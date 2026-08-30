Police Identify Man Killed in Olivette Shooting

OLIVETTE, MO – August 30, 2026 (STL.News) Authorities have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting outside a restaurant in Olivette as investigators continue working to determine who was responsible and what led to the deadly encounter.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis identified the victim Sunday as Preston P. Foster Jr., 26, of St. Louis.

Foster was found suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday outside Chevys Fresh Mex, 9119 Olive Boulevard, near Interstate 170 in Olivette.

The Olivette Police Department responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 5:20 p.m. Saturday, August 29. Officers arriving at the restaurant found Foster with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was subsequently activated to assist Olivette police with the homicide investigation.

Authorities said Sunday that 19 investigators have been assigned to the case, underscoring the resources being devoted to determining the circumstances surrounding Foster’s death.

Investigators Say Shooting Appears Isolated

Although many questions surrounding the shooting remain unanswered, investigators have said they believe the incident was isolated.

That distinction matters for residents, restaurant customers and businesses in the area because authorities have not indicated an ongoing threat to the general public.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Chevys restaurant in the 9100 block of Olive Boulevard, a heavily traveled commercial corridor near Interstate 170.

Police have not publicly announced a suspect or an arrest as of Sunday evening.

Authorities also have not publicly disclosed a suspected motive or detailed what investigators believe occurred immediately before the gunfire.

Those unanswered questions remain central to the Major Case Squad investigation.

Initial reports Saturday evening indicated that police had established a crime scene around the restaurant parking lot while investigators gathered evidence.

The restaurant was closed for the remainder of Saturday night following the shooting, according to local reporting.

As the investigation continues, detectives will work to reconstruct the events surrounding the shooting and identify the person or people responsible.

Major Case Squad Takes Over Investigation

The involvement of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis gives Olivette police access to investigators from law enforcement agencies throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The organization includes investigators from about 120 participating agencies and activates to provide additional investigative resources after serious crimes.

Rather than replacing the local police department, the Major Case Squad brings personnel from multiple departments together to concentrate resources on a major investigation.

In Foster’s case, Olivette police requested the squad’s assistance after responding to the fatal shooting.

Assigning 19 investigators lets detectives pursue different aspects of the case at once, including interviewing potential witnesses, reviewing available evidence, and developing investigative leads.

Investigators have not publicly provided details about any surveillance video that may exist from the restaurant or surrounding businesses.

Police also have not confirmed public speculation concerning what may have caused the confrontation. Until investigators release additional information, claims circulating on social media about a possible motive or the sequence of events should be considered unverified.

The confirmed information at this stage is limited: Foster was shot outside the restaurant, died at the scene, and investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police Ask Public for Information

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to contact investigators through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information through the CrimeStoppers reporting system and the P3 mobile application.

Even seemingly minor information can become important in a homicide investigation. Investigators frequently rely on witnesses, surveillance recordings, and information from people who were in the area before or after a shooting to establish a timeline.

Anyone who was near the Chevys parking lot Saturday afternoon and observed suspicious activity could potentially have information useful to investigators.

The location sits along Olive Boulevard near Interstate 170, providing relatively quick access to several major roads in central St. Louis County.

Authorities have not publicly described a suspect vehicle or described anyone being sought in connection with Foster’s death.

That could change as investigators process evidence and conduct interviews.

What Remains Unknown

Several important questions remained unanswered Sunday.

Police have not publicly said what prompted the shooting, whether Foster knew the person who shot him, how many shots were fired or whether investigators believe more than one person was involved.

Authorities also have not announced whether a firearm has been recovered.

No arrest had been publicly announced as of the latest information reviewed by STL.News.

Those distinctions are important because homicide investigations can develop quickly, particularly during the first several days as detectives interview witnesses and examine physical and digital evidence.

The Major Case Squad’s statement that the shooting appears isolated indicates investigators currently do not believe there is a broader threat associated with the incident.

However, describing an incident as isolated does not identify a motive or establish precisely what happened.

The investigation remains active.

Olivette Police Investigation Continues

Olivette is a municipality in central St. Louis County with its own police department. The shooting drew a substantial law enforcement response Saturday and resulted in the activation of the regional Major Case Squad.

The Major Case Squad describes its role as providing participating police departments with additional investigative personnel following serious crimes. According to the organization, investigators from its participating agencies can be assigned to assist the local department with an investigation and potential prosecution.

The Foster investigation is now underway.

Detectives will be tasked with establishing a detailed timeline of Foster’s movements, determining what happened in the parking lot and identifying whoever fired the fatal shots.

Public information remains limited while that work continues.

For Foster’s family, the investigation now centers on determining who killed the 26-year-old and why.

For the surrounding community, investigators’ assessment that the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident provides some reassurance. However, a homicide in a restaurant parking lot along a busy commercial corridor will inevitably generate concern.

Police are emphasizing the importance of public information.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw activity in the Chevys parking lot around the time of the incident, or possesses information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.

STL.News will continue monitoring information released by the Olivette Police Department and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis as investigators work to identify those responsible for the death of Preston P. Foster Jr.

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