Smokin on Main Returns to Collinsville – July 26 & 27

Smokin on Main Returns to Collinsville with BBQ Royalty and Flavors to Remember

COLLINSVILLE, IL (STL.News) — The irresistible aroma of slow-smoked meats will once again fill the air in Uptown Collinsville as the highly anticipated Smokin’ on Main BBQ competition and festival returns for its 9th year. Scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 11 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 11 AM to 5 PM, this two-day event promises world-class barbecue, live music, and community spirit—all set along Main Street in the heart of Collinsville, Illinois.

Presented by Code 3 Spices and Laura Buick GMC Trucks, this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet. It combines the flavors of championship BBQ with charitable giving and entertainment the entire family can enjoy. But one feature will stand out above the rest: the exclusive appearance of Dave Raymond, better known as “Sweet Baby Ray,” at Heritage Sports Bar & Grill on Saturday from 1 to 2 PM.

A Weekend Full of Flavor, Music, and Community

Smokin’ on Main is not just a food festival—it’s a celebration of America’s barbecue culture and small-town community values. Every summer, pitmasters from across the Midwest descend on Collinsville to showcase their talent in competitive BBQ cooking. Categories include ribs, pulled pork, brisket, chicken, and creative specialty entries that push the flavor boundaries.

The smell of hardwood smoke, sizzling meats, and award-winning sauces draws thousands of visitors, making it one of the region’s most popular culinary festivals. Whether you’re a backyard BBQ enthusiast or simply a hungry foodie, Smokin’ on Main offers something for everyone.

Sweet Baby Ray Comes to Collinsville

Perhaps the biggest headline of the weekend is the visit from barbecue legend Dave “Sweet Baby Ray” Raymond, the founder of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce—America’s best-selling sauce brand. Raymond is scheduled to appear at Heritage Sports Bar & Grill, located at 118 E. Main Street, on Saturday from 1 PM to 2 PM for an exclusive meet-and-greet.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos, collect autographs, and purchase specially signed bottles of the iconic sauce. Best of all, proceeds from these sales will go to benefit the U.S. Veterans Foundation and the Collinsville Food Pantry, reinforcing the event’s deep charitable roots.

Heritage Sports Bar & Grill is one of the area’s newest and most exciting venues. Having officially opened its doors in June 2025, the bar quickly earned local praise for its vibrant atmosphere, extensive beer selection, large-screen TVs, and modernized indoor/outdoor layout. Hosting Sweet Baby Ray adds another layer of prestige to the business, giving Collinsville locals even more reason to be proud of their hometown.

Food, Fun, and Festivities

In addition to the celebrity appearance, Smokin’ on Main will be packed with attractions and activities throughout the weekend:

BBQ Competition : Professional and backyard pitmasters will compete in multiple categories, serving up tender ribs, brisket, chicken, and other mouth-watering dishes. Some vendors will sell samples to the public while others focus on competing for titles and trophies.

: Professional and backyard pitmasters will compete in multiple categories, serving up tender ribs, brisket, chicken, and other mouth-watering dishes. Some vendors will sell samples to the public while others focus on competing for titles and trophies. Vendor Row : A BBQ marketplace featuring rubs, sauces, grilling equipment, and local goods will be available along Main Street. A highlight of the vendor lineup is Collinsville BBQ Supply , a local shop known for its premium barbecue products and tools.

: A BBQ marketplace featuring rubs, sauces, grilling equipment, and local goods will be available along Main Street. A highlight of the vendor lineup is , a local shop known for its premium barbecue products and tools. Live Music : Music fans can enjoy performances from local and regional acts. Saturday’s lineup includes Revival , a tribute band honoring Zach Bryan, while Sunday features Johnny Rockitt & The Double Wide Symphony and fan-favorite The Shirts .

: Music fans can enjoy performances from local and regional acts. Saturday’s lineup includes , a tribute band honoring Zach Bryan, while Sunday features and fan-favorite . Drinks and Dining: Beyond barbecue, the event features cold beverages from local breweries and national brands, including Anheuser-Busch. Restaurants and bars along Main Street will be open to the public, offering the opportunity to dine indoors or relax on outdoor patios.

Free Admission and Family-Friendly Vibes

Smokin’ on Main is free to attend, though food, beverages, and merchandise are available for purchase. Most vendors accept credit and debit cards, but cash is encouraged for quicker transactions. Guests are advised to arrive early, especially on Saturday, as the best dishes tend to sell out fast.

The event is designed for all ages and is entirely family-friendly. Whether you’re pushing a stroller or exploring with friends, the laid-back yet energetic vibe is welcoming and safe. Street closures will be in effect, but ample parking is available in nearby lots and on adjacent streets.

A Charitable Cause at Its Core

While the mouthwatering food and festive environment are the main draw, the heart of Smokin’ on Main lies in its support of important local causes. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the U.S. Veterans Foundation, which provides transitional housing, job training, and essential support services to former service members. Additionally, a portion of the funds benefits the Collinsville Food Pantry, helping fight food insecurity in the local community.

It’s BBQ with a purpose—and every bite helps support a neighbor in need.

Don’t Miss This Collinsville Classic

If you’re looking for something truly flavorful to do this weekend, Smokin’ on Main in Collinsville is the place to be. With incredible BBQ, live entertainment, charity-driven causes, and a rare appearance by Sweet Baby Ray himself, this event is a must-visit for food lovers in the St. Louis area.

Make sure to stop by Heritage Sports Bar & Grill between 1 PM and 2 PM on Saturday to meet Dave Raymond and be part of what’s sure to be a historic moment in Collinsville’s culinary scene.

For more information, visit the official event website at SmokinOnMain.com.

