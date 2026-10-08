Former Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Sales

ARNOLD, PA – October 8, 2026 (STL.News) A former Pennsylvania police chief has pleaded guilty to five criminal charges involving cocaine sales and the theft of a firearm from his former police department’s evidence room, bringing a significant development in a case that has raised questions about law-enforcement accountability and the handling of criminal evidence.

Eric David Doutt, a former chief of the Arnold Police Department in Westmoreland County, entered his guilty plea Wednesday, Oct. 7, according to Pittsburgh television station WTAE. The case involved cocaine transactions investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and an AR-style rifle that authorities discovered at Doutt’s residence after it had been removed from police custody.

Doutt, who was 56 when arrested in November 2025, faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence. WPXI-TV reported that he could receive up to 45 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Sentencing is expected in December 2026.

The guilty plea follows an investigation that began with suspected cocaine distribution and expanded when authorities discovered property belonging to the Arnold Police Department.

The case attracted attention because Doutt spent decades working in law enforcement, including serving as a police chief and holding assignments involving drug education.

At the time of his arrest, he was working as a police officer for UPMC, the Pittsburgh-based health care organization.

Undercover Investigation Documented Cocaine Sales

The investigation became public in November 2025 when Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced criminal charges against Doutt.

According to the attorney general’s office, investigators documented multiple cocaine sales while Doutt was under police surveillance.

The original criminal proceedings included felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania.

CBS Pittsburgh reported that investigators arranged three cocaine purchases involving Doutt and a confidential informant.

The informant was cooperating with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

According to the criminal complaint CBS described, investigators followed Doutt from his Arnold residence to predetermined meeting locations near Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

The informant purchased cocaine using money documented by investigators.

The transactions provided evidence supporting the criminal charges.

Investigators also reported conversations suggesting Doutt was concerned about being identified.

According to CBS Pittsburgh’s November 2025 reporting, the criminal complaint described Doutt allegedly expressing concern about leaving fingerprints on cocaine packaging and having his vehicle’s license plate observed.

The complaint also described his concern that an overdose involving a buyer could attract police attention.

Those statements were allegations contained in the original criminal complaint. The October 2026 guilty-plea report does not establish that Doutt separately admitted each statement or alleged transaction in court.

However, the documented cocaine purchases became central to the investigation that ultimately resulted in Doutt’s guilty plea.

Police Found Rifle Taken From Evidence Room

The cocaine investigation also uncovered a firearm that authorities said had been removed from the Arnold Police Department’s evidence room.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, investigators discovered an AR-style rifle during a search of Doutt’s residence.

Doutt had previously collected the firearm as evidence while working for the department.

Authorities said the rifle had been designated for destruction, but Doutt took possession of it instead.

The attorney general’s November 14, 2025, announcement stated that Doutt intended to return the rifle to its original owner.

The firearm had nevertheless been removed from police custody rather than disposed of through the designated process.

The discovery led to additional criminal charges in Westmoreland County for receiving stolen property and possessing a stolen firearm.

WTAE reported that Doutt’s October 7 guilty plea included stealing from the department’s evidence room.

The incident added a significant dimension to the case because police departments must safeguard firearms, controlled substances, cash, and other property collected during criminal investigations.

Evidence rooms typically operate under procedures governing access, documentation, transfer, and disposal of property.

Firearms designated for destruction require particular attention because improper handling can result in weapons being removed from official custody.

Available reporting does not establish whether the Arnold Police Department later conducted a comprehensive evidence-room audit or identified additional firearms improperly removed.

Search of Former Chief’s Home Uncovered More Evidence

The investigation expanded after authorities searched Doutt’s residence on Ridge Avenue in Arnold on Nov. 13, 2025.

According to an official announcement from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, county detectives and the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant as part of the continuing investigation.

During the search, detectives discovered cocaine in the kitchen of Doutt’s residence.

Authorities reported that the substance produced a positive field test for cocaine.

Investigators also recovered a foil bag containing lidocaine hydrochloride, which they believed could have been used as a cutting agent for cocaine.

The search uncovered additional items believed to belong to the Arnold Police Department.

According to the district attorney’s announcement, those items included leg shackles engraved with the department’s initials, a leather jacket bearing Arnold Police Department patches that belonged to another officer, and a portable police radio previously reported missing.

The discoveries resulted in additional charges involving theft, receiving stolen property, evidence tampering, obstruction, and drug-related offenses.

Those were charges announced during the original November 2025 investigation. The October 2026 reporting confirms five guilty pleas but does not identify each convicted offense individually.

The distinction matters because criminal complaints may list more allegations than the offenses ultimately resolved through a guilty plea.

Former Police Chief Had Long Law-Enforcement Career

Doutt’s professional background contributed to the attention surrounding his arrest.

According to WPXI’s November 2025 reporting, he worked for the Arnold Police Department from 1990 until 2024.

During that period, he held multiple positions, including serving as a DARE officer and eventually becoming police chief.

DARE, which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is a program associated with educating young people about substance abuse and related risks.

Doutt also previously served on the New Kensington-Arnold school board.

At the time of his arrest, he was employed as a police officer with UPMC.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office confirmed his employment and reported that the health care organization cooperated with investigators.

Doutt’s previous responsibilities made the criminal case particularly noteworthy.

Police officers are entrusted with enforcing drug laws, investigating criminal activity, and protecting public safety.

Police chiefs carry additional responsibilities involving departmental supervision, personnel, policies and the security of evidence collected during investigations.

The conduct involved in Doutt’s guilty plea concerned both illegal drug distribution and property entrusted to the department he once led.

His plea means the case has advanced beyond the allegations announced at the time of his arrest to criminal convictions.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Criticized Conduct

When the charges were announced in November 2025, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday publicly criticized the alleged actions.

“This type of conduct by a trusted officer of the law violates the oath he took to keep our communities safe,” Sunday said in the official announcement.

The attorney general emphasized that sworn officers have a responsibility to protect communities from illegal drugs and firearms.

The investigation involved cooperation between the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and local law-enforcement agencies.

State and local police helped take Doutt into custody.

The involvement of agencies outside his former department provided an independent investigative process for allegations involving someone who previously held a senior law-enforcement position.

Independent investigations can help address concerns about potential conflicts of interest when suspected criminal activity involves current or former police personnel.

In this case, investigators pursued criminal charges despite Doutt’s previous leadership role and long law-enforcement career.

The prosecution ultimately resulted in his October 2026 guilty plea.

Former Chief Appeared in Court After Arrest

After his November 2025 arrest, Doutt appeared in Armstrong County court as the criminal proceedings advanced.

WTAE reported that his attorney, Phil DiLucente, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and the potential consequences for his client.

The attorney discussed the possibility of incarceration and how the prosecution could affect Doutt’s retirement benefits.

During the November proceedings, DiLucente also discussed the separate cases filed in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.

The Armstrong County allegations concerned cocaine distribution, while the Westmoreland County allegations involved the firearm and other police property.

WTAE reported in late November 2025 that Doutt was free on a $250,000 bond.

The station also reported that he was no longer employed as a police officer with UPMC at that time.

The proceedings continued until Doutt pleaded guilty in October 2026.

Guilty Plea Moves Case Toward Sentencing

On Oct. 7, 2026, WTAE reported that Doutt pleaded guilty to five charges, including cocaine dealing and stealing from the Arnold Police Department’s evidence room.

The television station confirmed that sentencing is expected in December.

WPXI reported that Doutt’s attorney said his client was prepared to accept responsibility and move forward.

The station also reported potential maximum penalties of 45 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Those figures represent the reported maximum sentencing exposure, not a sentence the court has already imposed.

The actual punishment will depend on the offenses of conviction, applicable sentencing requirements, and the court’s consideration of relevant circumstances.

The available October 7 reports confirm five guilty pleas but do not provide a complete itemized list of the convictions.

The confirmed offenses involving cocaine sales and theft from police evidence establish the central outcome of the prosecution.

Case Highlights Importance of Evidence Security

The firearm in Doutt’s case raises questions about how law-enforcement agencies handle entrusted property.

Police departments collect firearms and other evidence during criminal investigations. Those items may be required for prosecution, retained under court orders, returned to lawful owners, or destroyed through authorized procedures.

Accurate property records are essential to protecting the integrity of criminal investigations.

Evidence-management procedures typically involve documenting when property enters police custody, restricting access, and recording any authorized transfer or disposal.

A firearm designated for destruction should remain subject to those controls until its final disposition.

In Doutt’s case, investigators determined that an AR-style rifle previously held as evidence had been taken into his possession.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the firearm was supposed to be destroyed.

The circumstances demonstrate why evidence security is an important responsibility for police departments and their leadership.

However, publicly available reporting does not establish that other Arnold police officers participated in removing the firearm or that the department experienced a broader pattern of missing evidence.

Those conclusions would require additional investigative findings.

Public Trust and Police Accountability

Criminal proceedings involving former law-enforcement leaders can carry consequences beyond the individual defendant.

Police officers exercise considerable authority when investigating crimes, collecting evidence, and making arrests.

The public depends on those officers to follow the law and perform their responsibilities without engaging in the criminal conduct they are sworn to investigate.

A former police chief admitting to cocaine sales presents a contradiction between the responsibilities of the position and the conduct involved in the conviction.

The theft of police evidence raises a separate issue of protecting property under government control.

The Doutt investigation also demonstrates the role of state-level law-enforcement agencies in pursuing criminal allegations involving current or former local police officials.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office investigated the drug transactions and announced the initial charges in November 2025.

The case then moved through the criminal justice system, leading to Doutt’s guilty plea nearly 11 months later.

His previous professional position did not stop the investigation or prosecution.

Former Police Chief Awaits December Sentencing

Doutt now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to five criminal charges.

The case began with an investigation into cocaine distribution and expanded to include an AR-style rifle removed from the Arnold Police Department’s evidence room.

Investigators documented cocaine transactions involving a confidential informant and recovered the firearm from Doutt’s residence.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office publicly announced the criminal charges in November 2025.

On Oct. 7, 2026, Doutt pleaded guilty to charges involving cocaine sales and theft from police evidence.

The court is expected to sentence him in December, when it will determine the punishment for his convictions.

The case underscores the importance of independent criminal investigations, secure evidence handling, and applying the law regardless of an individual’s previous position of authority.

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