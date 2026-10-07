Tabitha Bundrick Gets 27 Years to Life for Drugging, Killing Men

NEW YORK – October 7, 2026 (STL.News) Tabitha Bundrick – A New York woman who admitted to giving four men fentanyl-laced drugs and robbing them after they became unconscious, killing three of the victims, has been sentenced to 27 years to life in state prison.

Tabitha Bundrick, 39, was sentenced Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court after pleading guilty Sept. 8 to three counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The crimes occurred between April 2023 and February 2024.

According to prosecutors and Bundrick’s guilty plea, she purposely provided men with fentanyl-laced drugs. While the victims were unconscious, she stole personal belongings including phones, money, watches, clothing, and sneakers.

Three men died.

Prosecutors identified them as Mario Paullan, 42; Miguel Navez, 39; and Abrihan Fernandez, 34.

“Tabitha Bundrick’s absolutely callous conduct has left three devastated families,” Bragg said following the sentencing.

Bragg said relatives of the victims addressed the court Tuesday and described the continuing impact of the deaths. He said he hoped Bundrick’s prison sentence would provide the families with “some measure of healing.”

Tabitha Bundrick – Her First Victim Died in April 2023

The first incident occurred April 30, 2023, in Washington Heights, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Bundrick approached two men on the street, pretending to sell them soap.

She then offered to have sex in exchange for money and led the two men to an empty apartment on West 159th Street that she had broken into, prosecutors said.

Inside the apartment, Bundrick offered both men fentanyl-laced drugs that she claimed were cocaine.

The following morning, one of the men regained consciousness and found his friend, Paullan, dead beside him.

The surviving victim had no recollection of what had happened and discovered that numerous personal belongings were missing, including his cellphone.

Prosecutors said Bundrick later used the stolen cellphone to make calls.

Paullan was 42.

Miguel Navez Found Dead Three Days Later

The second fatal incident began Sept. 27, 2023, also in Washington Heights.

Bundrick met Navez and eventually accompanied him to his apartment on West 158th Street.

There, prosecutors said, she provided him with fentanyl-laced drugs.

Three days later, on Sept. 30, Navez’s brother found him dead.

Numerous personal belongings were missing from the apartment, including Navez’s cellphone.

Prosecutors said Bundrick used the stolen cellphone to make personal calls.

Navez was 39.

Third Victim Killed in February 2024

The third fatal incident occurred Feb. 25, 2024, in Upper Manhattan.

According to prosecutors, Bundrick followed Fernandez as he walked toward his apartment building on West 144th Street.

The two spoke outside before going upstairs.

Bundrick again provided fentanyl-laced drugs, prosecutors said.

Several hours after entering the apartment, Bundrick began entering and leaving the building multiple times.

Prosecutors said she rigged the building’s door so she could enter and exit more easily.

Bundrick removed several large bags from Fernandez’s apartment, including his backpack, and took a cab back to her own apartment with the property.

Fernandez’s credit card was used multiple times over the following days, according to prosecutors.

Fernandez was 34.

Police Recover Victims’ Sneakers

Authorities arrested Bundrick on March 5, 2024, at her apartment while executing a search warrant.

Investigators recovered four pairs of the victims’ sneakers from her home, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The physical evidence was among the evidence authorities obtained during the investigation.

Prosecutors also described other evidence, including Bundrick’s use of stolen cellphones and the subsequent use of Fernandez’s credit card.

The investigation eventually resulted in Bundrick facing murder and other charges in New York State Supreme Court.

Bundrick Pleads Guilty to Three Murders

The state prosecution was resolved Sept. 8, 2026, when Bundrick pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree.

Her guilty plea established her criminal responsibility for the offenses rather than leaving the conduct as allegations awaiting trial.

As admitted in the plea, Bundrick purposely provided the men with fentanyl-laced drugs and robbed them while they were unconscious.

Three of the four victims died.

The fourth survived the April 2023 incident in which Paullan was killed.

Sentenced to 27 Years to Life

Bundrick returned to New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 6, for sentencing.

The court sentenced her to 27 years to life in state prison, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s final sentencing announcement reports the total sentence without providing a count-by-count breakdown of how the individual murder and assault sentences were structured.

Relatives of the victims addressed the court during the sentencing proceeding.

Bragg described their statements as powerful and said the families continue to mourn the three men.

The sentencing concluded a state prosecution involving three deaths over approximately 10 months.

Fentanyl Used in Robbery Scheme

The facts admitted in Bundrick’s guilty plea show fentanyl was deliberately used to incapacitate the victims before their belongings were stolen.

During the first incident, Bundrick specifically represented the fentanyl-laced drugs as cocaine, according to prosecutors.

The surviving victim awakened the following morning beside Paullan and could not remember what had occurred.

His cellphone and other property were gone.

Months later, Navez was provided fentanyl-laced drugs and subsequently found dead by his brother. His cellphone and other belongings were missing.

The February 2024 encounter with Fernandez similarly involved fentanyl-laced drugs followed by the removal of property from his apartment.

The three encounters ultimately resulted in Bundrick’s three second-degree murder convictions.

Evidence Connected Bundrick to Victims

Evidence described by prosecutors included Bundrick’s use of stolen cellphones belonging to victims, the subsequent use of Fernandez’s credit card, and four pairs of victims’ sneakers recovered from Bundrick’s apartment.

In the Fernandez case, prosecutors also described Bundrick repeatedly entering and leaving his apartment building and removing large bags from his apartment.

She took the property back to her apartment by cab.

Authorities arrested Bundrick approximately nine days after the Feb. 25 incident.

The March 5, 2024, search of her apartment recovered the four pairs of sneakers.

Three Families Left Mourning

Bundrick’s sentencing comes more than three years after the first fatal encounter.

Paullan died in April 2023.

Navez died following his September 2023 encounter with Bundrick.

Fernandez became the third fatal victim in February 2024.

A fourth man survived.

Bundrick ultimately admitted criminal responsibility for three murders and the assault of the surviving victim.

She will now serve 27 years to life in New York state prison.

For the families of Paullan, Navez and Fernandez, Tuesday’s sentencing represents the conclusion of the state prosecution but not the consequences of losing their loved ones.

Bragg acknowledged the continuing loss following the sentencing.

He said Bundrick’s conduct had left three families devastated and expressed hope that the prison sentence would provide them with some measure of healing.

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