and work with other police units to develop suspect information.

Police may also seek surveillance footage from businesses, residences or other cameras near the shooting locations.

No conclusions should be drawn about motives or suspects until investigators release additional information.

Shootings Come Despite Lower City Homicide Numbers

Friday night’s violence comes only days after St. Louis police reported that the city’s homicide total through August remained at its lowest level in more than a decade.

According to figures released by St. Louis police and reported Sept. 1, the city recorded 80 homicides through the end of August 2026.

That was down from 96 during the same period in 2025.

St. Louis recorded 109 homicides through August in both 2023 and 2024, according to the figures.

The 80 homicides reported through August 2026 represented the city’s lowest total for the first eight months of a year since 2013, when 78 homicides had been recorded through August.

Those statistics provide important context for Friday night’s shootings.

Several homicides occurring during a single evening can create the impression that violent crime is increasing overall, but individual incidents do not by themselves establish a broader crime trend. Longer-term statistics are needed to determine whether violence is increasing or decreasing.

At the same time, declining citywide homicide numbers do not diminish the seriousness of individual killings or their effects on victims’ families and neighborhoods.

The Friday night cases will also affect September’s homicide statistics if investigators classify the city deaths as criminal homicides under the department’s reporting standards.

St. Louis police note that homicide statistics can be revised as investigations develop and that crime classifications used for local reporting may differ depending on reporting standards.

Police Seek Information in Homicide Cases

Anyone who witnessed one of the St. Louis City shootings or has information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact law enforcement.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division investigates deaths believed to have resulted from another person’s actions as well as suspicious deaths where the circumstances may not initially be clear.

The department lists the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.

People wishing to provide information anonymously may contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Police note that CrimeStoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward when the information meets the program’s requirements.

Provide information about the Spanish Lake shooting to St. Louis County authorities or CrimeStoppers.

Investigators had not publicly announced arrests in connection with the three Friday night deaths as of early Saturday morning.

Additional information is expected as detectives identify the victims, interview witnesses, and determine what happened in each case.

STL.News will update the information as authorities release additional verified details.

Sources: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department homicide information; First Alert 4; KSDK 5 On Your Side.