Coldstuff Ice Cream Goes Viral for Defending Workers

BLACKSTONE, MA – October 7, 2026 (STL.News) A Massachusetts ice cream shop owner has turned a blunt defense of his teenage employees into a viral national conversation about customer behavior, workplace respect, and how much abuse young workers should be expected to tolerate in the name of customer service.

Coldstuff Ice Cream in Blackstone, Massachusetts, drew widespread attention after co-owner Dave Forgit posted an expletive-filled message on Facebook telling customers to stop yelling at his employees.

The message came after what the owners described as repeated incidents involving customers treating young employees disrespectfully. Many of the workers are teenagers, and for some, Coldstuff represents their first job.

The latest confrontation involved a 16-year-old employee and, according to CBS Boston, a 25-cent price discrepancy. According to the owners’ account to the television station, a customer became disrespectful toward the teenager over the pricing issue.

For Forgit, it apparently was the breaking point.

“STOP YELLING AT MY [expletive] EMPLOYEES,” Forgit wrote in the Facebook post, according to Boston 25 News.

He reminded customers that the workers are young, inexperienced, and will inevitably make occasional mistakes.

“They aren’t in charge of anything,” Forgit wrote. “It’s ice cream for crying out loud. Grow up and act your age.”

The language was hardly conventional corporate public relations.

But it worked.

Coldstuff Ice Cream – Facebook post explodes across the internet

By Wednesday morning, the post had received more than 275,000 likes and 8,000 shares, according to CBS Boston. Thousands of people responded, many praising the business for publicly standing behind its employees.

Forgit told Boston 25 that he did not anticipate the enormous reaction.

“I didn’t expect it to go so big,” he told the station, describing waking up to a flood of attention after publishing the message.

The attention quickly moved beyond social media.

Customers began arriving at the Blackstone shop to buy ice cream and demonstrate their support. Boston 25 reported that customers lined up Tuesday, the shop’s first day open after the post attracted widespread attention.

One customer told the station she specifically decided to visit after seeing Forgit’s post. Another, who brought her daughters, said she wanted to support a business whose management supports its employees.

The response turned what could have been a public-relations gamble into an unexpected boost for the small business.

Coldstuff Ice Cream Owners say problem goes beyond one customer

The incident involving the 16-year-old employee appears to have triggered the post, but the owners say the problem did not begin with that encounter.

Forgit co-owner Kevin Miller told Boston 25 that their teenage employees have experienced disrespect from customers daily during the roughly 10 weeks the ice cream shop has been operating.

“The amount of verbal abuse that these young kids get in a day is shocking to me,” Miller told the station.

That claim comes from the business owners and cannot independently establish how frequently such incidents occurred. But the owners’ description makes clear that they viewed the problem as persistent rather than isolated.

Their argument is also straightforward: customers have a right to complain about incorrect orders, prices or service, but a routine customer-service problem does not justify verbally attacking a teenager.

In this case, the dispute reportedly concerned a quarter.

CBS Boston reported that the confrontation involved a 25-cent discrepancy and a 16-year-old worker.

The relatively small amount involved helped propel the story beyond a dispute at one Massachusetts ice cream shop and into a much larger discussion about how customers treat service workers.

Coldstuff Ice Cream – A challenge to ‘the customer is always right‘

For generations, American businesses have embraced some version of the philosophy that “the customer is always right.”

The expression generally emphasizes customer satisfaction. In practice, however, some business owners and employees increasingly question whether customer service should require workers to accept insults, threats, or abusive behavior.

Coldstuff’s owners have clearly drawn a line.

After the original Facebook message began spreading, the business went further in the comments, saying in profane terms that customers who behave that way do not need to return.

That position carries obvious risks for a small business.

Customers have choices. Negative social-media campaigns can damage a company’s reputation rapidly, and small independent businesses generally cannot absorb lost customers as easily as large corporations.

But Coldstuff experienced the opposite reaction.

The owner’s willingness to risk losing abusive customers became part of the shop’s appeal.

CBS Boston reported that the owners initially worried about backlash but instead received thousands of supportive comments and an increase in business.

Coldstuff Ice Cream – Teenagers learning their first jobs

Another reason the story has resonated is the employees’ age.

First jobs traditionally introduce people to the workplace. Teenagers learn how to interact with customers, handle money, follow instructions, arrive on time, and correct mistakes.

Mistakes are part of that process.

The Coldstuff controversy raises a basic question: What should happen when a teenage employee makes one?

A customer can point out an incorrect charge. A manager can correct an order. A business can issue a refund.

None of those remedies requires humiliation or verbal abuse.

That distinction is at the center of the owners’ argument.

Miller described the effect such confrontations can have on young employees, telling CBS Boston about a 16-year-old questioning whether a mistake was serious enough to warrant being treated badly.

His answer was essentially that it was not.

“This is ice cream,” Miller told the station.

The viral discussion also took on a generational component, with some online commenters interpreting the criticism as directed at older customers.

The business subsequently clarified that its message was not intended as an attack on an entire generation.

The Boston Globe reported that Coldstuff said the “vast majority” of elderly customers it encounters are pleasant and that the original post was not intended to broadly criticize baby boomers.

That distinction matters.

The central issue raised by the owners was behavior, not age: customers should be able to complain when something is wrong, but they should do so without verbally attacking young employees.

Coldstuff Ice Cream – A new business suddenly finds a national audience

Coldstuff Ice Cream is located at 97 Main Street in Blackstone, according to the business’s website. Its published hours list the shop as closed Mondays, open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Blackstone is in Worcester County near the Rhode Island border.

According to CBS Boston, the ice cream operation is affiliated with Goodstuff Smokehouse next door.

The Boston Globe reported that Coldstuff Ice Cream was incorporated in Massachusetts in June. Local television reporting indicates the shop opened during the summer and had been operating for only about 10 weeks when the viral controversy erupted.

That means a relatively new neighborhood ice cream shop suddenly found itself with an audience extending far beyond Massachusetts.

People from other states commented that they wanted to visit. Local customers showed up in person. National media picked up the story.

All because an owner publicly said something many service workers may have wanted their managers to say for years.

Respect works both ways

There is another side to the debate.

Customers paying for a product have a legitimate expectation that prices will be accurate, orders will be prepared correctly, and employees will provide reasonable service. Businesses should train workers adequately, address mistakes, and respond professionally when customers identify legitimate problems.

Young employees are not exempt from accountability simply because they are young.

But accountability and abuse are not the same thing.

A pricing mistake can be corrected.

An order can be remade.

A refund can be issued.

A manager can be summoned.

None of those responses requires screaming at a teenage employee.

That appears to be the principle Coldstuff’s owners were attempting to establish, even if their chosen language was far more forceful than the typical customer-service statement.

The enormous reaction suggests the message touched a nerve.

For Coldstuff Ice Cream, what began as frustration over customers’ treatment of teenage workers has unexpectedly become a national advertisement for the business — and a reminder that some business owners are willing to lose a customer rather than require employees to tolerate abusive behavior.

In an era when a single customer complaint can go viral and place enormous pressure on a small business, Coldstuff reversed the equation.

This time, the business owner went viral.

And hundreds of thousands of people responded.

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